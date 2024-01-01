Schema basics

Your GraphQL server uses a schema to describe the shape of your data graph. This schema defines a hierarchy of types with fields that are populated from your back-end data stores. The schema also specifies exactly which queries and mutations are available for clients to execute against your data graph.

This article describes the fundamental building blocks of a schema and how to create one for your GraphQL server.

The schema definition language

The GraphQL specification includes a human-readable schema definition language (or SDL) that you use to define your schema and store it as a string.

Here's a short example schema that defines two object types: Book and Author :

GraphQL copy 1 type Book { 2 title : String 3 author : Author 4 } 5 6 type Author { 7 name : String 8 books : [ Book ] 9 }

A schema defines a collection of types and the relationships between those types. In the example schema above, every Book has an author , and every Author has a list of books . By defining these type relationships in a unified schema, we enable client developers to see exactly what data is available and request a specific subset of that data with a single optimized query.

Note that the schema is not responsible for defining where data comes from or how it's stored. It is entirely implementation-agnostic.

Supported types

Every type definition in a GraphQL schema belongs to one of the following categories:

Each of these is defined in detail below.

You can monitor the performance and usage of each field within these declarations with Apollo Studio , providing you with data that helps inform decisions about changes to your graph.

Scalar types

Scalar types are similar to primitive types in your favorite programming language. They always resolve to concrete data.

GraphQL's default scalar types are:

Int : A signed 32‐bit integer

Float : A signed double-precision floating-point value

String : A UTF‐8 character sequence

Boolean : true or false

ID (serialized as a String ): A unique identifier that's often used to refetch an object or as the key for a cache. Although it's serialized as a String , an ID is not intended to be human‐readable.

These primitive types cover the majority of use cases. For more specific use cases, you can create custom scalar types .

Object types

Most of the types you define in a GraphQL schema are object types. An object type contains a collection of fields, each of which can be either a scalar type or another object type.

Two object types can include each other as fields, as is the case in our example schema from earlier:

GraphQL copy 1 type Book { 2 title : String 3 author : Author 4 } 5 6 type Author { 7 name : String 8 books : [ Book ] 9 }

The Query type

The Query type defines all of the top-level entry points for queries that clients execute against your data graph. It resembles an object type , but its name is always Query .

Each field of the Query type defines the name and return type of a different entry point. The Query type for our example schema might resemble the following:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 books : [ Book ] 3 authors : [ Author ] 4 }

This Query type defines two fields: books and authors . Each field returns a list of the corresponding type.

With a REST-based API, books and authors would probably be returned by different endpoints (e.g., /api/books and /api/authors ). The flexibility of GraphQL enables clients to query both resources with a single request.

Structuring a query

When your clients build queries to execute against your data graph, those queries match the shape of the object types you define in your schema.

Based on our example schema so far, a client could execute the following query, which requests both a list of all book titles and a list of all author names:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetBooksAndAuthors { 2 books { 3 title 4 } 5 6 authors { 7 name 8 } 9 }

Our server would then respond to the query with results that match the query's structure, like so:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "books" : [ 4 { 5 "title" : "City of Glass" 6 }, 7 ... 8 ], 9 "authors" : [ 10 { 11 "name" : "Paul Auster" 12 }, 13 ... 14 ] 15 } 16 }

Although it might be useful in some cases to fetch these two separate lists, a client would probably prefer to fetch a single list of books, where each book's author is included in the result.

Because our schema's Book type has an author field of type Author , a client could instead structure their query like so:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetBooks { 2 books { 3 title 4 author { 5 name 6 } 7 } 8 }

And once again, our server would respond with results that match the query's structure:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "books" : [ 4 { 5 "title" : "City of Glass" , 6 "author" : { 7 "name" : "Paul Auster" 8 } 9 }, 10 ... 11 ] 12 } 13 }

The Mutation type

The Mutation type is similar in structure and purpose to the Query type . Whereas the Query type defines entry points for read operations, the Mutation type defines entry points for write operations.

