Graph Environment Best Practices
Best practices and examples when using graph variants for multiple deployment environments
In a typical deployment architecture, organizations set up multiple environments—such as development, pre-prod, and prod—with each having a separate Kubernetes cluster and database. They create separate CI/CD jobs for each environment or configure them to behave differently based on environment-specific variables. They use in GraphOS a dedicated graph variant for each environment, with each variant representing a specific copy of the graph for that environment.
The setup for a typical deployment architecture begins with code and schemas in source control. A CI/CD system both deploys code to a target deployment environment and publishes schemas to GraphOS, which then provides the schemas to a deployment environment:
Source control branches for variants
The source control branching model you use affects the branch in which the code for a graph variant is developed. Let's go over examples for a few common branching models.
Git flow (feature, develop, main)
In Git Flow, you typically have a
develop branch and a
main branch, where
develop contains the code under-development that hasn't necessarily been deployed to a production environment, and
main contains the production code.
In this setup, you can create two variants,
mygraph@develop and
mygraph@main, that correspond directly to the
develop and
main branches.
A
feature/* branch contains the code for a particular feature.
When a pull request is opened to merge
feature/* into
develop, a set of schema checks is executed to ensure this set of changes will not break the supergraph upon composing or publishing the changes.
Once the code is merged from
feature/* into
develop, a CI/CD job runs to deploy the changes to the development environment and publish the subgraph to the
mygraph@develop variant.
When the code in the
develop branch is ready for production, it is merged into
main, triggering a CI/CD job to deploy the changes to the production environment and publish the subgraph to the
mygraph@main variant.
In the deployment environments, your subgraphs and the GraphOS Router run with the router configured to pull from a specific variant.
Simplified feature branch flow (feature, main)
A branching model similar to Git Flow uses
feature and
main branches but doesn't use
develop. Instead, new features are branched directly off the
main branch, and when the code is completed, each
feature branch is merged directly into
main. In this model,
main represents the latest code but not necessarily what is deployed to production.
In this setup, you can still have two variants,
mygraph@develop and
mygraph@main, but the timing of when they are published differs slightly from Git Flow.
A
feature/* branch contains the code for a particular feature.
When a pull request is opened to merge
feature/* into
main, a set of schema checks is executed to ensure this set of changes will not break the supergraph upon composing or publishing the changes.
Once the code is merged from
feature/* into
main, a CI/CD job runs to deploy the changes to the development environment and publish the subgraph to the
mygraph@develop variant.
When the code in the
main branch is ready for production, a CI/CD job runs to deploy the changes to the production environment and publish the subgraph to the
mygraph@main variant.
In the deployment environments, your subgraphs and the GraphOS Router run with the router configured to pull from a specific variant.
Multi-branch flow (feature, develop, preprod, main)
In some cases, you might need multiple branches to accommodate multiple non-production environments. This can be achieved by expanding the Git Flow setup with additional variants tied to various branches.
In this setup, you would likely have a variant for each deployment environment (
mygraph@develop,
mygraph@preprod,
mygraph@main), each linked directly to the appropriate Git branches.
A
feature/* branch contains the code for a particular feature.
When a pull request is opened to merge
feature/* into
develop, a set of schema checks is executed to ensure these changes won't break the supergraph upon composing or publishing.
Once the code is merged from
feature/* into
develop, a CI/CD job runs to deploy the changes to the development environment and publish the subgraph to the
mygraph@develop variant.
When the code in the
develop branch is ready for pre-production verification, such as user acceptance testing, the code is merged into
preprod. Subsequently, a CI/CD job is run to deploy the changes to the pre-prod environment and publish the subgraph to the
mygraph@preprod variant.
Finally, when the code in the
preprod branch is ready for production, it is merged into
main, and a CI/CD job is run to deploy the changes to the production environment and publish the subgraph to the
mygraph@main variant.
In the deployment environments, your subgraphs and Router run with the router configured to pull from a specific variant.
Running subgraph checks
Using
rover subgraph check to run checks when opening a merge request is a great tool for ensuring that changes won't cause problems with the composition of your supergraph. Setting this up requires a CI/CD job to run against pull request events and execute the rover command on the updated schema.
Here is an example using GitHub Actions:
1name: Pull Request Check Code
2
3on: pull_request
4
5env:
6 APOLLO_KEY: ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }}
7 APOLLO_VCS_COMMIT: ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }}
8
9jobs:
10 npm-build:
11 runs-on: ubuntu-latest
12 steps:
13 - uses: actions/checkout@v3
14
15 - uses: actions/setup-node@v3
16 with:
17 node-version: 18.x
18 cache: 'npm'
19
20 - run: npm ci
21
22 - run: npm run build
23 checks:
24 name: Rover Subgraph Check
25 runs-on: ubuntu-latest
26
27 steps:
28 - name: Checkout
29 uses: actions/checkout@v3
30
31 - name: Install Rover
32 run: |
33 curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/v0.8.1 | sh
34 echo "$HOME/.rover/bin" >> $GITHUB_PATH
35
36 - name: Rover Subgraph Check
37 run: |
38 rover subgraph check ${{ secrets.APOLLO_GRAPH_ID }}@develop \ # Specifying the variant here. This might also come from an environment variable, input, etc
39 --name subgraph-a \
40 --schema ./src/schema.graphql
Publishing schemas
To publish a schema from your CI/CD jobs to a GraphOS variant, you can use the
rover subgraph publish command.
Here is an example using GitHub Actions:
1name: Manual Deploy
2
3on: workflow_dispatch
4
5env:
6 APOLLO_KEY: ${{ secrets.APOLLO_KEY }}
7 APOLLO_VCS_COMMIT: ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }}
8
9jobs:
10 deploy:
11 # Your deployment steps would go here!
12 publish:
13 name: Rover Subgraph Publish
14 runs-on: ubuntu-latest
15
16 steps:
17 - name: Checkout
18 uses: actions/checkout@v3
19
20 - name: Install Rover
21 run: |
22 curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/v0.8.1 | sh
23 echo "$HOME/.rover/bin" >> $GITHUB_PATH
24
25 - name: Rover Subgraph Publish
26 run: |
27 rover subgraph publish ${{ secrets.APOLLO_GRAPH_ID }}@develop \ # Specifying the variant here. This might also come from an environment variable, input, etc
28 --name subgraph-a \
29 --routing-url http://graphql.mygraph.svc.cluster.local:4000 \
30 --schema ./src/schema.graphql