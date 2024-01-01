The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support client awareness by default. If the client sets the headers apollographql-client-name and apollographql-client-version in its HTTP requests, GraphOS Studio can separate the metrics and operations per client.

Overriding client awareness headers

Different header names can be used by updating the configuration file. If those headers will be sent by a browser, they must be allowed in the CORS (Cross Origin Resource Sharing) configuration , as follows: