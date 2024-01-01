Subscriptions
Persistent GraphQL read operations
⚠️ Apollo Server 2's subscriptions feature is officially end-of-life as of 31 December 2022 and will no longer receive updates of any kind.
Learn more about this deprecation and end-of-life.
Subscriptions are not currently supported in Apollo Federation .
Subscriptions are long-lasting GraphQL read operations that can update their result whenever a particular server-side event occurs. Most commonly, updated results are pushed from the server to subscribing clients. For example, a chat application's server might use a subscription to push newly received messages to all clients in a particular chat room.
Because subscription updates are usually pushed by the server (instead of polled by the client), they usually use the WebSocket protocol instead of HTTP. To support this, Apollo Server lets you set a subscription-specific endpoint that's separate from the default endpoint for queries and mutations.
You can use subscriptions with the core
apollo-server library, or with any of Apollo Server's supported middleware integrations .
Important: Compared to queries and mutations, subscriptions are significantly more complex to implement. Before you begin, confirm that your use case requires subscriptions .
Schema definition
Your schema's
Subscription type defines top-level fields that clients can subscribe to:
1type Subscription {
2 postCreated: Post
3}
The
postCreated field will update its value whenever a new
Post is created on the backend, thus pushing the
Post to subscribing clients.
Clients can subscribe to the
postCreated field with a GraphQL string like this:
1subscription PostFeed {
2 postCreated {
3 author
4 comment
5 }
6}
Each subscription operation can subscribe to only one field of the
Subscriptiontype.
Setting a subscription endpoint
Because subscriptions use WebSocket instead of HTTP, Apollo Server uses a second GraphQL endpoint specifically for subscriptions. This endpoint uses the
ws protocol instead of
http.
By default, the subscription endpoint's path matches the path of your primary GraphQL endpoint (
/graphql if not set). You can specify a different path for your subscription endpoint like so:
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 subscriptions: {
3 path: '/subscriptions'
4 },
5 // ...other options...
6}));
Resolving a subscription
Resolvers for
Subscription fields differ from resolvers for fields of other types. Specifically,
Subscription field resolvers are objects that define a
subscribe function:
1const resolvers = {
2 Subscription: {
3 postCreated: {
4 // More on pubsub below
5 subscribe: () => pubsub.asyncIterator(['POST_CREATED']),
6 },
7 },
8 // ...other resolvers...
9};
The
subscribe function must return an object of type
AsyncIterator, a standard interface for iterating over asynchronous results. In the example above, an
AsyncIterator is generated by
pubsub.asyncIterator (more on this below).
The
PubSub class
The
PubSubclass is not recommended for production environments, because it's an in-memory event system that only supports a single server instance. After you get subscriptions working in development, we strongly recommend switching it out for a different subclass of the abstract
PubSubEngineclass . Recommended subclasses are listed in Production
PubSublibraries .
Apollo Server uses a publish-subscribe (pub/sub) model to track events that update active subscriptions. The
graphql-subscriptions library (included in every
apollo-server package) provides the
PubSub class as a basic in-memory event bus to help you get started:
1const { PubSub } = require('apollo-server');
2
3const pubsub = new PubSub();
A
PubSub instance enables your server code to both
publish events to a particular label and listen for events associated with a particular label.
Publishing an event
You publish an event with the
publish method of a
PubSub instance:
1pubsub.publish('POST_CREATED', {
2 postCreated: {
3 author: 'Ali Baba',
4 comment: 'Open sesame'
5 }
6});
The first parameter is the name of the event label you're publishing to, as a string.
You don't need to register a label name before publishing to it.
The second parameter is the payload associated with the event.
The payload should include whatever data is necessary for your resolvers to populate the associated
Subscriptionfield and its subfields.
When working with GraphQL subscriptions, you
publish an event whenever a subscription's return value should be updated. One common cause of such an update is a mutation, but any back-end logic might result in changes that should be
published.
As an example, let's say our GraphQL API supports a
createPost mutation:
1type Mutation {
2 createPost(author: String, comment: String): Post
3}
A basic resolver for
createPost might look like this:
1const resolvers = {
2 Mutation: {
3 createPost(parent, args, context) {
4 // Datastore logic lives in postController
5 return postController.createPost(args);
6 },
7 },
8 // ...other resolvers...
9};
Before we persist the new post's details in our datastore, we can
publish an event that also includes those details:
1const resolvers = {
2 Mutation: {
3 createPost(parent, args, context) {
4 pubsub.publish('POST_CREATED', { postCreated: args }); // highlight-line
5 return postController.createPost(args);
6 },
7 },
8 // ...other resolvers...
9};
Next, we can listen for this event in our
Subscription field's resolver.
Listening for events
An
AsyncIterator object listens for events that are associated with a particular label (or set of labels) and adds them to a queue for processing. You create an
AsyncIterator by calling the
asyncIterator method of
PubSub:
1pubsub.asyncIterator(['POST_CREATED']);
You pass this method an array containing the names of all event labels that the
AsyncIterator should listen for.
Every
Subscription field resolver's
subscribe function must return an
AsyncIterator object. This brings us back to the code sample at the top of Resolving a subscription :
1const resolvers = {
2 Subscription: {
3 postCreated: {
4 subscribe: () => pubsub.asyncIterator(['POST_CREATED']),
5 },
6 },
7 // ...other resolvers...
8};
With this
subscribe function set, Apollo Server uses the payloads of
POST_CREATED events to push updated values for the
postCreated field.
Filtering events
Sometimes, a client should only receive updated subscription data if that data meets certain criteria. To support this, you can call the
withFilter helper function in your
Subscription field's resolver.
Example
Let's say our server provides a
commentAdded subscription, which should notify clients whenever a comment is added to a specified code repository. A client can execute a subscription that looks like this:
1subscription($repoName: String!){
2 commentAdded(repoFullName: $repoName) {
3 id
4 content
5 }
6}
This presents a potential issue: our server probably publishes a
COMMENT_ADDED event whenever a comment is added to any repository. This means that the
commentAdded resolver executes for every new comment, regardless of which repository it's added to. As a result, subscribing clients might receive data they don't want (or shouldn't even have access to).
To fix this, we can use the
withFilter helper function to control updates on a per-client basis.
Here's an example resolver for
commentAdded that uses the
withFilter function:
1const { withFilter } = require('apollo-server');
2
3const resolvers = {
4 Subscription: {
5 commentAdded: {
6 subscribe: withFilter(
7 () => pubsub.asyncIterator('COMMENT_ADDED'),
8 (payload, variables) => {
9 // Only push an update if the comment is on
10 // the correct repository for this operation
11 return (payload.commentAdded.repository_name === variables.repoFullName);
12 },
13 ),
14 }
15 },
16 // ...other resolvers...
17};
The
withFilter function takes two parameters:
The first parameter is exactly the function you would use for
subscribeif you weren't applying a filter.
The second parameter is a filter function that returns
trueif a subscription update should be sent to a particular client, and
falseotherwise (
Promise<boolean>is also allowed). This function takes two parameters of its own:
payloadis the payload of the event that was published.
variablesis an object containing all arguments the client provided when initiating their subscription.
Use
withFilter to make sure clients get exactly the subscription updates they want (and are allowed to receive).
Basic runnable example
An example server is available on GitHub and CodeSandbox:
The server exposes one subscription (
numberIncremented) that returns an integer that's incremented on the server every second. The example requires only the
apollo-server library.
After you start up this server locally, you can visit
http://localhost:4000 to test out running the
numberIncremented subscription in GraphQL Playground. You'll see the subscription's value update every second.
Operation context
When initializing context for a query or mutation, you usually extract HTTP headers and other request metadata from the
req object provided to the
context function.
For subscriptions, you extract this metadata from the
connection object instead. This object adheres to the
ExecutionParams interface .
Because all operation types use the same
context initialization function, you should check which of
req or
connection is present for each incoming request:
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 context: ({ req, connection }) => {
3 if (connection) { // Operation is a Subscription
4 // Obtain connectionParams-provided token from connection.context
5 const token = connection.context.authorization || "";
6 return { token };
7 } else { // Operation is a Query/Mutation
8 // Obtain header-provided token from req.headers
9 const token = req.headers.authorization || "";
10 return { token };
11 }
12 },
13});
This is especially important because metadata like auth tokens are sent differently depending on the transport.
onConnect and
onDisconnect
You can define functions that Apollo Server executes whenever a subscription request connects (
onConnect) or disconnects (
onDisconnect).
Defining an
onConnect function provides the following benefits:
You can reject a particular incoming connection by throwing an exception or returning
falsein
onConnect.
This is especially useful for authentication .
If
onConnectreturns an object, that object's fields are added to the WebSocket connection's
contextobject.
This is not the operation
contextthat's passed between resolvers. However, you can transfer these values from the
connection's
contextwhen you initialize operation context .
You provide these function definitions to the constructor of
ApolloServer, like so:
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 subscriptions: {
3 onConnect: (connectionParams, webSocket, context) => {
4 console.log('Connected!')
5 },
6 onDisconnect: (webSocket, context) => {
7 console.log('Disconnected!')
8 },
9 // ...other options...
10 },
11});
These functions are passed the following parameters:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|Passed to
onConnect only.An object containing parameters included in the request, such as an authentication token .For details, see Authenticate over WebSocket in the Apollo Client documentation.
|The connecting or disconnecting
WebSocket .
|Context object for the WebSocket connection. This is not the
context object for the associated subscription operation.See fields
Example: Authentication with
onConnect
On the client,
SubscriptionsClient supports adding token information to
connectionParams (example ) that will be sent with the first WebSocket message. In the server, all GraphQL subscriptions are delayed until the connection has been fully authenticated and the
onConnect callback returns a truthy value.
The
connectionParams argument in the
onConnect callback contains the information passed by the client and can be used to validate user credentials.
The GraphQL context can also be extended with the authenticated user data to enable fine grain authorization.
1const { ApolloServer } = require('apollo-server');
2const { resolvers, typeDefs } = require('./schema');
3
4const validateToken = authToken => {
5 // ... validate token and return a Promise, rejects in case of an error
6};
7
8const findUser = authToken => {
9 return tokenValidationResult => {
10 // ... finds user by auth token and return a Promise, rejects in case of an error
11 };
12};
13
14const server = new ApolloServer({
15 typeDefs,
16 resolvers,
17 subscriptions: {
18 onConnect: (connectionParams, webSocket) => {
19 if (connectionParams.authToken) {
20 return validateToken(connectionParams.authToken)
21 .then(findUser(connectionParams.authToken))
22 .then(user => {
23 return {
24 currentUser: user,
25 };
26 });
27 }
28
29 throw new Error('Missing auth token!');
30 },
31 },
32});
33
34server.listen().then(({ url, subscriptionsUrl }) => {
35 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`);
36 console.log(`🚀 Subscriptions ready at ${subscriptionsUrl}`);
37});
The example above validates the user's token that is sent with the first initialization message on the transport, then it looks up the user and returns the user object as a Promise. The user object found will be available as
context.currentUser in your GraphQL resolvers.
In case of an authentication error, the Promise will be rejected, which prevents the client's connection.
Using with middleware integrations
You can use subscriptions with any of Apollo Server's supported middleware integrations . To do so, you call
installSubscriptionHandlers on your
ApolloServer instance.
This example enables subscriptions for an Express server that uses
apollo-server-express:
1const http = require('http');
2const { ApolloServer } = require('apollo-server-express');
3const express = require('express');
4
5async function startApolloServer() {
6 const PORT = 4000;
7 const app = express();
8 const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers });
9 await server.start();
10 server.applyMiddleware({app})
11
12 const httpServer = http.createServer(app);
13 server.installSubscriptionHandlers(httpServer); // highlight-line
14
15 // Make sure to call listen on httpServer, NOT on app.
16 await new Promise(resolve => httpServer.listen(PORT, resolve));
17 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:${PORT}${server.graphqlPath}`);
18 console.log(`🚀 Subscriptions ready at ws://localhost:${PORT}${server.subscriptionsPath}`);
19 return { server, app, httpServer };
20}
Production
PubSub libraries
As mentioned above , the
PubSub class is not recommended for production environments, because its event-publishing system is in-memory. This means that events published by one instance of your GraphQL server are not received by subscriptions that are handled by other instances.
Instead, you should use a subclass of the
PubSubEngine abstract class that you can back with an external datastore such as Redis or Kafka.
The following are community-created
PubSub libraries for popular event-publishing systems:
If none of these libraries fits your use case, you can also create your own
PubSubEngine subclass. If you create a new open-source library, click Edit on GitHub to let us know about it!