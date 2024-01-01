Apollo Federation Changelog
Understand changes between Apollo Federation versions
This article describes notable changes and additions introduced in each minor version release of Apollo Federation. Most of these changes involve additions or modifications to federation-specific directives .
For a comprehensive changelog for Apollo Federation and its associated libraries, see GitHub .
To use a feature introduced in a particular federation version, make sure your subgraph schema's
@linkdirective targets that version (or higher):GraphQL
1extend schema 2 @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.3", #highlight-line 3 import: ["@key", "@shareable", "@interfaceObject"])
The example above must target at least Federation v2.3, because the
@interfaceObjectdirective was introduced in that version.ⓘ noteBefore you increment a subgraph's federation version, update your router and build pipeline. For details, see Updating your graph safely .
If you maintain a subgraph-compatible library , consult this article to stay current with recently added directives. All of these directive definitions are also listed in the subgraph specification .
v2.9
Directive changes
|Topic
|Description
|Introduced. Learn more .
GraphQL
|Introduced. Learn more .
GraphQL
v2.8
Directive changes
|Topic
|Description
|Introduced. Learn more .
GraphQL
|Introduced. Learn more .
GraphQL
v2.7
Directive changes
|Topic
|Description
Progressive
|Added progressive
@override. Learn more.
GraphQL
v2.6
Directive changes
|Topic
|Description
|Introduced. Learn more.
GraphQL
Subgraph changes
|Topic
|Description
|Policy
v2.5
1.29.1
Directive changes
|Topic
|Description
|Introduced. Learn more.
GraphQL
|Introduced. Learn more.
GraphQL
Subgraph changes
|Topic
|Description
|Scope
v2.4
1.13.1
Subgraph changes
|Topic
|Description
|Subscriptions
v2.3
1.10.2
Directive changes
|Topic
|Description
|Introduced. Learn more.
GraphQL
|Can now be applied to interface definitions to support entity interfaces .(Previous versions of composition threw an error if
@key was applied to an interface definition.)
v2.2
1.6.0
Directive changes
|Topic
|Description
|Added
repeatable to the directive definition.
Additionally, composition now throws an error if
GraphQL
@shareable is applied to fields of an
interface definition.
v2.1
1.0.0
Directive changes
|Topic
|Description
|Introduced. Learn more.
GraphQL
|The
fields argument can now include fields that themselves take arguments. Learn more. (Functionality added in v2.1.2)
GraphQL
v2.0
1.0.0
Directive changes
Subgraph schemas "opt in" to Federation 2 features by applying the
@link directive to the
schema type, like so:
1extend schema
2 @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0",
3 import: ["@key", "@shareable"])
The
import list of this definition must include each federation-specific directive that the subgraph schema uses. In the example above, the schema uses
@key and
@shareable.
For details on these directives as defined in Federation 2, see Federation-specific GraphQL directives .
|Topic
|Description
|Added optional
resolvable argument.
GraphQL
|Introduced.
GraphQL
|Introduced.
GraphQL
|Introduced.
GraphQL
|Introduced.
GraphQL
|No changes.
Subgraph changes
|Topic
|Description
|Entities
|Value types
Query and
Mutation
v1.1
Directive changes
|Topic
|Description
|Introduced.
GraphQL
v1.0
Directive changes
For details on these directives as defined in Federation 1, see the Federation 1 subgraph spec .
|Topic
|Description
|Introduced.
GraphQL
|Introduced.
GraphQL
|Introduced.
GraphQL
|Introduced.
GraphQL
|Introduced.
GraphQL
Subgraph changes
|Topic
|Description
|Entities
|Value types
Query and
Mutation