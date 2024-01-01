Apollo Federation Changelog

This article describes notable changes and additions introduced in each minor version release of Apollo Federation. Most of these changes involve additions or modifications to federation-specific directives .

For a comprehensive changelog for Apollo Federation and its associated libraries, see GitHub .

To use a feature introduced in a particular federation version, make sure your subgraph schema's @link directive targets that version (or higher): GraphQL copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.3" , #highlight-line 3 import : [ "@key" , "@shareable" , "@interfaceObject" ]) The example above must target at least Federation v2.3, because the @interfaceObject directive was introduced in that version. ⓘ note subgraph's federation version, update your router and build pipeline. For details, see Before you increment afederation version, update yourand build pipeline. For details, see Updating your graph safely

If you maintain a subgraph-compatible library , consult this article to stay current with recently added directives. All of these directive definitions are also listed in the subgraph specification .

v2.9

First releaseAugust 2024 Minimum router version1.53.0

Directive changes

Topic Description @cost Introduced. Learn more . GraphQL copy 1 directive @cost ( weight : Int ! ) on ARGUMENT_DEFINITION | ENUM | FIELD_DEFINITION | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | SCALAR @listSize Introduced. Learn more . GraphQL copy 1 directive @listSize ( assumedSize : Int , slicingArguments : [ String ! ], sizedFields : [ String ! ], requireOneSlicingArgument : Boolean = true ) on FIELD_DEFINITION

v2.8

First releaseMay 2024 Available in GraphOS? No Minimum router version1.48.0

Directive changes

Topic Description @context Introduced. Learn more . GraphQL copy 1 directive @context ( name : String ! ) on OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION ; @fromContext Introduced. Learn more . GraphQL copy 1 scalar ContextFieldValue ; 2 3 directive @fromContext ( field : ContextFieldValue ) on ARGUMENT_DEFINITION ;

v2.7

First releaseFebruary 2024 Available in GraphOS?Yes Minimum router version1.39.0

Directive changes

Topic Description Progressive @override Added progressive @override . Learn more. GraphQL copy 1 directive @override ( from : String ! , label : String ) on FIELD_DEFINITION

v2.6

First releaseNovember 2023 Available in GraphOS?Yes Minimum router version1.35.0

Directive changes

Topic Description @policy Introduced. Learn more. GraphQL copy 1 directive @policy ( policies : [[ federation__Policy ! ] ! ] ! ) on 2 | FIELD_DEFINITION 3 | OBJECT 4 | INTERFACE 5 | SCALAR 6 | ENUM

Subgraph changes

Topic Description Policy Custom scalar representing an authorization policy. Used by new @policy directive.

v2.5

First releaseJuly 2023 Available in GraphOS?Yes Minimum router version 1.29.1

Directive changes

Topic Description @authenticated Introduced. Learn more. GraphQL copy 1 directive @authenticated on 2 FIELD_DEFINITION 3 | OBJECT 4 | INTERFACE 5 | SCALAR 6 | ENUM @requiresScopes Introduced. Learn more. GraphQL copy 1 directive @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ federation__Scope ! ] ! ] ! ) on 2 FIELD_DEFINITION 3 | OBJECT 4 | INTERFACE 5 | SCALAR 6 | ENUM

Subgraph changes

Topic Description Scope Custom scalar representing a JWT scope. Used by new @requiresScopes directive.

v2.4

First releaseMarch 2023 Available in GraphOS?Yes Minimum router version 1.13.1

Subgraph changes

Topic Description Subscriptions Composition now supports defining the Subscription type in subgraph schemas.

now supports defining the type in subgraph schemas. Use of GraphQL subscriptions with a federated graph requires a compatible version of the GraphOS Router. See details.

v2.3

First releaseFebruary 2023 Available in GraphOS?Yes Minimum router version 1.10.2

Directive changes

Topic Description @interfaceObject Introduced. Learn more. GraphQL copy 1 directive @interfaceObject on OBJECT @key Can now be applied to interface definitions to support entity interfaces . (Previous versions of composition threw an error if @key was applied to an interface definition.)

v2.2

First releaseNovember 2022 Available in GraphOS?No Minimum router version 1.6.0

Directive changes

Topic Description @shareable Added repeatable to the directive definition. GraphQL copy 1 directive @shareable repeatable on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION @shareable is applied to fields of an interface definition.

v2.1

First releaseAugust 2022 Available in GraphOS?Yes Minimum router version 1.0.0

Directive changes

Topic Description @composeDirective Introduced. Learn more. GraphQL copy 1 directive @composeDirective ( name : String ! ) repeatable on SCHEMA @requires The fields argument can now include fields that themselves take arguments. Learn more. (Functionality added in v2.1.2) GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 weight ( units : String ): Int ! @external 4 #highlight-start 5 shippingEstimate : Int ! @requires ( fields : "weight(units: \" KILOGRAMS \" )" ) 6 #highlight-end 7 }

v2.0

First releaseApril 2022 Available in GraphOS?Yes Minimum router version 1.0.0

Directive changes

Subgraph schemas "opt in" to Federation 2 features by applying the @link directive to the schema type, like so:

GraphQL copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0" , 3 import : [ "@key" , "@shareable" ])

The import list of this definition must include each federation-specific directive that the subgraph schema uses. In the example above, the schema uses @key and @shareable .

For details on these directives as defined in Federation 2, see Federation-specific GraphQL directives .

Topic Description @key Added optional resolvable argument. GraphQL copy 1 directive @key ( 2 fields : FieldSet ! , 3 resolvable : Boolean = true # highlight-line 4 ) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE @shareable Introduced. GraphQL copy 1 directive @shareable on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION @inaccessible Introduced. GraphQL copy 1 directive @inaccessible on 2 | FIELD_DEFINITION 3 | OBJECT 4 | INTERFACE 5 | UNION 6 | ARGUMENT_DEFINITION 7 | SCALAR 8 | ENUM 9 | ENUM_VALUE 10 | INPUT_OBJECT 11 | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION @override Introduced. GraphQL copy 1 directive @override ( from : String ! ) on FIELD_DEFINITION @link Introduced. GraphQL copy 1 directive @link ( 2 url : String , 3 as : String , 4 for : link__Purpose , 5 import : [ link__Import ] 6 ) repeatable on SCHEMA @extends , @external , @provides , @requires , @tag No changes.

Subgraph changes

Topic Description Entities Entities no longer originate in a subgraph. Instead, any number of subgraphs can define the same entity and contribute fields to it.

and contribute fields to it. Multiple subgraphs can contribute the same field to an entity, if that field is marked as @shareable in every subgraph that defines it.

in every subgraph that defines it. Subgraphs no longer need to extend (or @extends ) an entity whenever another subgraph already defines that entity.

(or ) an entity whenever another subgraph already defines that entity. Each subgraph can apply any number of @key directives to an entity.

directives to an entity. Subgraphs must no longer apply the @external directive to their @key fields. Value types To define a value type with shared fields across multiple subgraphs, those shared fields must be marked as @shareable in every subgraph that defines them.

in every subgraph that defines them. Value type fields can differ across subgraphs (in certain ways). For details, see Differing shared fields . Query and Mutation More than one subgraph can define the same field of the Query or Mutation type, if that field is marked as @shareable in every subgraph that defines it.

or type, if that field is marked as in every subgraph that defines it. Subgraphs no longer need to apply the extend keyword (or the @extends directive) to the Query and Mutation types.

v1.1

Directive changes

Topic Description @tag Introduced. GraphQL copy 1 directive @tag ( name : String ! ) repeatable on 2 | FIELD_DEFINITION 3 | INTERFACE 4 | OBJECT 5 | UNION

v1.0

Directive changes

For details on these directives as defined in Federation 1, see the Federation 1 subgraph spec .

Topic Description @key Introduced. GraphQL copy 1 directive @key ( fields : _FieldSet ! ) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE @external Introduced. GraphQL copy 1 directive @external on FIELD_DEFINITION @requires Introduced. GraphQL copy 1 directive @requires ( fields : _FieldSet ! ) on FIELD_DEFINITION @provides Introduced. GraphQL copy 1 directive @provides ( fields : _FieldSet ! ) on FIELD_DEFINITION @extends Introduced. GraphQL copy 1 directive @extends on OBJECT | INTERFACE

Subgraph changes