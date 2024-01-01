Apollo Federation Subgraph Specification
Subgraph specification reference for server library developers
This content is provided for developers adding federated subgraph support to a GraphQL server library, and for anyone curious about the inner workings of federation. You do not need to read this if you're building a supergraph with existing subgraph-compatible libraries , such as Apollo Server.
Servers that are partially or fully compatible with this specification are tracked in Apollo's subgraph compatibility repository .
For a GraphQL service to operate as an Apollo Federation 2 subgraph, it must do all of the following:
Automatically extend its schema with all definitions listed in Subgraph schema additions
Correctly resolve the
Query._serviceenhanced introspection field
Provide a mechanism for subgraph developers to resolve entity fields via the
Query._entitiesfield
Each of these requirements is described in the sections below.
Subgraph schema additions
A subgraph must automatically add all of the following definitions to its GraphQL schema. The purpose of each definition is described in Glossary of schema additions .
1# ⚠️ This definition must be created dynamically. The union
2# must include every object type in the schema that uses
3# the @key directive (i.e., all federated entities).
4union _Entity
5
6scalar _Any
7scalar FieldSet
8scalar link__Import
9scalar federation__ContextFieldValue
10scalar federation__Scope
11scalar federation__Policy
12
13enum link__Purpose {
14 """
15 `SECURITY` features provide metadata necessary to securely resolve fields.
16 """
17 SECURITY
18
19 """
20 `EXECUTION` features provide metadata necessary for operation execution.
21 """
22 EXECUTION
23}
24
25type _Service {
26 sdl: String!
27}
28
29extend type Query {
30 _entities(representations: [_Any!]!): [_Entity]!
31 _service: _Service!
32}
33
34directive @external on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT
35directive @requires(fields: FieldSet!) on FIELD_DEFINITION
36directive @provides(fields: FieldSet!) on FIELD_DEFINITION
37directive @key(fields: FieldSet!, resolvable: Boolean = true) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE
38directive @link(url: String!, as: String, for: link__Purpose, import: [link__Import]) repeatable on SCHEMA
39directive @shareable repeatable on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION
40directive @inaccessible on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION | ARGUMENT_DEFINITION | SCALAR | ENUM | ENUM_VALUE | INPUT_OBJECT | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION
41directive @tag(name: String!) repeatable on FIELD_DEFINITION | INTERFACE | OBJECT | UNION | ARGUMENT_DEFINITION | SCALAR | ENUM | ENUM_VALUE | INPUT_OBJECT | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION
42directive @override(from: String!) on FIELD_DEFINITION
43directive @composeDirective(name: String!) repeatable on SCHEMA
44directive @interfaceObject on OBJECT
45directive @authenticated on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | SCALAR | ENUM
46directive @requiresScopes(scopes: [[federation__Scope!]!]!) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | SCALAR | ENUM
47directive @policy(policies: [[federation__Policy!]!]!) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | SCALAR | ENUM
48directive @context(name: String!) repeatable on INTERFACE | OBJECT | UNION
49directive @fromContext(field: ContextFieldValue) on ARGUMENT_DEFINITION
50
51# This definition is required only for libraries that don't support
52# GraphQL's built-in `extend` keyword
53directive @extends on OBJECT | INTERFACE
Enhanced introspection with
Query._service
Some federated graph routers can compose their supergraph schema dynamically at runtime. To do so, a graph router first executes the following enhanced introspection query on each of its subgraphs to obtain all subgraph schemas:
1query {
2 _service {
3 sdl
4 }
5}
Differences from built-in introspection
The "enhanced" introspection query above differs from the GraphQL spec's built-in introspection query in the following ways:
The returned schema representation is a string instead of a
__Schemaobject.
The returned schema string includes all uses of federation-specific directives , such as
@key.
The built-in introspection query's response does not include the uses of any directives.
The graph router requires these federation-specific directives to perform composition successfully.
If a subgraph server "disables introspection", the enhanced introspection query is still available.
_service field is not included in the composed supergraph schema. For security reasons, it's intended solely for use by the graph router.
Required resolvers for introspection
To support the enhanced introspection query, a subgraph service must define resolvers for the following fields:
1extend type Query {
2 _service: _Service!
3}
4
5type _Service {
6 sdl: String!
7}
Query._service returns a
_Service object, which in turn has a single field,
sdl (short for schema definition language). The
sdl field returns a string representation of the subgraph's schema.
The returned
sdl string has the following requirements:
It must include all uses of all federation-specific directives, such as
@key.
All of these directives are shown in Subgraph schema additions .
If supporting Federation 1,
sdlmust omit all automatically added definitions from Subgraph schema additions , such as
Query._serviceand
_Service.sdl!
If your library is only supporting Federation 2,
sdlcan include these defintions.
For example, consider this Federation 2 subgraph schema:
1extend schema
2 @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.3",
3 import: ["@key"])
4
5type Query {
6 me: User
7}
8
9type User @key(fields: "id") {
10 id: ID!
11}
The value returned for the
sdl field should include all of this information, including directives (excess whitespace can be removed).
Resolving entity fields with
Query._entities
In a federated supergraph, an entity is an object type that can define different fields across multiple subgraphs. You can identify an entity in a schema by its use of the
@key directive.
In the following example, the
Product entity defines its fields across the Products and Reviews subgraphs:
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
2 upc: String!
3 name: String!
4}
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
2 upc: String!
3 avgRating: Int!
4}
If a subgraph contributes any fields to an entity, it must also provide the graph router direct access to the values of those fields. To support this, a subgraph library must do the following:
Define the
_Entityunion type, which must include every entity type that the subgraph contributes fields to
Provide a mechanism that enables a subgraph developer to identify and return a unique entity instance based on its
@keyfields
Define the
Query._entitiesfield and resolve it using the mechanism provided to the subgraph developer
These requirements are described further in the sections below.
Defining the
_Entity union
The
_Entity union type is the only schema definition in Subgraph schema additions that a subgraph must generate dynamically based on the schema it's provided. All other definitions are static and can be added exactly as shown.
The
_Entity union must include all entity types that are defined in the subgraph schema, except entities with a
@key that sets
resolvable: false.
_Entity union.
Example
Consider this subgraph schema:
1type Review @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 body: String
4 author: User
5 product: Product
6}
7
8type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
9 upc: String!
10 reviews: [Review!]!
11}
12
13type User @key(fields: "email", resolvable: false) {
14 email: String!
15}
All three of the types in this subgraph schema are entities (note their
@key directives). However, the
User entity's
@key sets
resolvable: false. Therefore, the subgraph library should add the following
_Entity union definition to the schema:
1# Omits `User` because its @key sets resolvable: false
2union _Entity = Review | Product
The
_Entity union is used by the
Query._entities field, which is covered next.
Understanding
Query._entities
If a subgraph contributes fields to at least one entity, it must automatically define and correctly resolve the
Query._entities field:
1type Query {
2 _entities(representations: [_Any!]!): [_Entity]!
3}
Query._entities field.
The graph router uses this entry point to directly fetch fields of entity objects. It combines those fields with other fields of the same entity that are returned by other subgraphs.
The
Query._entities field takes a required
representations argument, which is a list of entity representations. A representation is an object that contains all fields from one of an entity's
@keys, plus that entity's
__typename field. These are the fields that a subgraph requires to uniquely identify a particular instance of an entity.
Each item in the
representations list is an
_Any scalar. This is a federation-specific scalar defined in Subgraph schema additions . This scalar is serialized as a generic JSON object, which enables the graph router to include representations of different entities in the same query, all of which can have a different shape.
Here's an example
_Any representation for a
Product entity:
1{
2 "__typename": "Product",
3 "upc": "abc123"
4}
The
Query._entities field must return a list of entity objects that correspond to the provided representations, in the exact same order. Entries in the list can be null if no entity exists for a provided representation.
Example
Let's say a supergraph includes two subgraphs with the following schemas:
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
2 upc: String!
3 name: String!
4}
5
6type Query {
7 topProducts: [Product!]!
8}
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
2 upc: String!
3 reviews: [Review!]!
4}
5
6type Review {
7 score: Int!
8 description: String!
9}
With these subgraph schemas, a client can execute the following query against the graph router:
1query GetTopProductReviews {
2 topProducts {
3 reviews {
4 description
5 }
6 }
7}
To resolve this query, the graph router starts by sending the following query to the Products subgraph, because that's where the top-level
Query.topProducts field is defined:
1query {
2 topProducts {
3 __typename
4 upc
5 }
6}
Notice that this query includes
Product.__typename and
Product.upc, even though those fields aren't included in the original client query. The graph router knows that these two fields are used in a
Product type's representation, which it will use to fetch the remaining fields from the Reviews subgraph.
After getting this result from the Products subgraph, the router can send this followup query to the Reviews subgraph:
1query ($_representations: [_Any!]!) {
2 _entities(representations: $_representations) {
3 ... on Product {
4 reviews {
5 description
6 }
7 }
8 }
9}
Notice that this query uses inline fragment matching (
... on Product), because the return type of
Query._entities is the
_Entity union type.
