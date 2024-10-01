Connectors Changelog

To distinguish a path consisting of a single key from a field name, you should now use $.key instead of .key . The .key syntax is now forbidden since it can accidentally parse as a continuation of a previous selection, whereas $.key is unambiguous.

Multiple deeply nested properties can now be flattened into the same output object alongside shallower properties:

GraphQL copy 1 id 2 model 3 choices -> first . message { role content }

This selection produces an object with id , model , role , and content properties, all at the same level.

Previously, to achieve the same output, it was necessary to repeat the choices->first.message path multiple times: