Configuring a Router
Learn to configure cloud-hosted and self-hosted routers
You can configure a router in multiple ways. Because cloud-hosted and self-hosted routers share the common foundation of Apollo Router Core, all routers support declarative configuration with a YAML file, usually named
router.yaml. Differences between configuring cloud-hosted and self-hosted routers:
A cloud-hosted router is managed by Apollo and fully integrated with GraphOS, so its configuration is provided via the GraphOS Studio IDE.
A self-hosted router is launched via command line, so its configuration includes command-line options and environment variables.
|Cloud-Hosted Router
|Self-Hosted Router
|Studio IDE
|✅
|❌
|YAML file
|✅
|✅
|Command-line options
|❌
|✅
|Environment variables
|❌
|✅
YAML file-based configuration
Both cloud-hosted and self-hosted routers support YAML file-based configuration. You can edit a YAML file named
router.yaml to declaratively configure your router.
For cloud-hosted routers, use GraphOS Studio to edit
router.yaml.
For self-hosted routers, edit a local
router.yamland run your router with the
--configflag:Bash
1./router --config router.yaml
router config schema to print a JSON schema of all configuration options supported by your router.
To learn more about router configuration options, go to router configuration reference docs .
Configuring a self-hosted router
You provide the configuration for a self-hosted router when you run a router binary or deploy a router image.
From a command line, the router accepts configuration flags and environment variables.
The
--config flag sets a path to a YAML configuration file. Use this flag to customize non-default settings for your router.
1./router --config router.yaml
GraphOS Routers must set the following environment variables so that they can fetch their supergraph schemas from GraphOS:
APOLLO_KEYsets the graph API key to use for authenticating with GraphOS
APOLLO_GRAPH_REFsets the graph ref of the graph and variant in GraphOS
You can run your router from the command line with these environment variables:
1APOLLO_KEY="..." APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="..." ./router
To learn more about configuration options available to self-hosted routers, go to router configuration reference docs .
Configuring a cloud-hosted router
You can manage a cloud router's configuration from GraphOS Studio :
Open Studio and go to the Cloud Router page
In the General tab, you can view:
The URL of your router's GraphQL API endpoint. Every cloud router URL is on a subdomain of
apollographos.net
Your router's status and launch history
In the Configuration tab, you can manage:
Secrets
Your router's YAML-base configuration
A router on the Serverless plan has the following options available:
HTTP headers
CORS rules
Subgraph error inclusion
Introspection
Next steps
Browse this section to learn how to configure various features of the router:
Real-Time Operations sets up a router to support various real-time operations
Security protects a router from malicious or malformed requests and operations
Performance and Scaling optimize a router's response latency and throughput
Router Customization can add custom functionality to a router with scripts and coprocessors that can hook into a router's request-handling pipeline.
Haven't run a router with GraphOS yet? Try the quickstart
Learn more about configuration options available to cloud-hosted routers, go to router configuration reference docs .