Each field of the Mutation type defines the signature and return type of a different entry point. The Mutation type for our example schema might resemble the following:

GraphQL copy 1 type Mutation { 2 addBook ( title : String , author : String ): Book 3 }

This Mutation type defines a single available mutation, addBook . The mutation accepts two arguments ( title and author ) and returns a newly created Book object. As you'd expect, this Book object conforms to the structure that we defined in our schema.

Structuring a mutation

Like queries, mutations match the structure of your schema's type definitions. The following mutation creates a new Book and requests certain fields of the created object as a return value:

GraphQL copy 1 mutation CreateBook { 2 addBook ( title : "Fox in Socks" , author : "Dr. Seuss" ) { 3 title 4 author { 5 name 6 } 7 } 8 }

As with queries, our server would respond to this mutation with a result that matches the mutation's structure, like so:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "addBook" : { 4 "title" : "Fox in Socks" , 5 "author" : { 6 "name" : "Dr. Seuss" 7 } 8 } 9 } 10 }

A single client request can include multiple mutations to execute. To prevent race conditions, mutations are executed serially in the order they're listed.

Learn more about designing mutations

The Subscription type

See Subscriptions .

Input types

Input types are special object types that allow you to pass objects as arguments to queries and mutations (as opposed to passing only scalar types). Input types help keep operation signatures clean, much like how accepting a single options object in a JavaScript function can be cleaner than repeatedly adding arguments to the function's signature.

Consider this mutation that creates a blog post:

GraphQL copy 1 type Mutation { 2 createPost ( title : String , body : String , mediaUrls : [ String ]): Post 3 }

Instead of accepting three arguments, this mutation could accept a single input type that includes all of these fields. This comes in extra handy if we decide to accept an additional argument in the future, such as an author .

An input type's definition is similar to an object type's, but it uses the input keyword:

GraphQL copy 1 type Mutation { 2 createPost ( post : PostAndMediaInput ): Post 3 } 4 5 input PostAndMediaInput { 6 title : String 7 body : String 8 mediaUrls : [ String ] 9 }

Not only does this facilitate passing the PostAndMediaInput type around within our schema, it also provides a basis for annotating fields with descriptions that are automatically exposed by GraphQL -enabled tools:

GraphQL copy 1 input PostAndMediaInput { 2 "A main title for the post" 3 title : String 4 "The text body of the post." 5 body : String 6 "A list of URLs to render in the post." 7 mediaUrls : [ String ] 8 }

Input types can sometimes be useful when multiple operations require the exact same set of information, but you should reuse them sparingly. Operations might eventually diverge in their sets of required arguments.

Do not use the same input type for both queries and mutations. In many cases, arguments that are required for a mutation are optional for a corresponding query.

Enum types

An enum is similar to a scalar type, but its legal values are defined in the schema. Here's an example definition:

GraphQL copy 1 enum AllowedColor { 2 RED 3 GREEN 4 BLUE 5 }

Enums are most useful in situations where the user must pick from a prescribed list of options. As an additional benefit, enum values autocomplete in tools like the Apollo Studio Explorer.

An enum can appear anywhere a scalar is valid (including as a field argument), because they serialize as strings:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 favoriteColor : AllowedColor # enum return value 3 avatar ( borderColor : AllowedColor ): String # enum argument 4 }

A query might then look like this:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetAvatar { 2 avatar ( borderColor : RED ) 3 }

Internal values (advanced)

Sometimes, a backend forces a different value for an enum internally than in the public API. You can set each enum value's corresponding internal value in the resolver map you provide to Apollo Server.

This feature usually isn't required unless another library in your application expects enum values in a different form.

The following example uses color hex codes for each AllowedColor 's internal value:

JavaScript copy 1 const resolvers = { 2 AllowedColor : { 3 RED : '#f00' , 4 GREEN : '#0f0' , 5 BLUE : '#00f' , 6 } 7 // ...other resolver definitions... 8 };

These internal values don't change the public API at all. Apollo Server resolvers accept these values instead of the schema values, as shown:

JavaScript copy 1 const resolvers = { 2 AllowedColor : { 3 RED : '#f00' , 4 GREEN : '#0f0' , 5 BLUE : '#00f' , 6 }, 7 Query : { 8 favoriteColor : () => '#f00' , 9 avatar : ( parent , args ) => { 10 // args.borderColor is '#f00', '#0f0', or '#00f' 11 }, 12 } 13 };

Union and interface types

See Unions and interfaces .

Growing with a schema

As your organization grows and evolves, your data graph grows and evolves with it. New products and features introduce new schema types and fields. To track these changes over time, you should maintain your schema's definition in version control.

Most additive changes to a schema are safe and backward compatible. However, changes that remove or alter existing behavior might be breaking changes for one or more of your existing clients. All of the following schema changes are potentially breaking changes:

Removing a type or field

Renaming a type or field

Adding nullability to a field

Removing a field's arguments

A graph management tool such as Apollo Studio helps you understand whether a potential schema change will impact any of your active clients. Studio also provides field -level performance metrics, schema history tracking, and advanced security via operation safelisting.

Documentation strings

GraphQL's schema definition language ( SDL) supports markdown-enabled documentation strings. These help consumers of your data graph discover fields and learn how to use them.

The following snippet shows how to use both single-line string literals and multi-line blocks:

GraphQL copy 1 "Description for the type" 2 type MyObjectType { 3 """ 4 Description for field 5 Supports **multi-line** description for your [API](http://example.com)! 6 """ 7 myField : String ! 8 9 otherField ( 10 "Description for argument" 11 arg : Int 12 ) 13 }

A well-documented schema offers an enhanced development experience since GraphQL development tools (such as the Apollo VS Code extension and GraphQL Playground) auto-complete field names along with descriptions when they're provided. Furthermore, Apollo Studio displays descriptions alongside field -usage and performance details when using its metrics reporting and client-awareness features.

Naming conventions

The GraphQL specification is flexible and doesn't impose specific naming guidelines. However, it's helpful to establish a set of conventions to ensure consistency across your organization. We recommend the following:

Field names should use camelCase . Many GraphQL clients are written in JavaScript, Java, Kotlin, or Swift, all of which recommend camelCase for variable names.

Type names should use PascalCase . This matches how classes are defined in the languages mentioned above.

Enum names should use PascalCase .

Enum values should use ALL_CAPS , because they are similar to constants.

These conventions help ensure that most clients don't need to define extra logic to transform the results returned by your server.

Query-driven schema design

A GraphQL schema is most powerful when it's designed for the needs of the clients that will execute operations against it. Although you can structure your types so they match the structure of your back-end data stores, you don't have to! A single object type's fields can be populated with data from any number of different sources. Design your schema based on how data is used, not based on how it's stored.

If your data store includes a field or relationship that your clients don't need yet, omit it from your schema. It's easier and safer to add a new field to a schema than it is to remove an existing field that some of your clients are using.

Example of a query-driven schema

Let's say we're creating a web app that lists upcoming events in our area. We want the app to show the name, date, and location of each event, along with the weather forecast for it.

In this case, we want our web app to be able to execute a query with a structure similar to the following:

GraphQL copy 1 query EventList { 2 upcomingEvents { 3 name 4 date 5 location { 6 name 7 weather { 8 temperature 9 description 10 } 11 } 12 } 13 }

Because we know this is the structure of data that would be helpful for our client, that can inform the structure of our schema:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 upcomingEvents : [ Event ] 3 } 4 5 type Event { 6 name : String 7 date : String 8 location : Location 9 } 10 11 type Location { 12 name : String 13 weather : WeatherInfo 14 } 15 16 type WeatherInfo { 17 temperature : Float 18 description : String 19 }

As mentioned, each of these types can be populated with data from a different data source (or multiple data sources). For example, the Event type's name and date might be populated with data from our back-end database, whereas the WeatherInfo type might be populated with data from a third-party weather API.

Designing mutations

In GraphQL, it's recommended for every mutation's response to include the data that the mutation modified. This enables clients to obtain the latest persisted data without needing to send a followup query.

A schema that supports updating the email of a User would include the following:

GraphQL copy 1 type Mutation { 2 # This mutation takes id and email parameters and responds with a User 3 updateUserEmail ( id : ID ! , email : String ! ): User 4 } 5 6 type User { 7 id : ID ! 8 name : String ! 9 email : String ! 10 }

A client could then execute a mutation against the schema with the following structure:

GraphQL copy 1 mutation updateMyUser { 2 updateUserEmail ( id : 1 , email : "jane@example.com" ){ 3 id 4 name 5 email 6 } 7 }

After the GraphQL server executes the mutation and stores the new email address for the user, it responds to the client with the following:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "updateUserEmail" : { 4 "id" : "1" , 5 "name" : "Jane Doe" , 6 "email" : "jane@example.com" 7 } 8 } 9 }

Although it isn't mandatory for a mutation's response to include the modified object, doing so greatly improves the efficiency of client code. And as with queries, determining which mutations would be useful for your clients helps inform the structure of your schema.

Structuring mutation responses

A single mutation can modify multiple types, or multiple instances of the same type. For example, a mutation that enables a user to "like" a blog post might increment the likes count for a Post and update the likedPosts list for the User . This makes it less obvious what the structure of the mutation's response should look like.

Additionally, mutations are much more likely than queries to cause errors, because they modify data. A mutation might even result in a partial error, in which it successfully modifies one piece of data and fails to modify another. Regardless of the type of error, it's important that the error is communicated back to the client in a consistent way.

To help resolve both of these concerns, we recommend defining a MutationResponse interface in your schema, along with a collection of object types that implement that interface (one for each of your mutations).

Here's what the MutationResponse interface looks like:

GraphQL copy 1 interface MutationResponse { 2 code : String ! 3 success : Boolean ! 4 message : String ! 5 }

And here's what an implementing object type looks like:

GraphQL copy 1 type UpdateUserEmailMutationResponse implements MutationResponse { 2 code : String ! 3 success : Boolean ! 4 message : String ! 5 user : User 6 }

Our updateUserEmail mutation would specify UpdateUserEmailMutationResponse as its return type (instead of User ), and the structure of its response would be the following:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "updateUser" : { 4 "code" : "200" , 5 "success" : true , 6 "message" : "User email was successfully updated" , 7 "user" : { 8 "id" : "1" , 9 "name" : "Jane Doe" , 10 "email" : "jane@example.com" 11 } 12 } 13 } 14 }

Let’s break this down field by field:

code is a string that represents the status of the data transfer. Think of it like an HTTP status code.

success is a boolean that indicates whether the mutation was successful. This allows a coarse check by the client to know if there were failures.

message is a human-readable string that describes the result of the mutation. It is intended to be used in the UI of the product.

user is added by the implementing type UpdateUserEmailMutationResponse to return the newly updated user to the client.

If a mutation modifies multiple types (like our earlier example of "liking" a blog post), its implementing type can include a separate field for each type that's modified:

GraphQL copy 1 type LikePostMutationResponse implements MutationResponse { 2 code : String ! 3 success : Boolean ! 4 message : String ! 5 post : Post 6 user : User 7 }

Because our hypothetical likePost mutation modifies fields on both a Post and a User , its response object includes fields for both of those types. A response has the following structure:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "likePost" : { 4 "code" : "200" , 5 "success" : true , 6 "message" : "Thanks!" , 7 "post" : { 8 "id" : "123" , 9 "likes" : 5040 10 }, 11 "user" : { 12 "likedPosts" : [ "123" ] 13 } 14 } 15 } 16 }

Following this pattern provides a client with helpful, detailed information about the result of each requested operation. Equipped with this information, developers can better react to operation failures in their client code.