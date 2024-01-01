API Reference: apollo-server

This API reference documents the exports from the apollo-server package.

class ApolloServer

The core of an Apollo Server implementation. For an example, see Get started with Apollo Server .

Methods

constructor

Returns an initialized ApolloServer instance.

Takes an options object as a parameter. Supported fields of this object are described below.

Example

JavaScript copy 1 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 2 typeDefs , 3 resolvers 4 });

Options

Experimental options

These options are experimental. They might be removed or change at any time, even within a patch release.

Name /

Type Description experimental_approximateDocumentStoreMiB number Sets the approximate size (in MiB) of the server's DocumentNode cache. The server checks the SHA-256 hash of each incoming operation against cached DocumentNode s, and skips unnecessary parsing and validation if a match is found. The cache's default size is 30MiB, which is usually sufficient unless the server processes a large number of unique operations.

Middleware-specific context fields

The context object passed between Apollo Server resolvers automatically includes certain fields, depending on which Node.js middleware you're using:

Middleware Context fields AWS Lambda {

event: APIGatewayProxyEvent ,

context: LambdaContext

} Azure Functions {

request: HttpRequest ,

context: Context

} Cloudflare { req: Request } Express {

req: express.Request ,

res: express.Response

} Fastify {

request: FastifyRequest ,

reply: FastifyReply

} Google Cloud Functions { req: Request , res: Response } hapi {

request: hapi.Request ,

h: hapi.ResponseToolkit

} Koa { ctx: Koa.Context } Micro { req: MicroRequest , res: ServerResponse }

Subscription configuration fields

Apollo Server supports the following fields of an object you provide to the subscriptions option of the ApolloServer constructor:

Name /

Type Description path String Required. The URL for the server's subscription -specific endpoint. keepAlive Number The frequency with which the subscription endpoint should send keep-alive messages to open client connections, in milliseconds, if any. If this value isn't provided, the subscription endpoint doesn't send keep-alive messages. onConnect Function A lifecycle hook that's called whenever a subscription connection is initiated by a client. See an example onDisconnect Function A lifecycle hook that's called whenever a subscription connection is terminated by a client.

listen

This method is provided only by the apollo-server package. If you're integrating with Node.js middleware via a different package (such as apollo-server-express ), instead see both start and applyMiddleware .

Instructs Apollo Server to begin listening for incoming requests:

JavaScript copy 1 server . listen ({ 2 port : 4001 , 3 });

Takes an options object as a parameter, which is passed to the listen method of http.Server . Supported options are listed in the documentation for net.Server.listen .

Returns a Promise that resolves to an object containing the following properties:

Name /

Type Description url String The URL that the server is listening on. server http.Server The server instance that's listening at url . subscriptionsPath String The path of the server's subscriptions endpoint. subscriptionsUrl String The full URL of the server's subscriptions endpoint.

start

The async start method instructs Apollo Server to prepare to handle incoming operations.

Call start only if you are using a middleware integration for a non-"serverless" environment (e.g., apollo-server-express ). If you're using the core apollo-server library, call listen instead.

If you're using a " serverless" middleware integration (such as apollo-server-lambda ), this method isn't necessary because the integration doesn't distinguish between starting the server and serving a request.

Always call await server.start() before calling server.applyMiddleware and starting your HTTP server. This allows you to react to Apollo Server startup failures by crashing your process instead of starting to serve traffic.

Triggered actions

The start method triggers the following actions:

If your server is a federated gateway , it attempts to fetch its schema. If the fetch fails, start throws an error. Your server calls all of the serverWillStart handlers of your installed plugins. If any of these handlers throw an error, start throws an error.

Backward compatibility

To ensure backward compatibility, calling await server.start() is optional. If you don't call it yourself, your integration package invokes it when you call server.applyMiddleware . Incoming GraphQL operations wait to execute until Apollo Server has started, and those operations fail if startup fails (a redacted error message is sent to the GraphQL client).

We recommend calling await server.start() yourself, so that your web server doesn't start accepting GraphQL requests until Apollo Server is ready to process them.

applyMiddleware

Connects Apollo Server to the HTTP framework of a Node.js middleware library, such as hapi or express.

You call this method instead of listen if you're using a middleware integration , such as apollo-server-express . You should call await server.start() before calling this method.

Takes an options object as a parameter. Supported fields of this object are described below.

Example

JavaScript copy 1 const express = require ( 'express' ); 2 const { ApolloServer } = require ( 'apollo-server-express' ); 3 const { typeDefs , resolvers } = require ( './schema' ); 4 5 async function startApolloServer () { 6 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 7 typeDefs , 8 resolvers , 9 }); 10 await server . start (); 11 12 const app = express (); 13 14 // Additional middleware can be mounted at this point to run before Apollo. 15 app . use ( '*' , jwtCheck , requireAuth , checkScope ); 16 17 // Mount Apollo middleware here. 18 server . applyMiddleware ({ app , path : '/specialUrl' }); 19 await new Promise ( resolve => app . listen ({ port : 4000 }, resolve )); 20 console . log ( `🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000 ${ server . graphqlPath } ` ); 21 return { server , app }; 22 }

Options

Name /

Type Description app HttpServer Required. The server middleware instance to integrate with Apollo Server. path String The path for Apollo Server to listen on. The default value is /graphql . cors Object or Boolean Middleware-specific configuration options for CORS. See available options for your middleware: express | hapi | koa Provide false to remove CORS middleware entirely, or true to use your middleware's default configuration. The default value is true . bodyParserConfig Object or Boolean Middleware-specific configuration options for body parsing. See available options for your middleware: express | koa Provide false to remove body parsing middleware entirely, or true to use your middleware's default configuration. The default value is true .

getMiddleware

Returns an array of the middlewares that together form a complete instance of Apollo Server. Includes middleware for HTTP body parsing, GraphQL Playground, file uploads, and subscriptions.

Unlike applyMiddleware , getMiddleware does not automatically apply Apollo Server middlewares to your application. Instead, this method enables you to apply or omit individual middlewares according to your use case. For an Express or Koa application, you can apply a particular middleware by calling app.use .

The getMiddleware method takes the same options as applyMiddleware , except the app option.

stop

ApolloServer.stop() is an async method that tells all of Apollo Server's background tasks to complete. It calls and awaits all serverWillStop plugin handlers (including the usage reporting plugin 's handler, which sends a final usage report to Apollo Studio). This method takes no arguments.

If your server is a federated gateway , stop also stops gateway-specific background activities, such as polling for updated service configuration.

In some circumstances, Apollo Server calls stop automatically when the process receives a SIGINT or SIGTERM signal. See the stopOnTerminationSignals constructor option for details.

If you're using the apollo-server package (which handles setting up an HTTP server for you), this method first stops the HTTP server. Specifically, it:

Stops listening for new connections

Closes idle connections (i.e., connections with no current HTTP request)

Closes active connections whenever they become idle

Waits for all connections to be closed

If any connections remain active after a grace period (10 seconds by default), Apollo Server forcefully closes those connections. You can configure this grace period with the stopGracePeriodMillis constructor option .

If you're using a middleware package instead of apollo-server , you should stop your HTTP server before calling ApolloServer.stop() .

gql

A template literal tag for wrapping GraphQL strings, such as schema definitions:

JavaScript copy 1 const { gql } = require ( 'apollo-server' ); 2 3 const typeDefs = gql ` 4 type Author { 5 name 6 } 7 ` ;

This converts GraphQL strings into the format that Apollo libraries expect when working with operations and schemas. It also helps tools identify when a string contains GraphQL language (such as to enable syntax highlighting).

makeExecutableSchema

Builds a schema from provided type definitions and resolvers.

The ApolloServer constructor automatically calls this method using the typeDefs and resolvers options you provide, so in most cases you don't need to call it yourself.

This method is defined in the graphql-tools library and is re-exported from apollo-server as a convenience. See its documentation here.

addMockFunctionsToSchema

The addMockFunctionsToSchema method is re-exported from apollo-server as a convenience.

Given an instance of a GraphQLSchema and a mock object, modifies the schema (in place) to return mock data for any valid query that is sent to the server.

If preserve Resolvers is set to true, existing resolve functions will not be overwritten to provide mock data. This can be used to mock some parts of the server and not others.

Parameters

options : < Object > schema : < GraphQLSchema > (required) Pass an executable schema ( GraphQLSchema ) to be mocked. mocks : < Object > Should be a map of types to mock resolver functions, e.g.: JavaScript copy 1 { 2 Type : () => true , 3 } When mocks is not defined, the default scalar types (e.g. Int , Float , String , etc.) will be mocked. preserveResolvers : < Boolean > When true , resolvers which were already defined will not be over-written with the mock resolver functions specified with mocks .



Usage

JavaScript copy 1 const { addMockFunctionsToSchema } = require ( 'apollo-server' ); 2 3 // We'll make an assumption that an executable schema 4 // is already available from the `./schema` file. 5 const executableSchema = require ( './schema' ); 6 7 addMockFunctionsToSchema ({ 8 schema : executableSchema , 9 mocks : { 10 // Mocks the `Int` scalar type to always return `12345`. 11 Int : () => 12345 , 12 13 // Mocks the `Movies` type to always return 'Titanic'. 14 Movies : () => 'Titanic' , 15 }, 16 preserveResolvers : false , 17 });

The graphql-tools library provides helpful functions (such as makeExecutableSchema above) for creating and manipulating GraphQL schemas. Apollo Server uses many of these functions internally, and it re-exports all of them to support advanced use cases.

Apollo Server uses graphql-tools version 4. For documentation of version 4 functions, see graphql-tools .