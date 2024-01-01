📣 Query your server with Apollo Sandbox Apollo Sandbox provides a special instance of our Explorer IDE that you can use for local development without an Apollo account. Launch Sandbox Sandbox automatically attempts to connect to a GraphQL server running at http://localhost:4000 . Use the box in the top-left to change this URL to any local or remote GraphQL endpoint that's reachable by your browser.Learn more about Sandbox.

About GraphQL Playground

⚠️ Apollo Server 2's GraphQL playground feature is officially end-of-life as of 31 December 2022 and will no longer receive updates of any kind. Learn more about this deprecation and end-of-life.

GraphQL Playground is a graphical, interactive, in-browser GraphQL IDE, created by Prisma and based on GraphiQL .

In development, Apollo Server enables GraphQL Playground on the same URL as the GraphQL server itself (e.g. http://localhost:4000/graphql ) and automatically serves the GUI to web browsers. When NODE_ENV is set to production , GraphQL Playground (as well as introspection) is disabled as a production best-practice.

Configuring Playground

The Apollo Server constructor contains the ability to configure GraphQL Playground with the playground configuration option. The options can be found on GraphQL Playground's documentation .

JavaScript copy 1 new ApolloServer ({ 2 typeDefs , 3 resolvers , 4 playground : { 5 settings : { 6 'editor.theme' : 'light' , 7 }, 8 tabs : [ 9 { 10 endpoint , 11 query : defaultQuery , 12 }, 13 ], 14 }, 15 });

Enabling GraphQL Playground in production

To enable GraphQL Playground in production, introspection and the playground can be enabled explicitly in the following manner.