Datadog exporter (via OTLP)

Enable and configure the OTLP exporter for metrics in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core for use with Datadog .

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration .

Datadog configuration

To export metrics to Datadog, you must both:

Configure the Datadog agent to accept OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) metrics, and

Configure the router to send traces to the Datadog agent.

Datadog agent configuration

To configure the Datadog agent, add OTLP configuration ( otlp_config ) to your datadog.yaml . For example:

YAML datadog.yaml copy 1 otlp_config : 2 receiver : 3 protocols : 4 grpc : 5 endpoint : <dd-agent-ip>:4317

Router configuration

To configure the router, enable the OTLP exporter and set both temporality: delta and endpoint: <datadog-agent-endpoint> . For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 otlp : 5 enabled : true 6 # Temporality MUST be set to delta. Failure to do this will result in incorrect metrics. 7 temporality : delta 8 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317) 9 endpoint : "${env.DATADOG_AGENT_HOST}:4317"

ⓘ note You must set temporality: delta , otherwise the router generates incorrect metrics.

For more details about Datadog configuration, see Datadog's docs on Agent configuration .