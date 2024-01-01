Configuring a Router

You can configure a router in multiple ways. Because cloud-hosted and self-hosted routers share the common foundation of Apollo Router Core, all routers support declarative configuration with a YAML file, usually named router.yaml . Differences between configuring cloud-hosted and self-hosted routers:

A cloud-hosted router is managed by Apollo and fully integrated with GraphOS, so its configuration is provided via the GraphOS Studio IDE.

A self-hosted router is launched via command line, so its configuration includes command-line options and environment variables.

Cloud-Hosted Router Self-Hosted Router Studio IDE ✅ ❌ YAML file ✅ ✅ Command-line options ❌ ✅ Environment variables ❌ ✅

YAML file-based configuration

Both cloud-hosted and self-hosted routers support YAML file-based configuration. You can edit a YAML file named router.yaml to declaratively configure your router.

For cloud-hosted routers, use GraphOS Studio to edit router.yaml .

For self-hosted routers, edit a local router.yaml and run your router with the --config flag: Bash copy 1 ./router --config router.yaml

💡 tip For self-hosted routers, run router config schema to print a JSON schema of all configuration options supported by your router.

To learn more about router configuration options, go to router configuration reference docs .

Configuring a self-hosted router

You provide the configuration for a self-hosted router when you run a router binary or deploy a router image.

From a command line, the router accepts configuration flags and environment variables.

The --config flag sets a path to a YAML configuration file. Use this flag to customize non-default settings for your router.

Bash copy 1 ./router --config router.yaml

GraphOS Routers must set the following environment variables so that they can fetch their supergraph schemas from GraphOS:

APOLLO_KEY sets the graph API key to use for authenticating with GraphOS

APOLLO_GRAPH_REF sets the graph ref of the graph and variant in GraphOS

You can run your router from the command line with these environment variables:

Bash copy 1 APOLLO_KEY = "..." APOLLO_GRAPH_REF = "..." ./router

To learn more about configuration options available to self-hosted routers, go to router configuration reference docs .

Configuring a cloud-hosted router

You can manage a cloud router's configuration from GraphOS Studio :

Open Studio and go to the Cloud Router page

In the General tab, you can view: The URL of your router's GraphQL API endpoint. Every cloud router URL is on a subdomain of apollographos.net Your router's status and launch history



In the Configuration tab, you can manage:

Secrets

Your router's YAML-base configuration A router on the Serverless plan has the following options available: HTTP headers CORS rules Subgraph error inclusion Introspection



Next steps

Browse this section to learn how to configure various features of the router:

Real-Time Operations sets up a router to support various real-time operations

Security protects a router from malicious or malformed requests and operations

Performance and Scaling optimize a router's response latency and throughput

Router Customization can add custom functionality to a router with scripts and coprocessors that can hook into a router's request-handling pipeline.

Haven't run a router with GraphOS yet? Try the quickstart