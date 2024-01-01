Connector Observability
Understand and observe connector behavior and performance
Apollo provides a few ways to understand your connectors' behavior and performance:
You can view query plans to understand when REST APIs are called in the context of subgraph operations.
You can view and export traces to understand operation performance, including REST API calls.
Understand connector runtime with query plans
Whenever a supergraph receives an incoming GraphQL operation, its router generates a query plan with the steps necessary to efficiently resolve the operation from any number of data sources. Typically, those data sources are GraphQL subgraphs, but with Connectors they can also be REST APIs.
Query plan example
Suppose these two subgraphs are part of the same supergraph:
1type Query {
2 products: [Product]
3}
4
5type Product @key(fields: "id") {
6 id: ID!
7 name: String
8}
9
10type User @key(fields: "id") {
11 id: ID!
12 name: String
13}
Subgraph A provides the
Query.products root field and provides
ids and
names for
Products and
Users.
Notice that both
Product and
User are entities that both subgraphs can access and contribute to.
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 reviews: [Review]
4 @connect(
5 http: { GET: "/reviews?product_id={$this.id}" }
6 selection: """
7 $.results {
8 id
9 rating
10 }
11 """
12 )
13}
14
15type Query {
16 review(id: ID!): Review
17 @connect(
18 http: { GET: "/reviews/{$args.id}" }
19 selection: """
20 id
21 rating
22 content
23 author: { id: author_id }
24 """
25 entity: true
26 )
27}
28
29type Review {
30 id: ID!
31 rating: Int
32 content: String
33 author: User
34}
35
36type User @key(fields: "id", resolvable: false) {
37 id: ID!
38}
Subgraph B uses connectors to extend the
Product entity with review data from a REST API. It also provides an entity resolver for the Review type to provide more fields. Notice that the
Review.author references the
User entity using the foreign key
author_id.
A client could send the following GraphQL request to the supergraph these subgraphs are composed into:
1query ProductList {
2 products {
3 id
4 name
5 reviews {
6 id
7 rating
8 content
9 author {
10 id
11 name
12 }
13 }
14 }
15}
To fulfill this request, the query plan would have these four steps:
Fetch
Query.productsand
Product.idand
Product.namefrom Subgraph A.
Use Product entity references to fetch
Product.reviews. Because
Product.reviewsis a connector, the GraphOS Router calls the REST API directly.
Because
/reviewsdoesn't provide the full review data, the GraphOS Router calls
/reviews/{id}for each review to fetch the rest of the Review fields.
Use User entity references to fetch
User.namefrom Subgraph A.
Expand to see query plan diagram
Sequence ,
Fetch , and
Flatten nodes in the Query plans reference .
Expand to see query plan
1QueryPlan {
2 Sequence {
3 Fetch(service: "subgraph-a") {
4 {
5 products {
6 __typename
7 id
8 name
9 }
10 }
11 },
12 Flatten(path: "products.@") {
13 Fetch(service: "subgraph-b.reviews http: GET /reviews?product_id={$this.id}") {
14 {
15 ... on Product {
16 __typename
17 id
18 }
19 } =>
20 {
21 ... on Product {
22 reviews {
23 __typename
24 id
25 rating
26 }
27 }
28 }
29 },
30 },
31 Flatten(path: "products.@.reviews.@") {
32 Fetch(service: "subgraph-b.reviews http: GET /reviews/{$args.id!}") {
33 {
34 ... on Review {
35 __typename
36 id
37 }
38 } =>
39 {
40 ... on Review {
41 author {
42 __typename
43 id
44 }
45 content
46 }
47 }
48 },
49 },
50 Flatten(path: "products.@.reviews.@.author") {
51 Fetch(service: "subgraph-a") {
52 {
53 ... on User {
54 __typename
55 id
56 }
57 } =>
58 {
59 ... on User {
60 name
61 }
62 }
63 },
64 },
65 },
66}
Observe performance with traces
Traces monitor the flow of a request through the GraphOS Router. You can view operation traces in GraphOS Studio or use the GraphOS Router to export them to monitoring tools.
Operation traces
Individual operation metrics in GraphOS Studio include operation traces if you've enabled trace reporting .
When you view operation traces in GraphOS Studio, Apollo Connectors appear as span parents. These spans give a general idea of request latency.
Cloud-native traces
The GraphOS Router emits traces that instrument the execution of Apollo Connectors. These traces show individual HTTP requests and are more comprehensive than the traces displayed in GraphOS Studio. To learn more, see router tracing .