Using a different version of graphql-tools
Apollo Server includes
graphql-tools version 4 by default. If you want to use a newer version, you can do so with the following steps:
Install
graphql-toolsseparately in your project.
Update your
ApolloServerconstructor to provide the
schemaoption instead of
typeDefs,
resolvers, and
schemaDirectives. You instead pass these options to the
makeExecutableSchemafunction, which you provide as the value of
schema:JavaScriptindex.js
1const { ApolloServer, gql } = require("apollo-server"); 2const { makeExecutableSchema } = require("@graphql-tools/schema"); 3 4const server = new ApolloServer({ 5 schema: makeExecutableSchema({ 6 typeDefs, 7 resolvers, 8 schemaDirectives: { 9 // ...directive subclasses... 10 } 11 }), 12 // ...other options... 13});
Add the following definitions to your schema
typeDefs:GraphQLschema.graphql
1enum CacheControlScope { 2 PUBLIC 3 PRIVATE 4} 5 6directive @cacheControl( 7 maxAge: Int 8 scope: CacheControlScope 9) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE 10 11scalar Upload
Apollo Server uses these types for its caching and file upload functionality. It usually defines these types automatically on startup, but it doesn't if you provide the
schemaoption to the
ApolloServerconstructor.
For more information on the latest version of
graphql-tools, see the official documentation .