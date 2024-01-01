Subgraph Specific Fields

Subgraph-compatible server libraries automatically add some federation-specific definitions to your subgraph schema. In addition to directive definitions like @key , the most useful of these definitions for debugging are two fields of the Query type: _service and _entities :

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 # ...your field definitions... 3 4 # Added automatically 5 _service : _Service ! 6 _entities ( representations : [ _Any ! ] ! ): [ _Entity ] ! 7 }

Query._entities

This field takes a list of entity representations and returns a list of corresponding entities.

Whenever one subgraph references another subgraph's entity, it uses an entity representation to do so. An entity representation is an object that includes only the entity's __typename and the fields in the entity's @key .

GraphQL copy 1 _entities ( representations : [ _Any ! ] ! ): [ _Entity ]!

The _Any type is a special scalar that enables you to provide entity representations of any valid shape.

The _Entity type is a generated union type that includes every entity defined in your subgraph's schema.

You can query this field like so, providing a value for the $representations variable as shown:

GraphQL Query copy 1 query ( $representations : [ _Any ! ] ! ) { 2 _entities ( representations : $representations ) { 3 ... on User { 4 id 5 username 6 } 7 } 8 }

JSON Variable copy 1 { 2 "representations" : [ 3 { 4 "__typename" : "User" , 5 "id" : "5" 6 } 7 ] 8 }

Using in tests and debugging

If you're writing integration tests for your subgraph, you can test the return value of the _entities field for various entity representations that your other subgraphs use.

If you're developing your subgraph in your local environment, you can mock the return value of the _entities field for your other subgraphs so you don't have to connect those subgraphs to their respective data stores.

Query._service

This field returns a _Service object with one field of its own: sdl . You can query it like so:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetSubgraphSchema { 2 _service { 3 sdl 4 } 5 }

The sdl field returns your subgraph's schema as an SDL string. This field has a couple of important differences from a standard introspection query that a tool like Apollo Sandbox uses: