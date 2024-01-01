Subgraph Specific Fields
Learn fields automatically added to subgraph schemas
Subgraph-compatible server libraries automatically add some federation-specific definitions to your subgraph schema. In addition to directive definitions like
@key, the most useful of these definitions for debugging are two fields of the
Query type:
_service and
_entities:
1type Query {
2 # ...your field definitions...
3
4 # Added automatically
5 _service: _Service!
6 _entities(representations: [_Any!]!): [_Entity]!
7}
Query._entities
This field takes a list of entity representations and returns a list of corresponding entities.
Whenever one subgraph references another subgraph's entity, it uses an entity representation to do so. An entity representation is an object that includes only the entity's
__typename and the fields in the entity's
@key.
1_entities(representations: [_Any!]!): [_Entity]!
The
_Anytype is a special scalar that enables you to provide entity representations of any valid shape.
The
_Entitytype is a generated union type that includes every entity defined in your subgraph's schema.
You can query this field like so, providing a value for the
$representations variable as shown:
1query ($representations: [_Any!]!) {
2 _entities(representations: $representations) {
3 ... on User {
4 id
5 username
6 }
7 }
8}
1{
2 "representations": [
3 {
4 "__typename": "User",
5 "id": "5"
6 }
7 ]
8}
Using in tests and debugging
If you're writing integration tests for your subgraph, you can test the return value of the
_entities field for various entity representations that your other subgraphs use.
If you're developing your subgraph in your local environment, you can mock the return value of the
_entities field for your other subgraphs so you don't have to connect those subgraphs to their respective data stores.
Query._service
This field returns a
_Service object with one field of its own:
sdl. You can query it like so:
1query GetSubgraphSchema {
2 _service {
3 sdl
4 }
5}
The
sdl field returns your subgraph's schema as an SDL string. This field has a couple of important differences from a standard introspection query that a tool like Apollo Sandbox uses:
Unlike introspection, the
sdlfield is not disabled by default in production environments (this is safe if you properly secure your subgraph ).
Unlike introspection, the
sdlfield's returned string includes federation-specific directives like
@key.