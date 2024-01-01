Integrating with Node.js middleware
Use Apollo Server with Express, Koa, and more
Apollo Server integrates easily with several popular Node.js middleware libraries.
To integrate, first install the appropriate package from the table below instead of
the core
apollo-server package:
|Middleware
|Package
|Express
apollo-server-express
|AWS Lambda
apollo-server-lambda
|Koa
apollo-server-koa
|hapi
apollo-server-hapi
|Micro
apollo-server-micro
|Fastify
apollo-server-fastify
|Google Cloud Functions
apollo-server-cloud-functions
|Azure Functions
apollo-server-azure-functions
|Cloudflare
apollo-server-cloudflare
If you've already installed the core
apollo-server package, you can
npm uninstall
it after installing an integration package.
Applying middleware
When integrating with middleware, first you initialize Apollo Server just like you
always do, and then you call
applyMiddleware.
Here's a basic Express example that serves
Hello! from every path except
/graphql, which serves a GraphQL endpoint with Apollo Server:
1const express = require('express');
2const { ApolloServer } = require('apollo-server-express');
3const { typeDefs, resolvers } = require('./schema');
4
5async function startApolloServer() {
6 const app = express();
7 const server = new ApolloServer({
8 typeDefs,
9 resolvers,
10 });
11 await server.start();
12
13 server.applyMiddleware({ app });
14
15 app.use((req, res) => {
16 res.status(200);
17 res.send('Hello!');
18 res.end();
19 });
20
21 await new Promise(resolve => app.listen({ port: 4000 }, resolve));
22 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000${server.graphqlPath}`);
23 return { server, app };
24}
The parameter you provide to
applyMiddleware is your middleware's top-level representation of your application. In Express applications, this variable is commonly named
app.
When you pass your app to
applyMiddleware, Apollo Server automatically configures various middleware (including body parsing, the GraphQL Playground frontend, and CORS support), so you don't need to apply them with a mechanism like
app.use.
Note: When integrating with hapi, call
applyMiddlewarewith
await.