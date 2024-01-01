Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Dynatrace exporter (via OTLP)

Configure the Dynatrace exporter for metrics

Enable and configure the OTLP exporter for metrics in the Apollo Router for use with Dynatrace .

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration .

Dynatrace configuration

To configure the router:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      otlp:
5        enabled: true
6        # Endpoint for your region.
7        endpoint: <dynatrace-endpoint>
8        protocol: http
9        http:
10          headers:
11            Authorization: Api-Token <dynatrace-token>
 note
You must specify protocol: http or the exporter will fail to connect to Dynatrace. Additionally, if your Dynatrace endpoint does not contain a port, you must append :443 to the endpoint. For example: https://subdomain.live.dynatrace.com:443/api/v2/otlp/v1/traces.

For more details about Dynatrace configuration, see Dynatrace's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration .