Unions and interfaces
Abstract schema types
Unions and interfaces are abstract GraphQL types that enable a schema field to return one of multiple object types.
Union type
When you define a union type, you declare which object types are included in the union:
1union Media = Book | Movie
A field can have a union as its return type. In this case, it can return any object type that's included in the union:
1type Query {
2 allMedia: [Media] # This list can include both Books and Movies
3}
All of a union's included types must be object types (not scalars, input types, etc.). Included types do not need to share any fields.
Example
The following schema defines a
Result union type that can return either a
Book or an
Author:
1union Result = Book | Author
2
3type Book {
4 title: String
5}
6
7type Author {
8 name: String
9}
10
11type Query {
12 search(contains: String): [Result]
13}
The
Result union enables
Query.search to return a list that includes both
Books and
Authors.
Querying a union
GraphQL clients don't know which object type a field will return if the field's return type is a union. To account for this, a query can include the subfields of multiple possible types.
Here's a valid query for the schema above:
1query GetSearchResults {
2 search(contains: "Shakespeare") {
3 ... on Book {
4 title
5 }
6 ... on Author {
7 name
8 }
9 }
10}
This query uses inline fragments to fetch a
Result's
title (if it's a
Book) or its
name (if it's an
Author).
For more information, see Using fragments with unions and interfaces .
Resolving a union
To fully resolve a union, Apollo Server needs to specify which of the union's types is being returned. To achieve this, you define a
__resolveType function for the union in your resolver map.
The
__resolveType function uses a returned object's fields to determine its type. It then returns the name of that type as a string.
Here's an example
__resolveType function for the
Result union defined above:
1const resolvers = {
2 Result: {
3 __resolveType(obj, context, info){
4 if(obj.name){
5 return 'Author';
6 }
7 if(obj.title){
8 return 'Book';
9 }
10 return null; // GraphQLError is thrown
11 },
12 },
13 Query: {
14 search: () => { ... }
15 },
16};
17
18const server = new ApolloServer({
19 typeDefs,
20 resolvers,
21});
22
23server.listen().then(({ url }) => {
24 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`)
25});
If a
__resolveTypefunction returns any value that isn't the name of a valid type, the associated operation produces a GraphQL error.
Interface type
An interface specifies a set of fields that multiple object types can include:
1interface Book {
2 title: String
3 author: Author
4}
If an object type
implements an interface, it must include all of that interface's fields:
1type Textbook implements Book {
2 title: String # Must be present
3 author: Author # Must be present
4 courses: [Course]
5}
A field can have an interface as its return type. In this case, it can return any object type that
implements that interface:
1type Query {
2 schoolBooks: [Book] # Can include Textbooks
3}
Example
The following schema defines a
Book interface, along with two object types that implement it:
1interface Book {
2 title: String
3 author: Author
4}
5
6type Textbook implements Book {
7 title: String
8 author: Author
9 courses: [Course]
10}
11
12type ColoringBook implements Book {
13 title: String
14 author: Author
15 colors: [Color]
16}
17
18type Query {
19 schoolBooks: [Book]
20}
In this schema,
Query.schoolBooks returns a list that can include both
Textbooks and
ColoringBooks.
Querying an interface
If a field's return type is an interface, clients can query that field for any subfields included in the interface:
1query GetBooks {
2 schoolBooks {
3 title
4 author
5 }
6}
Clients can also query for subfields that aren't included in the interface:
1query GetBooks {
2 schoolBooks {
3 title # Always present (part of Book interface)
4 ... on Textbook {
5 courses { # Only present in Textbook
6 name
7 }
8 }
9 ... on ColoringBook {
10 colors { # Only present in ColoringBook
11 name
12 }
13 }
14 }
15}
This query uses inline fragments to fetch a
Book's
courses (if it's a
Textbook) or its
colors (if it's a
ColoringBook).
For more information, see Using fragments with unions and interfaces .
Resolving an interface
As with union types , Apollo Server requires interfaces to define a
__resolveType function to determine which implementing object type is being returned.
Here's an example
__resolveType function for the
Book interface defined above:
1const resolvers = {
2 Book: {
3 __resolveType(book, context, info){
4 if(book.courses){
5 return 'Textbook';
6 }
7 if(book.colors){
8 return 'ColoringBook';
9 }
10 return null; // GraphQLError is thrown
11 },
12 },
13 Query: {
14 schoolBooks: () => { ... }
15 },
16};