Each entry that the router includes in the
$_representations list variable has the following shape:
1{
2 "__typename": "Product",
3 "upc": "B00005N5PF"
4}
These are the representation fields that the router obtained from its Products query above.
Resolving
Query._entities
As a reminder, here's the definition of the
Query._entities field that every subgraph must automatically define (unless a subgraph contributes fields to zero entities):
1type Query {
2 _entities(representations: [_Any!]!): [_Entity]!
3}
Every subgraph must also automatically define the resolver for this field. The logic for this resolver is as follows:
Create an empty array that will contain the entity objects to return.
For each entity representation included in the
representationslist:
Obtain the entity's
__typenamefrom the representation.
Pass the full representation object to whatever mechanism the library provides the subgraph developer for fetching entities of the corresponding
__typename.
Add the fetched entity object to the array of entity objects. Make sure objects are listed in the same order as their corresponding representations.
Return the array of entity objects.
Notice in step 2.2 above that the subgraph developer is responsible for defining logic that fetches a particular entity based on its representation. The subgraph library is responsible for providing the mechanism that developers use to specify this logic, and for automatically hooking into this mechanism in the resolver for
Query._entities.
See the next section for more details on providing this mechanism.
Providing a mechanism for fetching entities
When using your subgraph library, a developer must be able to specify logic for fetching a unique entity instance based on a corresponding representation of that entity. The automatically defined resolver for
Query._entities must then hook into this logic.
For example, let's look at how Apollo Server (with the
@apollo/subgraph library) enables this via reference resolvers.
In Apollo Server, developers can add a special function named
__resolveReference to every entity type that's defined in their resolver map:
1// Products subgraph
2const resolvers = {
3 Product: {
4 __resolveReference(productRepresentation) {
5 return fetchProductByUPC(productRepresentation.upc);
6 }
7 },
8 // ...other resolvers...
9}
The
Query._entities resolver iterates through the
representations it's passed and executes the corresponding
__resolveReference function for each one. It passes the representation object as the first parameter to the function.
The representation object passed to the reference resolver above might have the following structure:
1{
2 "__typename": "Product",
3 "upc": "B00005N5PF"
4}
For this reference resolver, the developer calls a
fetchProductByUPC function, passing the
upc from the representation. This function might query a database or a REST API to fetch the entity fields of
Product that this subgraph knows about.
Your subgraph library does not need to use this reference resolver pattern. It just needs to provide and document some pattern for defining entity-fetching logic.
Glossary of schema additions
This section describes type and field definitions that a valid subgraph service must automatically add to its schema. These definitions are all listed above in Subgraph schema additions .
For descriptions of added directives, see Federation-specific GraphQL directives .
Query fields
Query._service
This field of the root
Query type must return a non-nullable
_Service type .
For details, see Enhanced introspection with
Query._service .
Query._entities
The graph router uses this root-level
Query field to directly fetch fields of entities defined by a subgraph.
This field must take a
representations argument of type
[_Any!]! (a non-nullable list of non-nullable
_Any scalars ). Its return type must be
[_Entity]! (a non-nullable list of nullable objects that belong to the
_Entity union ).
Each entry in the
representations list must be validated with the following rules:
A representation must include a
__typenamestring field.
A representation must contain all fields included in the fieldset of a
@keydirective applied to the corresponding entity definition.
For details, see Resolving entity fields with
Query._entities .
Types
type _Service
This object type must have an
sdl: String! field, which returns the SDL of the subgraph schema as a string.
The returned schema string must include all uses of federation-specific directives (
@key,
@requires, etc.).
If supporting Federation 1, the schema must not include any definitions from Subgraph schema additions .
For details, see Enhanced introspection with
Query._service .
union _Entity
This union's possible types must include all entities that the subgraph defines. It's the return type of the
Query._entities field, which the graph router uses to directly access a subgraph's entity fields.
For details, see Defining the
_Entity union .
scalar _Any
This scalar is the type used for entity representations that the graph router passes to the
Query._entities field. An
_Any scalar is validated by matching its
__typename and
@key fields against entities defined in the subgraph schema.
An
_Any is serialized as a JSON object, like so:
1{
2 "__typename": "Product",
3 "upc": "abc123"
4}
scalar FieldSet
This string-serialized scalar represents a set of fields that's passed to a federated directive, such as
@key,
@requires, or
@provides.
Grammatically, a
FieldSet is a selection set minus the outermost curly braces. It can represent a single field (
"upc"), multiple fields (
"id countryCode"), and even nested selection sets (
"id organization { id }").
scalar Scope
This string-serialized scalar represents a JWT scope.
scalar Policy
This string-serialized scalar represents an authorization policy.