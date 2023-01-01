Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Query Plans

Learn how your router orchestrates operations across subgraphs

Learn more about query plans to help you optimize and debug advanced use cases of Apollo Federation.

Example graph

Let's say our federated supergraph includes these subgraphs:

GraphQL
Hotels
1type Hotel @key(fields: "id") {
2  id: ID!
3  address: String!
4}
5
6type Query {
7  hotels: [Hotel!]!
8}
GraphQL
Reviews
1type Hotel @key(fields: "id") {
2  id: ID! @external
3  reviews: [Review!]!
4}
5
6type Review {
7  id: ID!
8  rating: Int!
9  description: String!
10}

Based on these subgraphs, clients can execute the following query against our router:

GraphQL
1query GetHotels {
2  hotels { # Resolved by Hotels subgraph
3    id
4    address
5    reviews { # Resolved by Reviews subgraph
6      rating
7    }
8  }
9}

This query includes fields from both the Hotels subgraph and the Reviews subgraph. Therefore, the router needs to send at least one query to each subgraph to populate all requested fields.

Take a look at the router's query plan for this query:

Click to expand
GraphQL
1# Top-level definition
2QueryPlan {
3  # Indicates child nodes must be executed serially in order
4  Sequence {
5    # Execute the contained operation on the `hotels` subgraph
6    Fetch(service: "hotels") {
7      {
8        hotels {
9          id
10          address
11          __typename
12        }
13      }
14    },
15    # Merge the data from this contained Fetch with earlier data
16    # from this Sequence, at the position indicated by `path`
17    # (The @ path element indicates the previous element returns a list)
18    Flatten(path: "hotels.@") {
19      # Execute this operation on the `reviews` subgraph
20      Fetch(service: "reviews") {
21        # Use these fields as the representation of a Hotel entity
22        {
23          ... on Hotel {
24            __typename
25            id
26          }
27        } => # Populate these additional fields for the corresponding Hotel
28        {
29          ... on Hotel {
30            reviews {
31              rating
32            }
33          }
34        }
35      },
36    },
37  },
38}

This syntax probably looks confusing. 🤔 Let's break it down.

Structure of a query plan

A query plan is defined as a hierarchy of nodes that looks like a JSON or GraphQL document when serialized.

At the top level of every query plan is the QueryPlan node:

GraphQL
1QueryPlan {
2  ...
3}

Each node defined inside the QueryPlan node is one of the following:

NodeDescription
Fetch Tells the router to execute a particular operation on a particular subgraph.
Parallel Tells the router that the node's immediate children can be executed in parallel.
Sequence Tells the router that the node's immediate children must be executed serially in the order listed.
Flatten Tells the router to merge the data returned by this node's child Fetch node with data previously returned in the current Sequence.
Defer Tells the router about one or more blocks of @defered fields at the same level of nesting. The node contains a primary block and an array of deferred blocks.
Skip/Include Tells the router to split a query plan into two possible paths that can change at runtime.

Each of these is described in further detail below.

Fetch node

A Fetch node tells the router to execute a particular GraphQL operation on a particular subgraph. Every query plan includes at least one Fetch node.

GraphQL
1# Executes the query shown on the "books" subgraph
2Fetch(service: "books") {
3  {
4    books {
5      title
6      author
7    }
8  }
9},

The node's body is the operation to execute, and its service argument indicates which subgraph to execute the operation against.

In our example graph above, the following query requires data only from the Hotels subgraph:

GraphQL
1query GetHotels {
2  hotels {
3    id
4    address
5  }
6}

Because this operation doesn't require orchestrating operations across multiple subgraphs, the entire query plan contains just a single Fetch node:

GraphQL
1QueryPlan {
2  Fetch(service: "hotels") {
3    {
4      hotels {
5        id
6        address
7      }
8    }
9  },
10}

The Fetch node uses a special syntax when it's resolving a reference to an entity across subgraphs. For details, see Resolving references with Flatten .

Parallel node

A Parallel node tells the router that all of the node's immediate children can be executed in parallel. This node appears in query plans whenever the router can execute completely independent operations on different subgraphs.

