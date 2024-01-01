Working with Federation

Apollo Connectors is currently in public preview . To get started, you need an Apollo account with a GraphOS Trial or Enterprise plan

Under the hood, connectors are Apollo Federation. Instead of resolving fields by calling a GraphQL subgraph, connectors enable federation to resolve fields from other kinds of APIs like REST.

This means that connectors work seamlessly with multiple subgraphs composed together into a supergraph. You can use connectors to extend and reference entities from other subgraphs.

Extend entities

Connectors let you augment entities in your supergraph with data from REST APIs.

Suppose your supergraph already has a products subgraph that provides the id , name , and price of a Product entity:

GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String 4 price : Int 5 }

You can add product review data from a REST API using the @connect directive like so:

GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 reviews : [ Review ] 4 @connect ( 5 http : { GET : "https://reviews.example.com/reviews?product_id={$this.id}" } 6 selection : "" " 7 $.results { 8 id 9 title 10 body 11 rating 12 } 13 """ 14 ) 15 } 16 17 type Review { 18 id : ID ! 19 title : String 20 body : String 21 rating : Int 22 }

The @connect directive defines the reviews fields to request from the /reviews endpoint. The id used as a parameter in the endpoint URL comes from the product's id field, which comes from another subgraph.

Reference entities

If your REST API provides foreign key references, you can use them to reference entities and fetch corresponding fields from a different subgraph.

For example, if your REST API lets you fetch a user's favorite products and provides those products' IDs, you can use the @connect directive to reference the Product entity:

GraphQL copy 1 type User @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 favoriteProducts : [ Product ] 4 @connect ( 5 http : { GET : "https://products.example.com/users/{$this.id}/favorites" } 6 selection : "" " 7 $.results { 8 id: product_id 9 } 10 """ 11 ) 12 } 13 14 type Product @key ( fields : "id" , resolvable : false ) { 15 id : ID ! 16 }

ⓘ note product_id to the Product entity's id field. The selection syntax maps theto the Product entity'sfield.

Add a computed field using @requires

GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 weight : Int @external 4 shippingCost ( zipCode : String ): Int 5 @requires ( fields : "weight" ) 6 @connect ( 7 http : { 8 GET : "https://api.example.com/shipping?zip={$args.zipCode}&weight={$this.weight}" 9 } 10 selection : "$.result" 11 ) 12 }

Compatibility with other Federation features

Connectors work seamlessly with most other Federation features. You can use directives like @tag , @inaccessible , @provides , and more alongside @connect .