Apollo Connectors Directives

Apollo Connectors is currently in public preview . To get started, you need an Apollo account with a GraphOS Trial or Enterprise plan

This reference describes the subgraph schema directives that define and connect REST API endpoints to GraphQL fields.

@connect describes how to get the data for a GraphQL field from a REST endpoint. Each instance of @connect is a "connector."

@source defines a reusable configuration for multiple connectors. For example, this allows you to set a baseURL for multiple relative paths.

@connect

A @connect directive defines the API data source of a GraphQL schema field.

When building a connectors subgraph, every field on the Query and Mutation types must have a @connect directive. Additionally, @connect is how you add more fields to object types.

@connect can only retrieve data from HTTP APIs that return JSON data and, optionally, accept a JSON body.

@connect arguments

Argument Type Description source String An optional, reusable configuration, corresponding to @source(name:) . http ConnectHTTP! An object that defines the HTTP methods and URL path templates for the data source. selection JSONSelection! Used to map an API's JSON response to GraphQL fields entity Boolean Allowed for fields on Query only. If set to true , the field acts as an entity resolver in Apollo Federation. http.body JSONSelection Mapping from field arguments to POST , PUT , or PATCH request bodies. http.headers [HTTPHeaderMapping!] Field -specific headers.

HTTP methods

The http argument accepts exactly one of GET , POST , PUT , PATCH , or DELETE . Specifying none or more than one of these methods causes an error.

If source isn't provided, the URLPathTemplate must be a full URL with an http or https scheme. If source is provided, the URLPathTemplate must be a path relative to the baseURL of the source.

@connect example

GraphQL @connect copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10" ) 3 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1" , import : [ "@connect" ]) 4 5 type Query { 6 me : User 7 @ connect ( 8 http : { 9 GET : "https://api.example.com/v1/me" 10 headers : [{ name : "x-api-key" , from : "x-api-key" }] 11 } 12 selection : """ 13 id 14 name 15 """ 16 ) 17 } 18 19 type User { 20 id : ID ! 21 name : String ! 22 }

Valid connector locations

A summary of the valid uses of @connect within a subgraph schema:

GraphQL Valid copy 1 # Root query type 2 type Query { 3 connector1 : String @connect (...) 4 } 5 6 # Root mutation type 7 type Mutation { 8 connector2 : String @connect (...) 9 } 10 11 # Object type 12 type MyType { 13 id : ID ! 14 connector3 : String @connect (...) 15 }

Rules for entity: true

When entity: true is set on a connector, its field provides an entity resolver for query planning. You must satisfy the following rules to define a valid entity connector:

The field must be on the Query type. The arguments of the field must match key fields on the entity type. Commonly, this is the id field, but composite keys are supported. The output type of the field must be the non-list, nullable, entity type. For example: Product , not Product! or [Product] . The connector must use the arguments in the URL or request body. If you define a @key on the type and its resolvable argument is true (which is the default), it must have a corresponding entity: true connector.

GraphQL Entity copy 1 type Query { 2 # 1. field on the Query type 3 product ( 4 # 2. arguments match fields in the entity type 5 # composites require an input type 6 id : ID ! 7 store : StoreInput ! 8 ): Product # 3. output type is the entity type and nullable 9 @connect ( 10 # 4. connector uses the fields to make the request 11 http : { GET : "http://myapi/store/{$args.store.id}/products/{$args.id}" } 12 selection : "id store { id } name" 13 entity : true 14 ) 15 } 16 17 # 5. the @key fields match the entity connector arguments 18 type Product @key ( fields : "id store { id }" ) { 19 id : ID ! 20 store : Store ! 21 name : String 22 } 23 24 type Store { 25 id : ID ! 26 } 27 28 input StoreInput { 29 id : ID ! 30 }

ⓘ note You aren't required to define a @key directive for a type with an entity: true connector. However, without it, you might need to mark the key fields with @shareable to avoid composition errors when other subgraphs define the same field. ( Fields in @key are automatically treated as shareable.) Defining a @key might also reduce the number of hints emitted during composition.

@source

A @source directive defines a shared data source for multiple connectors.

@source arguments

Argument Type Description name String! A unique identifier for the data source. http SourceHTTP! An object that defines the base URL and headers for the data source. http.baseURL String! The base URL of the data source. All @connect URLs for this source are relative to this base URL. Can be overridden in router configuration . http.headers [HTTPHeaderMapping!] An array of headers to include in requests to the data source.

@source example

GraphQL @source copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.10" ) 3 @link ( 4 url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/connect/v0.1" 5 import : [ "@source" , "@connect" ] 6 ) 7 @source ( 8 name : "v1" 9 http : { 10 baseURL : "https://api.example.com/v1" 11 headers : [ 12 { name : "x-api-key" , from : "x-api-key" } 13 { name : "x-caller" , value : "apollo-router" } 14 ] 15 } 16 )

Connector specification