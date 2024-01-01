Dynatrace exporter (via OTLP)

Enable and configure the OTLP exporter for tracing in the Apollo Router for use with Dynatrace .

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration .

Dynatrace configuration

To configure the router:

Enable the OTLP exporter

Set the protocol as http ; Dynatrace doesn't currently support grpc

Provide your Dynatrace endpoint

Provide your Dynatrace API token in the Authorization header; the header should start with Api-token and then your Dynatrace token

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 otlp : 5 enabled : true 6 # Endpoint for your region. 7 endpoint : <dynatrace-endpoint> 8 protocol : http 9 http : 10 headers : 11 Authorization : Api-Token <dynatrace-token>

ⓘ note You must specify protocol: http or the exporter will fail to connect to Dynatrace. Additionally, if your Dynatrace endpoint does not contain a port, you must append :443 to the endpoint. For example: https://subdomain.live.dynatrace.com:443/api/v2/otlp/v1/traces .

For more details about Dynatrace configuration, see Dynatrace's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration .