Enable and configure the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) exporter for metrics in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.

For general metrics configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration .

Using the OTLP protocol, you can export metrics to any OTLP compatible receiver, including:

OTLP configuration

The router can be configured to export metrics data using OTLP over either HTTP or gRPC.

An example router configuration using OTLP with gRPC:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 otlp : 5 # Enable the OpenTelemetry exporter 6 enabled : true 7 8 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317 for gRPC and http://127.0.0.1:4318 for HTTP) 9 endpoint : default 10 11 # Optional protocol 12 protocol : grpc 13 14 # Optional gRPC configuration 15 grpc : 16 metadata : 17 foo : bar 18 19 # Optional batch_processor configuration 20 batch_processor : 21 scheduled_delay : 100ms 22 max_concurrent_exports : 1000 23 max_export_batch_size : 10000 24 max_export_timeout : 100s 25 max_queue_size : 10000

enabled

Flag to enable the OTLP exporter.

Set to true to enable the OTLP exporter. Defaults to false.

endpoint

The OTLP endpoint address.

Defaults to:

http://127.0.0.1:4317 for gRPC

http://127.0.0.1:4318 for HTTP

grpc

Settings specific to the gRPC protocol for setting a custom SSL certificate, domain name, and metadata.

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 otlp : 5 grpc : 6 domain_name : "<my-domain>" 7 key : "<key>" 8 ca : "<certificate-authority>" 9 cert : "<certificate>" 10 metadata : 11 key1 : value1 12 key2 : value2

💡 tip env. and file. prefixes, for example ${file.ca.txt} . Use the variable expansion feature for referencing environment variables and file paths in YAML configuration files. Useandprefixes, for example

See gRPC Authentication for more information.

gRPC configuration reference

Attribute Description domain_name An optional domain name key An optional key ca An optional certificate authority cert An optional certificate metadata A map of headers to send with requests

http

Settings specific to the HTTP protocol for setting custom headers.

YAML copy 1 http : 2 headers : 3 key1 : value1 4 key2 : value2

HTTP configuration reference

Attribute Description headers A map of headers to send with requests

batch_processor

All exporters support configuration of a batch span processor with batch_processor .

You must tune your batch_processor configuration if you see any of the following messages in your logs:

OpenTelemetry trace error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full

OpenTelemetry metrics error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full

The exact settings depend on the bandwidth available for you to send data to your application peformance monitor (APM) and the bandwidth configuration of your APM. Expect to tune these settings over time as your application changes.

An example configuration using OTLP with batch_processor :

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 metrics : 4 otlp : 5 batch_processor : 6 max_export_batch_size : 512 7 max_concurrent_exports : 1 8 max_export_timeout : 30s 9 max_queue_size : 2048 10 scheduled_delay : 5s

batch_processor configuration reference

Attribute Default Description scheduled_delay 5s The delay in seconds from receiving the first span to sending the batch. max_concurrent_exports 1 The maximum number of overlapping export requests. max_export_batch_size 512 The number of spans to include in a batch. May be limited by maximum message size limits. max_export_timeout 30s The timeout in seconds for sending spans before dropping the data. max_queue_size 2048 The maximum number of spans to be buffered before dropping span data.

OTLP configuration reference