Deploying with AWS Lambda

AWS Lambda is a service that allows users to run code without provisioning or managing servers. Cost is based on the compute time that is consumed, and there is no charge when code is not running.

This guide explains how to setup Apollo Server 2 to run on AWS Lambda.

Prerequisites

The following must be done before following this guide:

Setup an AWS account

Install the AWS CLI

Configure the AWS CLI with user credentials

Install the serverless framework from NPM npm install -g serverless



Setting up your project

Setting up a project to work with Lambda isn't that different from a typical NodeJS project.

First, install the apollo-server-lambda package:

shell copy 1 npm install apollo-server-lambda graphql

Next, set up the schema's type definitions and resolvers, and pass them to the ApolloServer constructor like normal. Here, ApolloServer must be imported from apollo-server-lambda . It's also important to note that this file must be named graphql.js , as the config example in a later step depends on the filename.

JavaScript copy 1 // graphql.js 2 3 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server-lambda' ); 4 5 // Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language 6 const typeDefs = gql ` 7 type Query { 8 hello: String 9 } 10 ` ; 11 12 // Provide resolver functions for your schema fields 13 const resolvers = { 14 Query : { 15 hello : () => 'Hello world!' , 16 }, 17 }; 18 19 const server = new ApolloServer ({ typeDefs , resolvers }); 20 21 exports . graphqlHandler = server . createHandler ();

Finally, pay close attention to the last line. This creates an export named graphqlHandler with a Lambda function handler.

Deploying with the Serverless Framework

Serverless is a framework that makes deploying to services like AWS Lambda simpler.

Configuring the Serverless Framework

Serverless uses a config file named serverless.yml to determine what service to deploy to and where the handlers are.

For the sake of this example, the following file can just be copied and pasted into the root of your project.

Text copy 1 # serverless.yml 2 3 service: apollo-lambda 4 provider: 5 name: aws 6 runtime: nodejs12.x 7 functions: 8 graphql: 9 # this is formatted as <FILENAME>.<HANDLER> 10 handler: graphql.graphqlHandler 11 events: 12 - http: 13 path: graphql 14 method: post 15 cors: true 16 - http: 17 path: graphql 18 method: get 19 cors: true

Running the Serverless Framework

After configuring the Serverless Framework, all you have to do to deploy is run serverless deploy

If successful, serverless should output something similar to this example:

Text copy 1 > serverless deploy 2 Serverless: Packaging service... 3 Serverless: Excluding development dependencies... 4 Serverless: Uploading CloudFormation file to S3... 5 Serverless: Uploading artifacts... 6 Serverless: Uploading service .zip file to S3 (27.07 MB)... 7 Serverless: Validating template... 8 Serverless: Updating Stack... 9 Serverless: Checking Stack update progress... 10 .............. 11 Serverless: Stack update finished... 12 Service Information 13 service: apollo-lambda 14 stage: dev 15 region: us-east-1 16 stack: apollo-lambda-dev 17 api keys: 18 None 19 endpoints: 20 POST - https://ujt89xxyn3.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/graphql 21 GET - https://ujt89xxyn3.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/graphql 22 functions: 23 graphql: apollo-lambda-dev-graphql

What does serverless do?

First, it builds the functions, zips up the artifacts, and uploads the artifacts to a new S3 bucket. Then, it creates a Lambda function with those artifacts, and if successful, outputs the HTTP endpoint URLs to the console.

Managing the resulting services

The resulting S3 buckets and Lambda functions can be viewed and managed after logging in to the AWS Console .

To find the created S3 bucket, search the listed services for S3. For this example, the bucket created by Serverless was named apollo-lambda-dev-serverlessdeploymentbucket-1s10e00wvoe5f

To find the created Lambda function, search the listed services for Lambda . If the list of Lambda functions is empty, or missing the newly created function, double check the region at the top right of the screen. The default region for Serverless deployments is us-east-1 (N. Virginia)

Getting request info

To read information about the current request from the API Gateway event (HTTP headers, HTTP method, body, path, ...) or the current Lambda Context (Function Name, Function Version, awsRequestId, time remaining, ...) , use the options function. This way, they can be passed to your schema resolvers via the context option.

JavaScript copy 1 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server-lambda' ); 2 3 // Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language 4 const typeDefs = gql ` 5 type Query { 6 hello: String 7 } 8 ` ; 9 10 // Provide resolver functions for your schema fields 11 const resolvers = { 12 Query : { 13 hello : () => 'Hello world!' , 14 }, 15 }; 16 17 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 18 typeDefs , 19 resolvers , 20 context : ({ event , context }) => ({ 21 headers : event . headers , 22 functionName : context . functionName , 23 event , 24 context , 25 }), 26 }); 27 28 exports . graphqlHandler = server . createHandler ();

Modifying the Lambda response (Enable CORS)

To enable CORS, the response HTTP headers need to be modified. To accomplish this, use the cors options.

JavaScript copy 1 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server-lambda' ); 2 3 // Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language 4 const typeDefs = gql ` 5 type Query { 6 hello: String 7 } 8 ` ; 9 10 // Provide resolver functions for your schema fields 11 const resolvers = { 12 Query : { 13 hello : () => 'Hello world!' , 14 }, 15 }; 16 17 const server = new ApolloServer ({ typeDefs , resolvers }); 18 19 exports . graphqlHandler = server . createHandler ({ 20 cors : { 21 origin : '*' , 22 credentials : true , 23 }, 24 });

Furthermore, to enable CORS response for requests with credentials (cookies, http authentication), the allow origin and credentials header must be set to true.

JavaScript copy 1 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server-lambda' ); 2 3 // Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language 4 const typeDefs = gql ` 5 type Query { 6 hello: String 7 } 8 ` ; 9 10 // Provide resolver functions for your schema fields 11 const resolvers = { 12 Query : { 13 hello : () => 'Hello world!' , 14 }, 15 }; 16 17 const server = new ApolloServer ({ typeDefs , resolvers }); 18 19 exports . graphqlHandler = server . createHandler ({ 20 cors : { 21 origin : true , 22 credentials : true , 23 }, 24 });

Setting up GraphQL Playground

By default, serverless will deploy to AWS with the stage set to development resulting in an API endpoint at /dev/graphql .

To allow GraphQL Playground to correctly use the dev endpoint, add a new endpoint configuration within the playground option to the ApolloServer instantiation options:

JavaScript copy 1 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 2 typeDefs , 3 resolvers , 4 // highlight-start 5 playground : { 6 endpoint : "/dev/graphql" 7 } 8 // highlight-end 9 });

For information on additional configuration options, see GraphQL Playground .