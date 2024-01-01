Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) exporter

Configure the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) exporter for metrics

Enable and configure the OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) exporter for metrics in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.

For general metrics configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration .

Using the OTLP protocol, you can export metrics to any OTLP compatible receiver, including:

OTLP configuration

The router can be configured to export metrics data using OTLP over either HTTP or gRPC.

An example router configuration using OTLP with gRPC:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      otlp:
5        # Enable the OpenTelemetry exporter
6        enabled: true
7  
8        # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317 for gRPC and http://127.0.0.1:4318 for HTTP)
9        endpoint: default
10  
11        # Optional protocol
12        protocol: grpc
13  
14        # Optional gRPC configuration
15        grpc:
16          metadata:
17            foo: bar
18  
19        # Optional batch_processor configuration
20        batch_processor:
21          scheduled_delay: 100ms
22          max_concurrent_exports: 1000
23          max_export_batch_size: 10000
24          max_export_timeout: 100s
25          max_queue_size: 10000

enabled

Flag to enable the OTLP exporter.

Set to true to enable the OTLP exporter. Defaults to false.

endpoint

The OTLP endpoint address.

Defaults to:

grpc

Settings specific to the gRPC protocol for setting a custom SSL certificate, domain name, and metadata.

YAML
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    tracing:
4      otlp:
5        grpc:
6          domain_name: "<my-domain>"
7          key: "<key>"
8          ca: "<certificate-authority>"
9          cert: "<certificate>"
10          metadata:
11            key1: value1
12            key2: value2
💡 tip
Use the variable expansion feature for referencing environment variables and file paths in YAML configuration files. Use env. and file. prefixes, for example ${file.ca.txt}.

See gRPC Authentication for more information.

gRPC configuration reference

AttributeDescription
domain_nameAn optional domain name
keyAn optional key
caAn optional certificate authority
certAn optional certificate
metadataA map of headers to send with requests

http

Settings specific to the HTTP protocol for setting custom headers.

YAML
1http:
2  headers:
3    key1: value1
4    key2: value2

HTTP configuration reference

AttributeDescription
headersA map of headers to send with requests

batch_processor

All exporters support configuration of a batch span processor with batch_processor.

You must tune your batch_processor configuration if you see any of the following messages in your logs:

  • OpenTelemetry trace error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full

  • OpenTelemetry metrics error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full

The exact settings depend on the bandwidth available for you to send data to your application peformance monitor (APM) and the bandwidth configuration of your APM. Expect to tune these settings over time as your application changes.

An example configuration using OTLP with batch_processor:

YAML
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      otlp: 
5        batch_processor: 
6          max_export_batch_size: 512
7          max_concurrent_exports: 1
8          max_export_timeout: 30s 
9          max_queue_size: 2048
10          scheduled_delay: 5s

batch_processor configuration reference

AttributeDefaultDescription
scheduled_delay5sThe delay in seconds from receiving the first span to sending the batch.
max_concurrent_exports1The maximum number of overlapping export requests.
max_export_batch_size512The number of spans to include in a batch. May be limited by maximum message size limits.
max_export_timeout30sThe timeout in seconds for sending spans before dropping the data.
max_queue_size2048The maximum number of spans to be buffered before dropping span data.

OTLP configuration reference

AttributeValuesDefaultDescription
enabledfalseEnable the OTLP exporter.
protocolgrpc|httpgrpcThe protocol to use.
endpointhttp://127.0.0.1:4317 for gRPC and http://127.0.0.1:4318 for HTTPThe endpoint to send spans to.
grpcConfiguration specific to gRPC protocol.
httpConfiguration specific to HTTP protocol.
temporalitydelta|cumulativeSee the documentation for your APM to see what this should be set to.