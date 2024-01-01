Datadog exporter (via OTLP)
Configure the Datadog exporter for metrics
Enable and configure the OTLP exporter for metrics in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core for use with Datadog .
For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration .
Datadog configuration
To export metrics to Datadog, you must both:
Configure the Datadog agent to accept OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) metrics, and
Configure the router to send traces to the Datadog agent.
Datadog agent configuration
To configure the Datadog agent, add OTLP configuration (
otlp_config) to your
datadog.yaml. For example:
YAML
datadog.yaml
1otlp_config:
2 receiver:
3 protocols:
4 grpc:
5 endpoint: <dd-agent-ip>:4317
Router configuration
To configure the router, enable the OTLP exporter and set both
temporality: delta and
endpoint: <datadog-agent-endpoint>. For example:
YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 metrics:
4 otlp:
5 enabled: true
6 # Temporality MUST be set to delta. Failure to do this will result in incorrect metrics.
7 temporality: delta
8 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317)
9 endpoint: "${env.DATADOG_AGENT_HOST}:4317"
ⓘ note
You must set
temporality: delta, otherwise the router generates incorrect metrics.
For more details about Datadog configuration, see Datadog's docs on Agent configuration .