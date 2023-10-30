Router Logging to stdout
Configure logging to stdout
You can configure GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core logging to be directed to stdout, and its output format can be set to text or JSON.
For general logging configuration, refer to Router Logging Configuration .
stdout configuration
enabled
The stdout logging output is disabled by default.
To enable stdout logging, set the
enabled option to
true:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 enabled: true #highlight-line
format
You can configure the logging output format. The default format depends on how the router is run:
You can explicitly set the format in
router.yaml with
telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.format:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 enabled: true
6 format: text #highlight-line
tty_format
You can configure the log format when you're running on an interactive shell. This is useful during development.
If both
format and
tty_format are configured then the output depends on the environment where the router is run:
In an interactive shell,
tty_formatwill take precedence.
In a non-interactive shell,
formatwill take precedence.
You can explicitly set the format in
router.yaml with
telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.tty_format:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 enabled: true
6 format: json
7 tty_format: text #highlight-line
rate_limit
The rate at which log messages are produced can become too high, especially for request processing errors. To prevent the router from filling its logs with redundant messages, you can use the
rate_limit option to set the logging rate limit.
You can set the logging rate limit for each log location, where different log messages are rate limited independently, and log lines with the same message but different sets of attributes are limited under the same rate. This rate limiting only applies to logging to stdout and doesn't affect events sent to trace exporters like OTLP, which have their own sampling configuration.
To enable rate limiting, set the
rate_limit option:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 format: json
6 rate_limit: #highlight-line
7 capacity: 1 # number of allowed messages during the rate limiting interval
8 interval: 3s
For configuration options specific to each output format, see the
text and
json format references.
Configuration reference
|Option
|Values
|Default
|Description
enabled
true|
false
false
|Enable or disable stdout logging.
format
text|
json
|See the format documentation for details.
tty_format
text|
json
|See the format documentation for details.
Logging output format
You can configure logging to be output in different formats:
Each format has its own specific settings.
text
The
text format is human-readable and ideal for development and debugging. It is the default logging output format.
To use the
text format, in
router.yaml enable
telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout and set the format as
text:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 enabled: true
6 format: text # The default text format will be used
The
text format can also be used as a key in YAML,
telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.format.text, to specify advanced configuration options:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 enabled: true
6 format:
7 text: #highlight-line
8 ansi_escape_codes: true
9 display_filename: true
10 display_level: true
11 display_line_number: true
12 display_target: true
13 display_thread_id: true
14 display_thread_name: true
15 display_timestamp: true
16 display_resource: true
17 display_span_list: true
18 display_current_span: true
19 display_service_name: true
20 display_service_namespace: true
21 display_trace_id: true # true|false|open_telemetry|hexadecimal|decimal|datadog|uuid
22 display_span_id: true
Example
text output:
12023-10-30T15:49:34.174435Z INFO trace_id: bbafc3f048b6137375dd78c10df18f50 span_id: 40ede28c5df1b5cc main ThreadId(01) span_name{span_attr_1="span_attr_1" span_attr_2="span_attr_2"}: event_target: event_file.rs:32: event_attr_1="event_attr_1" event_attr_2="event_attr_2"
text configuration reference
|Option
|Values
|Default
|Description
ansi_escape_codes
true|
false
true
|Use ansi terminal escape codes.
display_filename
true|
false
false
|The filename where the log event was raised.
display_level
true|
false
true
|The level of the log event, e.g. INFO, WARN, ERROR, TRACE.
display_line_number
true|
false
false
|The line number where the event was raised.
display_target
true|
false
false
|The module name where the event was raised.
display_thread_id
true|
false
false
|The id of the thread where the event was raised.
display_thread_name
true|
false
false
|The name of the thread where the event was raised.
display_timestamp
true|
false
true
|The timestamp of when the event was raised.
display_service_name
true|
false
false
|The service name as configured in metrics common.
display_service_namespace
true|
false
false
|The service namespace as configured in metrics common.
display_trace_id
true|
false|
open_telemetry|
hexadecimal|
decimal|
datadog|
uuid
false
|The trace id of the span in which the event was raised.
display_span_id
true|
false
false
|The span ID of the span in which the event was raised.
display_span_list
true|
false
true
|A list of all spans to root in which the event was raised and all of their attributes.
display_current_span
true|
false
true
|The span in which the event was raised and all of its' attributes.
json
The
json format is a machine-readable format ideal for consumption by application performance monitors (APMs).
The router supports structured JSON output provided by tracing-subscriber .
To use the
json format, in
router.yaml enable
telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout and set the format as
json:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 enabled: true
6 format: json
Each log entry will be a single well-formed JSON document that is ideal for processing in your APM tool of choice.
Example default
json output:
1{
2 "timestamp": "2023-10-30T14:09:34.771388Z",
3 "level": "INFO",
4 "trace_id": "54ac7e5f0e8ab90ae67b822e95ffcbb8",
5 "span_id": "d52e3478c718b8a9",
6 "fields": {
7 "event_attr_1": "event_attr_1",
8 "event_attr_2": "event_attr_2"
9 },
10 "target": "event_target"
11}
You can configure which attributes are included in the JSON output by specifying
telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.format.json as a key in
router.yaml:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 enabled: true
6 format:
7 json:
8 display_filename: false
9 display_level: true
10 display_line_number: false
11 display_target: false
12 display_thread_id: false
13 display_thread_name: false
14 display_timestamp: true
15 display_current_span: true
16 display_span_list: true
17 display_resource: true
18 display_trace_id: true # true|false|open_telemetry|hexadecimal|decimal|datadog|uuid
19 display_span_id: true
Example
json output:
1{
2 "timestamp": "2023-10-30T15:47:52.570482Z",
3 "level": "INFO",
4 "trace_id": "54ac7e5f0e8ab90ae67b822e95ffcbb8",
5 "span_id": "d52e3478c718b8a9",
6 "fields": {
7 "event_attr_1": "event_attr_1",
8 "event_attr_2": "event_attr_2"
9 },
10 "target": "event_target",
11 "filename": "event_file.rs",
12 "line_number": 32,
13 "span": {
14 "span_attr_1": "span_attr_1",
15 "span_attr_2": "span_attr_2",
16 "name": "span_name"
17 },
18 "spans": [
19 {
20 "span_attr_1": "span_attr_1",
21 "span_attr_2": "span_attr_2",
22 "name": "span_name"
23 }
24 ],
25 "threadName": "main",
26 "threadId": "ThreadId(1)"
27}
display_current_span
Events may also output information about the span that they are raised in, which is useful to log attributes attached to the span for a particular request.
To log span information, set the
telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.format.json.display_current_span option to
true:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 enabled: true
6 format:
7 json:
8 display_current_span: true
Example output with span information:
1{
2 "timestamp": "2023-10-30T14:09:34.771388Z",
3 "level": "INFO",
4 "fields": {
5 "event_attr_1": "event_attr_1",
6 "event_attr_2": "event_attr_2"
7 },
8 "target": "event_target",
9 "span": {
10 "span_attr_1": "span_attr_1",
11 "span_attr_2": "span_attr_2",
12 "name": "span_name"
13 }
14}
display_span_list
The
telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.format.json.display_span_list option is like
display_current_span but instead of outputting information for the current span,
display_span_list outputs information for all spans that an event was raised in.
For example, if you have a custom
trace_id from a request header, as long as the attribute is configured on the
router span it will appear on all log events associated with the request.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 enabled: true
6 format:
7 json:
8 display_span_list: true
Example output with a list of spans:
1{
2 "timestamp": "2023-10-30T14:09:34.771388Z",
3 "level": "INFO",
4 "fields": {
5 "event_attr_1": "event_attr_1",
6 "event_attr_2": "event_attr_2"
7 },
8 "target": "event_target",
9 "spans": [
10 {
11 "span_attr_1": "span_attr_1",
12 "span_attr_2": "span_attr_2",
13 "name": "span_name"
14 }
15 ]
16}
span_attributes
The
telemetry.exporters.logging.stdout.format.json.span_attributes option allows you to display a subset of all span attributes. It takes as input an array of span attribute names to log.
When
span_attributes is specified, the router searches for the first attribute in the list of span attributes from the root span to the current span and attaches it to the outermost JSON object for the log event.
If you set the same attribute name for different spans at different levels, the router chooses the attributes of child spans before the attributes of parent spans.
For example, you can display just the
span_attr_1 span attribute:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 enabled: true
6 format:
7 json:
8 display_span_list: false
9 span_attributes:
10 - span_attr_1
Example output with a list of spans:
1{
2 "timestamp": "2023-10-30T14:09:34.771388Z",
3 "level": "INFO",
4 "fields": {
5 "event_attr_1": "event_attr_1",
6 "event_attr_2": "event_attr_2"
7 },
8 "target": "event_target",
9 "span_attr_1": "span_attr_1"
10}
display_resource
The
telemetry.logging.stdout.format.json.display_resource option configures whether resources configured in
router.yaml are displayed in log messages. By default,
display_resource is
true.
For example, given a
router.yaml with
display_resource: true and a configured
resource, log messages will display the resource:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 logging:
4 stdout:
5 format:
6 json:
7 display_resource: true
8 common:
9 service_name: bryn-router
10 resource:
11 test.resource: test
"resource":{"test.resource":"test","service.name":"bryn-router"}
json configuration reference
|Option
|Values
|Default
|Event Field
|Description
display_current_span
true|
false
false
span
|The span in which the event was raised and all of its' attributes.
display_filename
true|
false
false
filename
|The filename where the log event was raised.
display_level
true|
false
true
level
|The level of the log event, e.g. INFO, WARN, ERROR, TRACE.
display_line_number
true|
false
false
line_number
|The line number where the event was raised.
display_target
true|
false
true
target
|The module name where the event was raised.
display_thread_id
true|
false
false
thread_id
|The id of the thread where the event was raised.
display_thread_name
true|
false
false
thread_name
|The name of the thread where the event was raised.
display_timestamp
true|
false
true
timestamp
|The timestamp of when the event was raised.
display_span_list
true|
false
true
spans
|A list of all spans to root in which the event was raised and all of their attributes.
display_resource
true|
false
true
resource
|The resource as configured in tracing common.
display_trace_id
true|
false|
open_telemetry|
hexadecimal|
decimal|
datadog|
uuid
|The trace id of the span in which the event was raised.
display_span_id
true|
false
true
span_id
|The span id of the span in which the event was raised.
span_attributes
[string]
[]
*
|List of span attributes to attach to the JSON log object.