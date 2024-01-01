Directives
Configure GraphQL types, fields, and arguments
A directive decorates part of a GraphQL schema or operation with additional configuration. Tools like Apollo Server (and Apollo Client ) can read a GraphQL document's directives and perform custom logic as appropriate.
Directives are preceded by the
@ character, like so:
1type ExampleType {
2 oldField: String @deprecated(reason: "Use `newField`.")
3 newField: String
4}
This example shows the
@deprecated directive, which is a default directive (i.e., it's part of the GraphQL specification ). It demonstrates the following about directives:
Directives can take arguments of their own (
reasonin this case).
Directives appear after the declaration of what they decorate (the
oldFieldfield in this case)
Valid locations
Each directive can only appear in certain locations within a GraphQL schema or operation. These locations are listed in the directive's definition.
For example, here's the GraphQL spec's definition of the
@deprecated directive:
1directive @deprecated(
2 reason: String = "No longer supported"
3) on FIELD_DEFINITION | ENUM_VALUE
This indicates that
@deprecated can decorate either a schema
FIELD_DEFINITION (as shown at the top of the article) or a schema
ENUM_VALUE definition (as shown here):
1enum MyEnum {
2 OLD_VALUE @deprecated(reason: "Use `NEW_VALUE`.")
3 NEW_VALUE
4}
If
@deprecated appears elsewhere in a GraphQL document, it produces an error.
If you create a custom directive , you need to define it (and its valid locations) in your schema. You don't need to define default directives like
@deprecated.
Schema directives vs. operation directives
Usually, a given directive appears exclusively in GraphQL schemas or exclusively in GraphQL operations (rarely both, although the spec allows this).
For example, among the default directives ,
@deprecated is a schema-exclusive directive and
@skip and
@include are operation-exclusive directives.
The GraphQL spec lists all possible directive locations. Schema locations are listed under
TypeSystemDirectiveLocation, and operation locations are listed under
ExecutableDirectiveLocation.
Default directives
The GraphQL specification defines the following default directives:
|Directive
|Description
@deprecated(reason: String)
|Marks the schema definition of a field or enum value as deprecated with an optional reason.
@skip(if: Boolean!)
|If
true, the decorated field or fragment in an operation is not resolved by the GraphQL server.
@include(if: Boolean!)
|If
false, the decorated field or fragment in an operation is not resolved by the GraphQL server.
Custom schema directives
You can extend Apollo Server with custom schema directives created by you or a third party.
To learn how to create custom directives, see Creating schema directives .
To use a custom directive:
Make sure the directive is defined in your schema with all valid locations listed.
If the directive uses a
SchemaDirectiveVisitorsubclass to perform custom logic, provide it to the
ApolloServerconstructor via the
schemaDirectivesobject.
The
schemaDirectivesobject maps the name of a directive (e.g.,
upper) to the subclass that implements its behavior (e.g.,
UpperCaseDirective).
The following example defines an
UpperCaseDirective subclass for use with the
@upper custom directive. Because it's decorated with
@upper, the
Query.hello field returns
HELLO WORLD! instead of
Hello world!.
1const { ApolloServer, gql, SchemaDirectiveVisitor } = require('apollo-server');
2const { defaultFieldResolver } = require('graphql');
3
4// Subclass definition for @upper directive logic
5class UpperCaseDirective extends SchemaDirectiveVisitor {
6 visitFieldDefinition(field) {
7 const { resolve = defaultFieldResolver } = field;
8 field.resolve = async function (...args) {
9 const result = await resolve.apply(this, args);
10 if (typeof result === 'string') {
11 return result.toUpperCase();
12 }
13 return result;
14 };
15 }
16}
17
18// Schema definition (including custom directive)
19const typeDefs = gql`
20 directive @upper on FIELD_DEFINITION
21
22 type Query {
23 hello: String @upper
24 }
25`;
26
27// Resolvers
28const resolvers = {
29 Query: {
30 hello: (parent, args, context) => {
31 return 'Hello world!';
32 },
33 },
34};
35
36// Add directive to the ApolloServer constructor
37const server = new ApolloServer({
38 typeDefs,
39 resolvers,
40 schemaDirectives: {
41 upper: UpperCaseDirective,
42 }
43});
44
45server.listen().then(({ url }) => {
46 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`)
47});