Keeping Schemas Up-To-Date in Client Apps
Recommendations and best practices for keeping client apps updated
Client apps need to keep their schemas up-to-date whenever changes are made to the supergraph. In order to facilitate this Apollo recommends setting up the following:
Schema change notifications and ensure messages are sent to the appropriate channels
Configure Apollo Swift and Apollo Kotlin build tasks to fetch the latest API schema
rover graph fetchto fetch the API schema for any other applications.
Configure code generation tools for Swift , Kotlin and other platforms
To ensure that your client operations are valid against the most recent schema, we recommend re-running code generation in your continuous integration system before merging client changes. The specific steps required are as follows:
Fetch the latest production schema using any of the methods described above, prior to merging any changes to your client code
Run codegen against this schema
The codegen task will validate that any operations used by the client application are compatible with this schema.