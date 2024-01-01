Get started with Apollo Server

This tutorial helps you:

Obtain a basic understanding of GraphQL principles

Define a GraphQL schema that represents the structure of your data set

Run an instance of Apollo Server that lets you execute queries against your schema

This tutorial assumes that you are familiar with the command line and JavaScript, and that you have a recent version of Node.js (8+) installed.

This tutorial walks you through installing and configuring Apollo Server. If you're just getting started with GraphQL or the Apollo platform, we recommend first completing the full-stack tutorial .

Step 1: Create a new project

From your preferred development directory, create a directory for a new project and cd into it:

Bash copy 1 mkdir graphql-server-example 2 cd graphql-server-example

Initialize a new Node.js project with npm (or another package manager you prefer, such as Yarn):

Bash copy 1 npm init --yes

Your project directory now contains a package.json file.

Step 2: Install dependencies

Applications that run Apollo Server require two top-level dependencies:

apollo-server is the core library for Apollo Server itself, which helps you define the shape of your data and how to fetch it.

graphql is the library used to build a GraphQL schema and execute queries against it.

Run the following command to install both of these dependencies and save them in your project's node_modules directory:

Bash copy 1 npm install apollo-server graphql

Also create an empty index.js file in your project's root directory:

Bash copy 1 touch index.js

To keep things simple, index.js will contain all of the code for this example application.

Step 3: Define your GraphQL schema

Every GraphQL server (including Apollo Server) uses a schema to define the structure of data that clients can query. In this example, we'll create a server for querying a collection of books by title and author.

Open index.js in your preferred editor and paste the following into it:

JavaScript index.js copy 1 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server' ); 2 3 // A schema is a collection of type definitions (hence "typeDefs") 4 // that together define the "shape" of queries that are executed against 5 // your data. 6 const typeDefs = gql ` 7 # Comments in GraphQL strings (such as this one) start with the hash (#) symbol. 8 9 # This "Book" type defines the queryable fields for every book in our data source. 10 type Book { 11 title: String 12 author: String 13 } 14 15 # The "Query" type is special: it lists all of the available queries that 16 # clients can execute, along with the return type for each. In this 17 # case, the "books" query returns an array of zero or more Books (defined above). 18 type Query { 19 books: [Book] 20 } 21 ` ;

This snippet defines a simple, valid GraphQL schema. Clients will be able to execute a query named books , and our server will return an array of zero or more Book s.

Step 4: Define your data set

Now that we've defined the structure of our data, we can define the data itself. Apollo Server can fetch data from any source you connect to (including a database, a REST API, a static object storage service, or even another GraphQL server). For the purposes of this tutorial, we'll just hardcode some example data.

Add the following to the bottom of index.js :

JavaScript index.js copy 1 const books = [ 2 { 3 title : 'The Awakening' , 4 author : 'Kate Chopin' , 5 }, 6 { 7 title : 'City of Glass' , 8 author : 'Paul Auster' , 9 }, 10 ];

This snippet defines a simple data set that clients can query. Notice that the two objects in the array each match the structure of the Book type we defined in our schema.

Step 5: Define a resolver

We've defined our data set, but Apollo Server doesn't know that it should use that data set when it's executing a query. To fix this, we create a resolver.

Resolvers tell Apollo Server how to fetch the data associated with a particular type. Because our Book array is hardcoded, the corresponding resolver is straightforward.

Add the following to the bottom of index.js :

JavaScript index.js copy 1 // Resolvers define the technique for fetching the types defined in the 2 // schema. This resolver retrieves books from the "books" array above. 3 const resolvers = { 4 Query : { 5 books : () => books , 6 }, 7 };

Step 6: Create an instance of ApolloServer

We've defined our schema, data set, and resolver. Now we just need to provide this information to Apollo Server when we initialize it.

Add the following to the bottom of index.js :

JavaScript index.js copy 1 // The ApolloServer constructor requires two parameters: your schema 2 // definition and your set of resolvers. 3 const server = new ApolloServer ({ typeDefs , resolvers }); 4 5 // The `listen` method launches a web server. 6 server . listen (). then (({ url }) => { 7 console . log ( `🚀 Server ready at ${ url } ` ); 8 });

Step 7: Start the server

We're ready to start our server! Run the following from your project's root directory:

Bash copy 1 node index.js

You should see the following output:

Text copy 1 🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000/

We're up and running!

Step 8: Execute your first query

We can now execute GraphQL queries on our server. To execute our first query, we can use Apollo Sandbox.

With your server still running, visit studio.apollographql.com/sandbox to open Sandbox:

The Sandbox UI includes:

An Operations panel (in the middle) for writing and executing queries

A Response panel (to the right) for viewing query results

Tabs for schema exploration, search, and settings (on the left)

Our server supports a single query named books . Let's execute it!

Here's a GraphQL query string for executing the books query:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetBooks { 2 books { 3 title 4 author 5 } 6 }

Paste this string into the Operations panel and click the blue button in the upper right. The results (from our hardcoded data set) appear in the Response panel:

Note: If your server is deployed to an environment where NODE_ENV is set to production , introspection is disabled by default. This prevents Apollo Sandbox from working properly. To enable introspection, set introspection: true in the options to ApolloServer 's constructor .

One of the most important concepts of GraphQL is that clients can choose to query only for the fields they need. Delete author from the query string and execute it again. The response updates to include only the title field for each book!

Combined example

You can view and fork this complete example on CodeSandbox:

Next steps

This example application is a great starting point for working with Apollo Server. Check out the following resources to learn more about the basics of schemas, resolvers, and deployment: