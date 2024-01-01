Datadog exporter (via OTLP)
Configure the Datadog exporter for tracing
Enable and configure the Datadog exporter for tracing in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.
For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration .
OTLP configuration
To export traces to Datadog via OTLP, you must do the following:
Configure the Datadog agent to accept OTLP traces.
Configure the router to send traces to the Datadog agent.
To configure the Datadog agent, add OTLP configuration to your
datadog.yaml. For example:
1otlp_config:
2 receiver:
3 protocols:
4 grpc:
5 endpoint: <dd-agent-ip>:4317
To configure the router, enable the OTLP exporter and set
endpoint: <datadog-agent-endpoint>. For example:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 otlp:
5 enabled: true
6
7 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317)
8 endpoint: "${env.DATADOG_AGENT_HOST}:4317"
9
For more details about Datadog configuration, see Datadog Agent configuration .
Enabling log correlation
To enable Datadog log correlation, you must configure
dd.trace_id to appear on the
router span:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 mode: spec_compliant
5 router:
6 attributes:
7 dd.trace_id: true #highlight-line
Your JSON formatted log messages will automatically output
dd.trace_id on each log message if
dd.trace_id was detected on the
router span.
Datadog native configuration
The router can be configured to connect to either the native, default Datadog agent address or a URL:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 datadog:
5 enabled: true
6 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:8126)
7 endpoint: "http://${env.DATADOG_AGENT_HOST}:8126"
8
9 # Enable graphql.operation.name attribute on supergraph spans.
10 instrumentation:
11 spans:
12 mode: spec_compliant
13 supergraph:
14 attributes:
15 graphql.operation.name: true
enabled
Set to true to enable the Datadog exporter. Defaults to false.
enable_span_mapping (default:
true)
There are some incompatibilities between Datadog and OpenTelemetry, the Datadog exporter might not provide meaningful contextual information in the exported spans. To fix this, you can configure the router to perform a mapping for the span name and the span resource name.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 datadog:
5 enabled: true
6 enable_span_mapping: true
With
enable_span_mapping: true, the router performs the following mapping:
Use the OpenTelemetry span name to set the Datadog span operation name.
Use the OpenTelemetry span attributes to set the Datadog span resource name.
Example trace
For example, assume a client sends a query
MyQuery to the router. The router's query planner sends a subgraph query to
my-subgraph-name and creates the following trace:
1 | apollo_router request |
2 | apollo_router router |
3 | apollo_router supergraph |
4 | apollo_router query_planning | apollo_router execution |
5 | apollo_router fetch |
6 | apollo_router subgraph |
7 | apollo_router subgraph_request |
As you can see, there is no clear information about the name of the query, the name of the subgraph, and the name of the query sent to the subgraph.
Instead, when
enable_span_mapping is set to
true the following trace will be created:
1 | request /graphql |
2 | router /graphql |
3 | supergraph MyQuery |
4 | query_planning MyQuery | execution |
5 | fetch fetch |
6 | subgraph my-subgraph-name |
7 | subgraph_request MyQuery__my-subgraph-name__0 |
fixed_span_names (default:
true)
When
fixed_span_names: true, the apollo router to use the original span names instead of the dynamic ones as described by OTel semantic conventions.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 datadog:
5 enabled: true
6 fixed_span_names: true
This will allow you to have a finite list of operation names in Datadog on the APM view.
resource_mapping
When set,
resource_mapping allows you to specify which attribute to use in the Datadog APM and Trace view.
The default resource mappings are:
|OpenTelemetry Span Name
|Datadog Span Operation Name
request
http.route
router
http.route
supergraph
graphql.operation.name
query_planning
graphql.operation.name
subgraph
subgraph.name
subgraph_request
graphql.operation.name
http_request
http.route
You may override these mappings by specifying the
resource_mapping configuration:
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 datadog:
5 enabled: true
6 resource_mapping:
7 # Use `my.span.attribute` as the resource name for the `router` span
8 router: "my.span.attribute"
9 instrumentation:
10 spans:
11 router:
12 attributes:
13 # Add a custom attribute to the `router` span
14 my.span.attribute:
15 request_header: x-custom-header
If you have introduced a new span in a custom build of the Router you can enable resource mapping for it by adding it to the
resource_mapping configuration.
span_metrics
When set,
span_metrics allows you to specify which spans will show span metrics in the Datadog APM and Trace view.
By default, span metrics are enabled for:
request
router
supergraph
subgraph
subgraph_request
http_request
query_planning
execution
query_parsing
You may override these defaults by specifying
span_metrics configuration:
The following will disable span metrics for the supergraph span.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 datadog:
5 enabled: true
6 span_metrics:
7 # Disable span metrics for supergraph
8 supergraph: false
9 # Enable span metrics for my_custom_span
10 my_custom_span: true
If you have introduced a new span in a custom build of the Router you can enable span metrics for it by adding it to the
span_metrics configuration.
batch_processor
All exporters support configuration of a batch span processor with
batch_processor.
You must tune your
batch_processor configuration if you see any of the following messages in your logs:
OpenTelemetry trace error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full
OpenTelemetry metrics error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full
The exact settings depend on the bandwidth available for you to send data to your application peformance monitor (APM) and the bandwidth configuration of your APM. Expect to tune these settings over time as your application changes.
1telemetry:
2 exporters:
3 tracing:
4 datadog:
5 batch_processor:
6 max_export_batch_size: 512
7 max_concurrent_exports: 1
8 max_export_timeout: 30s
9 max_queue_size: 2048
10 scheduled_delay: 5s
batch_processor configuration reference
|Attribute
|Default
|Description
scheduled_delay
|5s
|The delay in seconds from receiving the first span to sending the batch.
max_concurrent_exports
|1
|The maximum number of overlapping export requests.
max_export_batch_size
|512
|The number of spans to include in a batch. May be limited by maximum message size limits.
max_export_timeout
|30s
|The timeout in seconds for sending spans before dropping the data.
max_queue_size
|2048
|The maximum number of spans to be buffered before dropping span data.
Datadog native configuration reference
|Attribute
|Default
|Description
enabled
false
|Enable the OTLP exporter.
enable_span_mapping
false
|If span mapping should be used.
endpoint
http://localhost:8126/v0.4/traces
|The endpoint to send spans to.
batch_processor
|The batch processor settings.
resource_mapping
|See config
|A map of span names to attribute names.
span_metrics
|See config
|A map of span names to boolean.