Production Readiness Checklist

Use this checklist to identify potential gaps before your graph handles production traffic

We recommend that you read through this checklist and identify critical features for your team before your supergraph begins handling production traffic.

GraphOS Studio

  • Ensure that you've created multiple variants to represent the different environments where your supergraph runs (for example, production, staging, and development).

  • Protect your production variant to avoid accidental changes while working in Studio.

GraphOS Router

Subgraphs/servers

Clients