GraphQL
1Parallel {
2  Fetch(...) {
3    ...
4  },
5  Fetch(...) {
6    ...
7  },
8  ...
9}

For example, let's say our federated graph has a Books subgraph and a Movies subgraph. And let's say a client executes the following query to fetch separate lists of books and movies:

GraphQL
1query GetBooksAndMovies {
2  books {
3    id
4    title
5  }
6  movies {
7    id
8    title
9  }
10}

In this case, the data returned by each subgraph does not depend on the data returned by any other subgraph. Therefore, the router can query both subgraphs in parallel.

The query plan for the operation looks like this:

Click to expand
GraphQL
1QueryPlan {
2  Parallel {
3    Fetch(service: "books") {
4      {
5        books {
6          id
7          title
8        }
9      }
10    },
11    Fetch(service: "movies") {
12      {
13        movies {
14          id
15          title
16        }
17      }
18    },
19  },
20}

Sequence node

A Sequence node tells the router that the node's immediate children must be executed serially in the order listed.

GraphQL
1Sequence {
2  Fetch(...) {
3    ...
4  },
5  Flatten(...) {
6    Fetch(...) {
7      ...
8    }
9  },
10  ...
11}

This node appears in query plans whenever one subgraph's response depends on data that first must be returned by another subgraph. This occurs most commonly when a query requests fields of an entity that are defined across multiple subgraphs.

As an example, we can return to the GetHotels query from our example graph :

GraphQL
1query GetHotels {
2  hotels { # Resolved by Hotels subgraph
3    id
4    address
5    reviews { # Resolved by Reviews subgraph
6      rating
7    }
8  }
9}

In our example graph, the Hotel type is an entity. Hotel.id and Hotel.address are resolved by the Hotels subgraph, but Hotel.reviews is resolved by the Reviews subgraph. And our Hotels subgraph needs to resolve first, because otherwise the Reviews subgraph doesn't know which hotels to return reviews for.

The query plan for the operation looks like this:

Click to expand
GraphQL
1QueryPlan {
2  Sequence {
3    Fetch(service: "hotels") {
4      {
5        hotels {
6          id
7          address
8          __typename
9        }
10      }
11    },
12    Flatten(path: "hotels.@") {
13      Fetch(service: "reviews") {
14        {
15          ... on Hotel {
16            __typename
17            id
18          }
19        } =>
20        {
21          ... on Hotel {
22            reviews {
23              rating
24            }
25          }
26        }
27      },
28    },
29  },
30}

As shown, this query plan defines a Sequence that executes a Fetch on the Hotels subgraph before executing one on the Reviews subgraph. (We'll cover the Flatten node and the second Fetch's special syntax next.)

Flatten node

A Flatten node always appears inside a Sequence node, and it always contains a Fetch node. It tells the router to merge the data returned by its Fetch node with data that was previously Fetched during the current Sequence:

GraphQL
1Flatten(path: "hotels.@") {
2  Fetch(service: "reviews") {
3    ...
4  }
5}

The Flatten node's path argument tells the router at what position to merge the newly returned data with the existing data. An @ element in a path indicates that the immediately preceding path element returns a list.

In the snippet above, the data returned by the Flatten's Fetch is added to the Sequence's existing data within the objects contained in the hotels list field.

Expanded example

Once again, let's return to the GetHotels query on our example graph :

GraphQL
1query GetHotels {
2  hotels { # Resolved by Hotels subgraph
3    id
4    address
5    reviews { # Resolved by Reviews subgraph
6      rating
7    }
8  }
9}

The query plan for this operation first instructs the router to execute this query on the Hotels subgraph:

GraphQL
1{
2  hotels {
3    id
4    address
5    __typename # The router requests this to resolve references (see below)
6  }
7}

At this point, we still need review-related information for each hotel. The query plan next instructs the router to query the Reviews subgraph for a list of Hotel objects that each have this structure:

GraphQL
1{
2  reviews {
3    rating
4  }
5}

Now, the router needs to know how to merge these Hotel objects with the data it already fetched from the Hotels subgraph. The Flatten node's path argument tells it exactly that:

GraphQL
1Flatten(path: "hotels.@") {
2  ...
3}

In other words, "Take the Hotel objects returned by the Reviews subgraph and merge them with the Hotel objects in the top-level hotels field returned by the first query."

When the router completes this merge, the resulting data exactly matches the structure of the client's original query:

GraphQL
1{
2  hotels {
3    id
4    address
5    reviews {
6      rating
7    }
8  }
9}

Resolving references with Flatten

Like Sequence nodes, Flatten nodes appear whenever one subgraph's response depends on data that first must be returned by another subgraph. This almost always involves resolving entity fields that are defined across multiple subgraphs.

In these situations, the Flatten node's Fetch needs to resolve a reference to an entity before fetching that entity's fields. When this is the case, the Fetch node uses a special syntax:

GraphQL
1Flatten(path: "hotels.@") {
2  Fetch(service: "reviews") {
3    {
4      ... on Hotel {
5        _typename
6        id
7      }
8    } =>
9    {
10      ... on Hotel {
11        reviews {
12          rating
13        }
14      }
15    }
16  },
17}

Instead of containing a GraphQL operation, this Fetch node contains two GraphQL fragments, separated by =>.

  • The first fragment is a representation of the entity being resolved (in this case, Hotel). Learn more about entity representations .

  • The second fragment contains the entity fields and subfields that the router needs the subgraph to resolve (in this case, Hotel.reviews and Review.rating).

When the router sees this special Fetch syntax, it knows to query a subgraph's Query._entities field . This field is what enables a subgraph to provide direct access to any available fields of an entity.

Now that you've learned about each query plan node, take another look at the example query plan in Example graph to see how these nodes work together in a complete query plan.

Defer node

A Defer node corresponds to one or more @defers at the same level of nesting in the query plan.

The node contains a primary block and an array of deferred blocks. The primary block represents the part of the query that isn't deferred. Each deferred block corresponds to the one deferred part of the query.

Read more about how @defer works in the router support for @defer article .

GraphQL
1QueryPlan {
2  Defer {
3    Primary {
4      Fetch(...) {}
5    }, [
6      Deferred(...) {
7        Flatten(...) {
8          Fetch(...) {}
9        }
10      }
11    ]
12  }
13}

Condition nodes

A Skip or Include node splits a query plan into an if-else branch. Condition nodes are used when an operation contains a @skip or @include directive so the query plan can select different nodes based on the provided runtime variables.

GraphQL
1QueryPlan {
2  Sequence {
3    Fetch(...) {}
4    Include(...) {
5      Flatten(...) {
6        Fetch(...) { }
7      }
8    }
9  }
10}
GraphQL
1QueryPlan {
2  Sequence {
3    Fetch(...) {}
4    Skip(...) {
5      Flatten(...) {
6        Fetch(...) { }
7      }
8    }
9  }
10}

Viewing query plans

You can view the query plan for a particular operation in any of the following ways:

  • In the GraphOS Studio Explorer

    • Note that you must publish your graph to GraphOS to view query plans in the Explorer.

  • As direct output from the @apollo/gateway library (see below)

Outputting query plans with headers

With the Apollo Router Core v0.16.0+ and @apollo/gateway v2.5.4+, you can pass the following headers to return the query plans in the GraphQL response extensions:

  • Including the Apollo-Query-Plan-Experimental header returns the query plan in the response extensions

  • Additionally including the Apollo-Query-Plan-Experimental-Format header with one of the supported options changes the output format:

    • A value of prettified returns a human-readable string of the query plan

    • A value of internal returns a JSON representation of the query plan

Outputting query plans with @apollo/gateway

Your gateway can output the query plan for each incoming operation as it's calculated. To do so, add the following to the file where you initalize your ApolloGateway instance:

  1. Import the serializeQueryPlan function from the @apollo/query-planner library:

    JavaScript
    1const {serializeQueryPlan} = require('@apollo/query-planner');

  2. Add the experimental_didResolveQueryPlan option to the object you pass to your ApolloGateway constructor:

    JavaScript
    1const gateway = new ApolloGateway({
2  experimental_didResolveQueryPlan: function(options) {
3    if (options.requestContext.operationName !== 'IntrospectionQuery') {
4      console.log(serializeQueryPlan(options.queryPlan));
5    }
6  }
7});

    The value you provide for this option is a function that's called every time the gateway generates a query plan. The example function above logs the generated query plan for every operation except for introspection queries (such as those sent periodically by tools like the GraphOS Studio Explorer). You can define any logic you want to log query plans or otherwise interact with them.

    For all available options passed to your function, see the source .