Dynatrace exporter (via OTLP)
Configure the Dynatrace exporter for tracing
Enable and configure the OTLP exporter for tracing in the Apollo Router for use with Dynatrace .
For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration .
Dynatrace configuration
To configure the router:
Enable the OTLP exporter
Set the
protocolas
http; Dynatrace doesn't currently support
grpc
Provide your Dynatrace endpoint
Provide your Dynatrace API token in the
Authorizationheader; the header should start with
Api-tokenand then your Dynatrace token
YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 otlp:
5 enabled: true
6 # Endpoint for your region.
7 endpoint: <dynatrace-endpoint>
8 protocol: http
9 http:
10 headers:
11 Authorization: Api-Token <dynatrace-token>
ⓘ note
You must specify
protocol: http or the exporter will fail to connect to Dynatrace. Additionally, if your Dynatrace endpoint does not contain a port, you must append
:443 to the endpoint. For example:
https://subdomain.live.dynatrace.com:443/api/v2/otlp/v1/traces.
For more details about Dynatrace configuration, see Dynatrace's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration .