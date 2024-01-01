Unions and interfaces are abstract GraphQL types that enable a schema field to return one of multiple object types.

Union type

When you define a union type, you declare which object types are included in the union:

GraphQL copy 1 union Media = Book | Movie

A field can have a union as its return type. In this case, it can return any object type that's included in the union:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 allMedia : [ Media ] # This list can include both Books and Movies 3 }

All of a union's included types must be object types (not scalars, input types, etc.). Included types do not need to share any fields.

Example

The following schema defines a Result union type that can return either a Book or an Author :

GraphQL copy 1 union Result = Book | Author 2 3 type Book { 4 title : String 5 } 6 7 type Author { 8 name : String 9 } 10 11 type Query { 12 search ( contains : String ): [ Result ] 13 }

The Result union enables Query.search to return a list that includes both Book s and Author s.

Querying a union

GraphQL clients don't know which object type a field will return if the field's return type is a union. To account for this, a query can include the sub fields of multiple possible types.

Here's a valid query for the schema above:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetSearchResults { 2 search ( contains : "Shakespeare" ) { 3 ... on Book { 4 title 5 } 6 ... on Author { 7 name 8 } 9 } 10 }

This query uses inline fragments to fetch a Result 's title (if it's a Book ) or its name (if it's an Author ).

For more information, see Using fragments with unions and interfaces .

Resolving a union

To fully resolve a union, Apollo Server needs to specify which of the union's types is being returned. To achieve this, you define a __resolveType function for the union in your resolver map.

The __resolveType function uses a returned object's fields to determine its type. It then returns the name of that type as a string.

Here's an example __resolveType function for the Result union defined above:

JavaScript copy 1 const resolvers = { 2 Result : { 3 __resolveType ( obj , context , info ){ 4 if ( obj . name ){ 5 return 'Author' ; 6 } 7 if ( obj . title ){ 8 return 'Book' ; 9 } 10 return null ; // GraphQLError is thrown 11 }, 12 }, 13 Query : { 14 search : () => { ... } 15 }, 16 }; 17 18 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 19 typeDefs , 20 resolvers , 21 }); 22 23 server . listen (). then (({ url }) => { 24 console . log ( `🚀 Server ready at ${ url } ` ) 25 });

If a __resolveType function returns any value that isn't the name of a valid type, the associated operation produces a GraphQL error.

Interface type

An interface specifies a set of fields that multiple object types can include:

GraphQL copy 1 interface Book { 2 title : String 3 author : Author 4 }

If an object type implements an interface, it must include all of that interface's fields:

GraphQL copy 1 type Textbook implements Book { 2 title : String # Must be present 3 author : Author # Must be present 4 courses : [ Course ] 5 }

A field can have an interface as its return type. In this case, it can return any object type that implements that interface:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 schoolBooks : [ Book ] # Can include Textbooks 3 }

Example

The following schema defines a Book interface, along with two object types that implement it:

GraphQL copy 1 interface Book { 2 title : String 3 author : Author 4 } 5 6 type Textbook implements Book { 7 title : String 8 author : Author 9 courses : [ Course ] 10 } 11 12 type ColoringBook implements Book { 13 title : String 14 author : Author 15 colors : [ Color ] 16 } 17 18 type Query { 19 schoolBooks : [ Book ] 20 }

In this schema, Query.schoolBooks returns a list that can include both Textbook s and ColoringBook s.

Querying an interface

If a field's return type is an interface, clients can query that field for any sub fields included in the interface:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetBooks { 2 schoolBooks { 3 title 4 author 5 } 6 }

Clients can also query for sub fields that aren't included in the interface:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetBooks { 2 schoolBooks { 3 title # Always present (part of Book interface) 4 ... on Textbook { 5 courses { # Only present in Textbook 6 name 7 } 8 } 9 ... on ColoringBook { 10 colors { # Only present in ColoringBook 11 name 12 } 13 } 14 } 15 }

This query uses inline fragments to fetch a Book 's courses (if it's a Textbook ) or its colors (if it's a ColoringBook ).

For more information, see Using fragments with unions and interfaces .

Resolving an interface

As with union types , Apollo Server requires interfaces to define a __resolveType function to determine which implementing object type is being returned.

Here's an example __resolveType function for the Book interface defined above: