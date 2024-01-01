Using a different version of graphql-tools

Apollo Server includes graphql-tools version 4 by default. If you want to use a newer version, you can do so with the following steps:

Install graphql-tools separately in your project. Update your ApolloServer constructor to provide the schema option instead of typeDefs , resolvers , and schemaDirectives . You instead pass these options to the makeExecutableSchema function, which you provide as the value of schema : JavaScript index.js copy 1 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( "apollo-server" ); 2 const { makeExecutableSchema } = require ( "@graphql-tools/schema" ); 3 4 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 5 schema : makeExecutableSchema ({ 6 typeDefs , 7 resolvers , 8 schemaDirectives : { 9 // ...directive subclasses... 10 } 11 }), 12 // ...other options... 13 }); Add the following definitions to your schema typeDefs : GraphQL schema.graphql copy 1 enum CacheControlScope { 2 PUBLIC 3 PRIVATE 4 } 5 6 directive @cacheControl ( 7 maxAge : Int 8 scope : CacheControlScope 9 ) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE 10 11 scalar Upload Apollo Server uses these types for its caching and file upload functionality. It usually defines these types automatically on startup, but it doesn't if you provide the schema option to the ApolloServer constructor.