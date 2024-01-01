Moving a GraphQL Monolith to Apollo Federation
Steps for migrating from a GraphQL monolith to a federated supergraph
As with any monolithic service, teams can struggle to change and maintain their GraphQL API as it grows larger and receives contributions from more developers.
Breaking up the monolith into smaller GraphQL APIs might be the right strategy for your team. With Apollo Federation, you can break up a monolith without sacrificing the unified API that your client applications depend on. Each subgraph can be independently updated, deployed, and scaled while contributing to a single unified schema.
Here are the steps we recommend to convert a monolithic GraphQL API into a federated GraphQL API.
Planning and preparation
1. Put a router in front of your existing API
Start the process by making a "federated graph of one." Your existing monolith can act as a subgraph without any schema changes.
If you're not already publishing your schema to GraphOS Studio, create a new graph in your Studio organization. Choose "Supergraph" for your graph architecture.
Publish your monolith schema to GraphOS Studio as a subgraph with the following command (modify your
--routing-urland
--schemapath as needed):sh
1rover subgraph publish --name monolith \ 2 --schema ./schema.graphql \ 3 --routing-url http://monolith.prod.svc.cluster.local/graphql \ 4 --convert # necessary if you're publishing to an existing variant
Deploy an instance of the GraphOS Router to your environment.Self-hosting the GraphOS Router is limited to GraphOS Enterprise plans . Other plan types use managed cloud routing with GraphOS . Check out the pricing page to learn more.
Set up header propagation so that the monolith receives any necessary headers from the router.
Set up internal routing rules to redirect client requests to the router instead of your monolith.
Enable usage metrics reporting to GraphOS Studio.
Add subgraph checks to your monolith's CI pipeline.
At this point, client requests go to your new router instead of the monolith, but it's serving the same schema so clients won't know the difference.
Not only are you prepared to federate your schema, you now have field-level visibility into graph usage and breaking change detection.
2. Identify entities
Next, look through all the types in your schema and identify possible entities . Entities are types that form the foundation of your data model, and they must include fields that can uniquely identify each instance of them.
Consider this schema for a travel booking site:
Click to expand
1type Account {
2 id: ID!
3 username: String
4 user: User
5 profile: Profile
6}
7
8type Address {
9 line1: String
10 line2: String
11 city: String
12 state: String
13 zip: String
14}
15
16type Airline {
17 id: ID!
18 name: String
19}
20
21type Airplane {
22 id: ID!
23 class: String
24}
25
26type Airport {
27 code: AirportCode!
28 airlines: [Airline]
29}
30
31type Amenity {
32 name: String
33 description: String
34 photoUrl: String
35}
36
37type Bed {
38 id: ID!
39 size: BedSize
40 room: Room
41}
42
43type CancellationPolicy {
44 text: String
45 updatedAt: DateTime
46}
47
48type Flight {
49 number: FlightNumber!
50 airplane: Airplane
51 origin: Airport
52 destination: Airport
53 scheduledTakeoff: DateTime
54}
55
56type Hotel {
57 id: ID!
58 name: String
59 address: Address
60}
61
62type Profile {
63 name: String
64 address: Address
65 phone: String
66 email: String
67}
68
69type Reservation {
70 account: Account
71 flights: [Flight]
72 hotels: [Hotel]
73}
74
75type Room {
76 number: ID!
77 floor: Int
78 hotel: Hotel
79}
80
81type Seat {
82 number: ID!
83 airplane: Airplane
84}
85
86type User {
87 id: ID!
88 account: Account
89 username: String
90 reservations: [Reservation]
91}
92
93type Query {
94 me: User
95 searchHotels(input: SearchHotelInput!): [Hotel]
96 searchFlights(input: SearchFlightInput!): [Flight]
97}
Types such as
User,
Reservation,
Flight, and
Hotel are uniquely identifiable, whereas
Profile,
CancellationPolicy, and
Amenity are basically groups of attributes attached to those entities.
3. Group entities
After you've identified your entities, group them by their logical domain or concern. These groups usually correspond to product boundaries, but they might also be team boundaries. This is how you'll determine how many subgraphs you'll end up with.
|Accounts domain
|Flights domain
|Hotels domain
Account
Airplane
Bed
User
Airline
Hotel
Flight
Reservation
Reservation
Room
Seat
4. Rank entities by ease of migration
When you're deciding how to start migrating types to other subgraphs, it's helpful to consider a few things first:
How many related types will you have to migrate at the same time?
Count the number of value types associated with an entity. You'll need to copy all those types over to the new subgraph when you migrate the entity. Entities with fewer related scalars, enums, and non-entity object types will be a bit easier to migrate.
You won't need to move related entities at the same time as long as you can return an entity reference . For example, you can move the
Room type if you have access to the
Hotel foreign key:
1type Room @key(fields: "number") {
2 number: ID!
3 floor: Int
4 hotel: Hotel
5}
6
7type Hotel @key(fields: "id", resolvable: false) {
8 id: ID! # comes from rooms.hotel_id in the database
9}
It might be safer and easier to move the entire
Room type but only a "stub" of the
Hotel type. The query planner can fetch the rest of the
Hotel fields from the monolith until you move that type as well.
How complex will your query plans become during the migration?
If you start by moving a type that's deeply interconnected with other types, you might introduce unnecessary complexity to your router's query plans. For example, consider this query:
1query MyFlights {
2 me {
3 reservations {
4 flights {
5 ...FlightDetails
6 }
7 }
8 }
9}
This query returns a list of
Reservation objects belonging to a particular
User, and each
Reservation contains a list of
Flights. If you start by moving the
Reservation type to another subgraph, this query results in an "A→B→A" query plan (fetching the
User, then the
Reservation, then the
Flight in three serial subgraph fetches):
A better choice at this stage might be to move the
Flight type so that the query plan is much more efficient, fetching both the
User and
Reservation together before fetching the
Flight:
When you move a type to another subgraph, you should also move all root-level fields that return that type (such as
Query.flight(id:). This way, objects of that type can be returned with only a single subgraph operation in the best case. And in the general case, the query plan can fetch any additional data with fewer total subgraph operations:
Inevitably, some query plans become more complex while you're migrating types between subgraphs. By ranking your entities and moving the lowest-impact ones first, you can minimize this increase.
Implementation
1. Make your monolith a real subgraph
Now that you have a migration plan, you can start making schema and code changes. The first change is to add the Apollo Federation subgraph specification to the monolith. The steps involved depend on which Apollo-Federation-compatible library you use with your monolith's language and framework.
The most important functionality to add is defining your entities (by adding
@key directives) and adding their reference resolvers .
2. Deploy your new subgraph
Start with an empty subgraph to quickly set up your deployment and continuous integration pipelines. You can use this stub subgraph schema, which won't affect the client-facing schema:
1extend schema @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0", import: ["@shareable", "@inaccessible"])
2
3type Query {
4 _todo: String @shareable @inaccessible
5}
After your new subgraph is deployed, set up schema checks and publishes so that you can catch composition errors quickly and start contributing to the supergraph.
3. Move an entity along with related types and relevant root fields
Start by marking all the value types (enums and non-entity object types) you're going to move to the subgraph as
@shareablein the monolith.
Copy the types and fields over to the subgraph schema and port their resolvers from the monolith.
Deploy the subgraph and test it by making calls to it directly. Use the
_entitiesroot field to test joins between entities.
When you're satisfied with the behavior and performance of your new subgraph, you can start moving all traffic to it and cleaning up the monolith.
Use the
@overridedirective to mark fields in the subgraph with
@override(from: "monolith"), telling the query planner to prefer the new subgraph over the monolith.
Remove types and fields from the monolith schema.
Delete unneeded resolvers from the monolith.
Remove
@overridedirectives from the subgraph.
Remove
@shareablefrom types and fields in the subgraph when appropriate.
4. Migrate additional functionality out of the monolith as desired
Towards the end of the migration, you can decide whether to leave the monolith in place to handle the few entities that sit in the middle of your domain (such as
User), or completely deconstruct the monolith into new services and decommission it. Either way, your newly federated GraphQL API is well-positioned to scale even larger in the future.