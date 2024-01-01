Relay-Style Connections and Pagination

Relay is an opinionated GraphQL client, and its associated Connections specification defines a pattern for expressing one-to-many relationships in a GraphQL schema:

GraphQL copy 1 query MyPosts ( $cursor : String ) { 2 viewer { 3 posts ( first : 5 , after : $cursor ) { 4 edges { 5 node { 6 id 7 title 8 content 9 } 10 cursor 11 } 12 pageInfo { 13 hasNextPage 14 endCursor 15 } 16 } 17 } 18 }

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 viewer : User 3 } 4 5 type User { 6 id : ID ! 7 posts ( first : Int , after : String , last : Int , before : String ): PostConnection ! 8 } 9 10 """ 11 This wrapper type contains the list of "edges" and 12 pagination metadata. 13 """ 14 type PostConnection { 15 edges : [ PostEdge ! ] ! 16 pageInfo : PageInfo ! 17 } 18 19 """ 20 The "edge" wrapper contains metadata about the item in the 21 list. By default it's just a cursor indicating the position 22 of the item in the list, but additional metadata is allowed. 23 """ 24 type PostEdge { 25 """ 26 The "node" is the actual item in the list. 27 """ 28 node : Post 29 cursor : String ! 30 } 31 32 type Post { 33 id : ID ! 34 title : String 35 content : String 36 } 37 38 """ 39 The specification includes the pagination metadata 40 in a common type. 41 """ 42 type PageInfo { 43 hasNextPage : Boolean ! 44 hasPreviousPage : Boolean ! 45 startCursor : String 46 endCursor : String 47 }

It's worth noting that Facebook designed the Connections specification for their Newsfeed feature with these features in mind:

It uses cursor-based pagination.

It supports paging backward (with the before cursor) and forward (with the after cursor).

Each item in the list has a cursor you can use to jump to a specific page in the middle of the list.

These features might not perfectly meet your requirements or the capabilities of your downstream data sources.

Do I have to use Relay-style connections?

No, unless you're using the Relay client. But its popularity outside of the Relay ecosystem is worth taking advantage of:

Many developers are familiar with the connection pattern.

It encapsulates several schema design best practices.

It's designed to be future-proof and support gradual evolution of your GraphQL schema.

Do I even need a wrapper type for my lists?

Consider the "Zero, One, Infinity" rule —can you definitively assert that your list will never require pagination or other metadata about the relationship?

Using a wrapper type for lists provides the following benefits:

Avoid breaking changes: You can initially return a wrapper type that doesn't use pagination, and then add pagination later without breaking existing clients. If you return a list directly, you can't add pagination metadata later.

Represent entity relationships: The Connection and Edge wrapper types support fields that model attributes of the relationship between entities that don't belong in the entities themselves. Consider this example of a many-to-many relationship between Business and Customer : GraphQL copy 1 type Business { 2 id : ID 3 customers : CustomerConnection 4 } 5 6 type CustomerConnection { 7 edges : [ CustomerEdge ] 8 total : Int 9 } 10 11 type CustomerEdge { 12 node : Customer 13 type : CustomerType #highlight-line 14 } 15 16 enum CustomerType { 17 IN_STORE 18 ONLINE 19 MULTI_CHANNEL 20 } 21 22 type Customer { 23 id : ID 24 shopsAt : BusinessConnection # --snip -- 25 } A specific Customer might shop at one business IN_STORE and another ONLINE . The type is an attribute of the relationship, not the business or customer itself. Without wrapper types, you don't have a place to put this data.

Do I have to implement the entire connection specification?

No, you can use a subset of the specification. You can implement additional parts over time to reach full compliance with the specification (if necessary).

If your downstream data sources don't support paging backward, you limit your implementation to forward pagination:

GraphQL copy 1 query MyPosts ( $cursor : String ) { 2 viewer { 3 posts ( first : 5 , after : $cursor ) { 4 edges { 5 node { 6 id 7 title 8 content 9 } 10 cursor 11 } 12 pageInfo { 13 hasNextPage 14 endCursor 15 } 16 } 17 } 18 } GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 viewer : User 3 } 4 5 type User { 6 id : ID ! 7 posts ( first : Int , after : String ): PostConnection ! 8 } 9 10 type PostConnection { 11 edges : [ PostEdge ! ] ! 12 pageInfo : PageInfo ! 13 } 14 15 type PostEdge { 16 node : Post 17 cursor : String ! 18 } 19 20 type Post { 21 id : ID ! 22 title : String 23 content : String 24 } 25 26 type PageInfo { 27 hasNextPage : Boolean ! 28 endCursor : String 29 }

If your downstream data sources don't support per-node cursors, you can drop the edges field and use nodes :

GraphQL copy 1 query MyPosts ( $cursor : String ) { 2 viewer { 3 posts ( first : 5 , after : $cursor ) { 4 nodes { 5 id 6 title 7 content 8 } 9 pageInfo { 10 hasNextPage 11 endCursor 12 } 13 } 14 } 15 } GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 viewer : User 3 } 4 5 type User { 6 id : ID ! 7 posts ( first : Int , after : String , last : Int , before : String ): PostConnection ! 8 } 9 10 type PostConnection { 11 nodes : [ Post ! ] ! 12 pageInfo : PageInfo ! 13 } 14 15 type Post { 16 id : ID ! 17 title : String 18 content : String 19 } 20 21 type PageInfo { 22 hasNextPage : Boolean ! 23 hasPreviousPage : Boolean ! 24 startCursor : String 25 endCursor : String 26 }

Are there other ways to design my schema for pagination?

Yes. If your requirements or downstream capabilities don't fit the Relay-style connections spec, we recommend using a visibly different set of conventions so that it's clear to graph consumers that they shouldn't expect to use Relay connection patterns.

Here's an example of pagination that uses page offsets and supports a UI for jumping to a specific page:

GraphQL copy 1 query MyPosts ( $page : Int ) { 2 viewer { 3 posts ( page : $page ) { 4 nodes { 5 id 6 title 7 content 8 } 9 totalPages 10 } 11 } 12 } GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 viewer : User 3 } 4 5 type User { 6 id : ID ! 7 posts ( page : Int ): PostsPaginated ! 8 } 9 10 """ 11 This wrapper type uses a different suffix to distinguish 12 it from Relay-style connection wrappers. 13 """ 14 type PostsPaginated { 15 """ 16 Using `nodes` avoids the redundant 17 `{ posts { posts { id } } }` selection set. 18 """ 19 nodes : [ Post ! ] ! 20 21 """ 22 Adding pagination metadata directly to the 23 wrapper type works well. 24 """ 25 totalPages : Int ! 26 } 27 28 type Post { 29 id : ID ! 30 title : String 31 content : String 32 }

Can I use Relay-style connections with Apollo Federation?

Yes! You define the schema and resolvers for the connection relationship within a single subgraph, so federation has almost no ramifications on the pattern.

The one exception is the PageInfo type, which commonly has a consistent definition for all connections. You must mark this type's definition as @shareable to define it in multiple subgraphs: