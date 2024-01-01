VS Code Extension Usage for Connectors
Configure Apollo's VS Code Extension to validate connectors
Starting with version 2.3.3, the Apollo GraphQL VS Code extension can give you fast feedback on your connectors in VS Code. Through it, you can get the same validations that composition provides, with errors and hints highlighted in your schema file on each save.
Prerequisites
These composition-based diagnostics are powered by Rover, starting with version 0.27.0-preview.0. You'll need this version or later installed to use composition-based diagnostics.
latest version of Rover will not give you the pre-release
version 0.27.0-preview.0. You need to specify this exact version until 0.27.0
is released.
Configuration
There are two required files to enable connectors validations in VS Code:
An
apollo.config.yamlfile in the root of your project containing
rover: {}
A
supergraph.yamlfile also in the root of your project, which is the configuration file used for
rover dev,
rover supergraph compose, and this VS Code extension.
Make sure to set the composition version to 2.10.0-preview.0.
Make sure every file you want feedback on is included in the
subgraphssection.
supergraph.yaml by setting the
rover.supergraphConfig option in
apollo.config.yaml, like this:
1rover:
2 supergraphConfig: path/to/supergraph.yaml
Troubleshooting
Refer to the VS Code Extension article for information beyond the troubleshooting tips below.
Reloading the extension
If you aren't seeing diagnostics, try reloading the extension by running the
Apollo: Reload schema command from the command palette.
Turn on auto-save
Most diagnostics will only appear when you save your schema file. If you enable auto-save in VS Code, you'll see feedback each time you pause typing.
Double-check your Rover version
Run
rover --version in a terminal to ensure you have version 0.27.0-preview.0 or later.
You can also specify a path to a specific Rover binary in your
apollo.config.yaml file:
1rover:
2 bin: /path/to/rover
Debug logging
If the extension isn't working as expected, you can set the
apollographql.trace.server setting to
verbose in your VS Code settings.
This settings adds detailed logs to the output panel of the extension, which can aid in debugging.