Selectors
Select data from the router pipeline to extract
A selector is used to extract data from the GraphOS Router's request lifecycle (pipeline) services and attach them to telemetry, specifically spans , instruments , conditions and events .
An example of a selector,
request_header, of the router service on a custom span attribute:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes:
6 "my_attribute":
7 # ...
8 request_header: "x-my-header" #highlight-line
Selector configuration reference
Each service of the router pipeline (
router,
supergraph,
subgraph) has its own available selectors.
You can also extract GraphQL metrics from the response data the router returns to clients.
Router
The router service is the initial entrypoint for all requests. It is HTTP centric and deals with opaque bytes.
|Selector
|Defaultable
|Values
|Description
trace_id
|Yes
open_telemetry|
datadog
|The trace ID
operation_name
|Yes
string|
hash
|The operation name from the query
studio_operation_id
|Yes
true|
false
|The Apollo Studio operation id
request_header
|Yes
|The name of the request header
response_header
|Yes
|The name of a response header
response_status
|Yes
code|
reason
|The response status
response_context
|Yes
|The name of a response context key
baggage
|Yes
|The name of a baggage item
env
|Yes
|The name of an environment variable
on_graphql_error
|No
true|
false
|Boolean set to true if the response payload contains a GraphQL error
static
|No
|A static string value
error
|No
reason
|a string value containing error reason when it's a critical error
Supergraph
The supergraph service is executed after query parsing but before query execution. It is GraphQL centric and deals with GraphQL queries and responses.
|Selector
|Defaultable
|Values
|Description
operation_name
|Yes
string|
hash
|The operation name from the query
operation_kind
|No
string
|The operation kind from the query
query
|Yes
string|
aliases|
depth|
height|
root_fields
|The GraphQL query
query_variable
|Yes
|The name of a GraphQL query variable
request_header
|Yes
|The name of a request header
response_header
|Yes
|The name of a response header
is_primary_response
|No
true|
false
|Boolean returning true if it's the primary response and not events like subscription events or deferred responses
response_data
|Yes
|JSON Path into the supergraph response body data (it might impact performance)
response_errors
|Yes
|JSON Path into the supergraph response body errors (it might impact performance)
request_context
|Yes
|The name of a request context key
response_context
|Yes
|The name of a response context key
on_graphql_error
|No
true|
false
|Boolean set to true if the response payload contains a GraphQL error
baggage
|Yes
|The name of a baggage item
env
|Yes
|The name of an environment variable
static
|No
|A static string value
error
|No
reason
|A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error
Subgraph
The subgraph service executes multiple times during query execution, with each execution representing a call to a single subgraph. It is GraphQL centric and deals with GraphQL queries and responses.
|Selector
|Defaultable
|Values
|Description
subgraph_operation_name
|Yes
string|
hash
|The operation name from the subgraph query
subgraph_operation_kind
|No
string
|The operation kind from the subgraph query
subgraph_query
|Yes
string
|The GraphQL query to the subgraph
subgraph_name
|No
true|
false
|The subgraph name
subgraph_query_variable
|Yes
|The name of a subgraph query variable
subgraph_response_data
|Yes
|JSON Path into the subgraph response body data (it might impact performance)
subgraph_response_errors
|Yes
|JSON Path into the subgraph response body errors (it might impact performance)
subgraph_request_header
|Yes
|The name of a subgraph request header
subgraph_response_header
|Yes
|The name of a subgraph response header
subgraph_response_status
|Yes
code|
reason
|The status of a subgraph response
subgraph_on_graphql_error
|No
true|
false
|Boolean set to true if the subgraph response payload contains a GraphQL error
supergraph_operation_name
|Yes
string|
hash
|The operation name from the supergraph query
supergraph_operation_kind
|Yes
string
|The operation kind from the supergraph query
supergraph_query
|Yes
string
|The graphql query to the supergraph
supergraph_query_variable
|Yes
|The name of a supergraph query variable
request_context
|Yes
|The name of a request context key
response_context
|Yes
|The name of a response context key
baggage
|Yes
|The name of a baggage item
env
|Yes
|The name of an environment variable
static
|No
|A static string value
error
|No
reason
|A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error
cache
|No
hit|
miss
|Returns the number of cache hit or miss for this subgraph request
GraphQL
GraphQL metrics are extracted from the response data the router returns to client requests.
|Selector
|Defaultable
|Values
|Description
list_length
|No
value
|The length of a list from the response data
field_name
|No
string
|The name of a field from the response data
field_type
|No
string
|The type of a field from the response data
type_name
|No
|The GraphQL type from the response data
operation_name
|Yes
string|
hash
|The operation name of the query
static
|No
|A static string value