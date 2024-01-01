GraphQL Playground
📣 Query your server with Apollo SandboxApollo Sandbox provides a special instance of our Explorer IDE that you can use for local development without an Apollo account.
http://localhost:4000. Use the box in the top-left to change this URL to any local or remote GraphQL endpoint that's reachable by your browser.Learn more about Sandbox.
About GraphQL Playground
⚠️ Apollo Server 2's GraphQL playground feature is officially end-of-life as of 31 December 2022 and will no longer receive updates of any kind.
GraphQL Playground is a graphical, interactive, in-browser GraphQL IDE, created by Prisma and based on GraphiQL .
In development, Apollo Server enables GraphQL Playground on the same URL as the GraphQL server itself (e.g.
http://localhost:4000/graphql) and automatically serves the GUI to web browsers. When
NODE_ENV is set to
production, GraphQL Playground (as well as introspection) is disabled as a production best-practice.
Configuring Playground
The Apollo Server constructor contains the ability to configure GraphQL Playground with the
playground configuration option. The options can be found on GraphQL Playground's documentation .
1new ApolloServer({
2typeDefs,
3resolvers,
4playground: {
5 settings: {
6 'editor.theme': 'light',
7 },
8 tabs: [
9 {
10 endpoint,
11 query: defaultQuery,
12 },
13 ],
14},
15});
Enabling GraphQL Playground in production
To enable GraphQL Playground in production, introspection and the playground can be enabled explicitly in the following manner.
1const { ApolloServer } = require('apollo-server');
2const { typeDefs, resolvers } = require('./schema');
3
4const server = new ApolloServer({
5 typeDefs,
6 resolvers,
7 introspection: true,
8 playground: true,
9});
10
11
12server.listen().then(({ url }) => {
13 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`);
14});