A selector is used to extract data from the GraphOS Router's request lifecycle (pipeline) services and attach them to telemetry, specifically spans , instruments , conditions and events .

An example of a selector, request_header , of the router service on a custom span attribute:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 spans : 4 router : 5 attributes : 6 "my_attribute" : 7 # ... 8 request_header : "x-my-header" #highlight-line

Selector configuration reference

Each service of the router pipeline ( router , supergraph , subgraph ) has its own available selectors. You can also extract GraphQL metrics from the response data the router returns to clients.

Router

The router service is the initial entrypoint for all requests. It is HTTP centric and deals with opaque bytes.

Selector Defaultable Values Description trace_id Yes open_telemetry | datadog The trace ID operation_name Yes string | hash The operation name from the query studio_operation_id Yes true | false The Apollo Studio operation id request_header Yes The name of the request header response_header Yes The name of a response header response_status Yes code | reason The response status response_context Yes The name of a response context key baggage Yes The name of a baggage item env Yes The name of an environment variable on_graphql_error No true | false Boolean set to true if the response payload contains a GraphQL error static No A static string value error No reason a string value containing error reason when it's a critical error

Supergraph

The supergraph service is executed after query parsing but before query execution. It is GraphQL centric and deals with GraphQL queries and responses.

Selector Defaultable Values Description operation_name Yes string | hash The operation name from the query operation_kind No string The operation kind from the query query Yes string | aliases | depth | height | root_fields The GraphQL query query_variable Yes The name of a GraphQL query variable request_header Yes The name of a request header response_header Yes The name of a response header is_primary_response No true | false Boolean returning true if it's the primary response and not events like subscription events or deferred responses response_data Yes JSON Path into the supergraph response body data (it might impact performance) response_errors Yes JSON Path into the supergraph response body errors (it might impact performance) request_context Yes The name of a request context key response_context Yes The name of a response context key on_graphql_error No true | false Boolean set to true if the response payload contains a GraphQL error baggage Yes The name of a baggage item env Yes The name of an environment variable static No A static string value error No reason A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error

Subgraph

The subgraph service executes multiple times during query execution, with each execution representing a call to a single subgraph. It is GraphQL centric and deals with GraphQL queries and responses.

Selector Defaultable Values Description subgraph_operation_name Yes string | hash The operation name from the subgraph query subgraph_operation_kind No string The operation kind from the subgraph query subgraph_query Yes string The GraphQL query to the subgraph subgraph_name No true | false The subgraph name subgraph_query_variable Yes The name of a subgraph query variable subgraph_response_data Yes JSON Path into the subgraph response body data (it might impact performance) subgraph_response_errors Yes JSON Path into the subgraph response body errors (it might impact performance) subgraph_request_header Yes The name of a subgraph request header subgraph_response_header Yes The name of a subgraph response header subgraph_response_status Yes code | reason The status of a subgraph response subgraph_on_graphql_error No true | false Boolean set to true if the subgraph response payload contains a GraphQL error supergraph_operation_name Yes string | hash The operation name from the supergraph query supergraph_operation_kind Yes string The operation kind from the supergraph query supergraph_query Yes string The graphql query to the supergraph supergraph_query_variable Yes The name of a supergraph query variable request_context Yes The name of a request context key response_context Yes The name of a response context key baggage Yes The name of a baggage item env Yes The name of an environment variable static No A static string value error No reason A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error cache No hit | miss Returns the number of cache hit or miss for this subgraph request

GraphQL

GraphQL metrics are extracted from the response data the router returns to client requests.