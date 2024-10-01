Connectors Changelog
2024-10-01
Router 2.0.0-preview.0 & Composition 2.10.0-preview.0
Selection mapping enhancements
To distinguish a path consisting of a single key from a field name, you should now use
$.keyinstead of
.key. The
.keysyntax is now forbidden since it can accidentally parse as a continuation of a previous selection, whereas
$.keyis unambiguous.
Multiple deeply nested properties can now be flattened into the same output object alongside shallower properties:GraphQL
1id 2model 3choices->first.message { role content }
This selection produces an object with
id,
model,
role, and
contentproperties, all at the same level.
Previously, to achieve the same output, it was necessary to repeat the
choices->first.messagepath multiple times:GraphQL
1id 2model 3role: choices->first.message.role 4content: choices->first.message.content
Improvements
Includes all changes from router release 1.56 .
2024-09-23
Router 2.0.0-alpha.7 & Composition 2.10.0-alpha.4
Selection mapping enhancements
Support for value transforms in selection mapping.
Support for literal values in selection mapping.
New validations
URL template arguments are now validated and must correspond to existing fields (
$this) or arguments (
$args).
entity: trueconnectors have several new validations, including enforcing that arguments match entity fields.
2024-09-11
Router 2.0.0-alpha.6 & Composition 2.10.0-alpha.3
New validations
Require that all fields are resolvable through a connector.
New features
Connectors now obey the
include_subgraph_errorsconfiguration.
Improvements
Includes all changes from router release 1.54 .
When running the router in dev mode, the local Sandbox will have the connectors debug panel enabled by default.
2024-09-06
Router 2.0.0-alpha.5 & Composition 2.10.0-alpha.2
New validations
Require that every field of an object is included in at least one
selection.
When using connectors, require that fields with arguments use a
@connectdirective.
New features
URL-encoded forms are now supported in
bodyparameters.
Improvements
Includes all changes from router release 1.52.1 .
Includes all changes from router release 1.53.0 .
Includes all changes from federation composition release 2.9.0 .
Better detect circular references in connector selections.
2024-08-20
Router 2.0.0-alpha.3 & Composition 2.10.0-alpha.0
New validations
New errors will be caught during composition, which may cause previously successful compositions to fail:
Referring to a field name within
selectionwhich doesn't exist.
Improvements
Fully support
$thisand
$argsin
http.body.
Allow subgraph names which are not GraphQL identifiers, for example,
my-subgraph.
Allow
$configvalues in headers .
Ability to set request limits for connectors.