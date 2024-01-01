Router Instruments
Standard metric instruments for the router's request lifecycle
Standard metric instruments
GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core provide a set of non-configurable metric instruments that expose detailed information about the router's request lifecycle.
These instruments can be consumed by configuring a metrics exporter .
HTTP
apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds_bucket- HTTP router request duration
apollo_router_http_request_duration_seconds_bucket- HTTP subgraph request duration, attributes:
subgraph: (Optional) The subgraph being queried
apollo_router_http_requests_total- Total number of HTTP requests by HTTP status
apollo_router_timeout- Number of triggered timeouts
apollo_router_http_request_retry_total- Number of subgraph requests retried, attributes:
subgraph: The subgraph being queried
status: If the retry was aborted (
aborted)
GraphQL
apollo_router_graphql_error- counts GraphQL errors in responses, attributes:
code: error code
Session
apollo_router_session_count_total- Number of currently connected clients
apollo_router_session_count_active- Number of in-flight GraphQL requests
Cache
apollo_router_cache_size— Number of entries in the cache
apollo_router_cache_hit_count- Number of cache hits
apollo_router_cache_miss_count- Number of cache misses
apollo_router_cache_hit_time- Time to hit the cache in seconds
apollo_router_cache_miss_time- Time to miss the cache in seconds
apollo.router.cache.storage.estimated_size- The estimated storage size of the cache in bytes (query planner in memory only).
All cache metrics listed above have the following attributes:
kind: the cache being queried (
apq,
query planner,
introspection)
storage: The backend storage of the cache (
memory,
redis)
Coprocessor
apollo_router_operations_coprocessor_total- Total operations with coprocessors enabled.
apollo_router_operations_coprocessor.duration- Time spent waiting for the coprocessor to answer, in seconds.
The coprocessor operations metric has the following attributes:
coprocessor.stage: string (
RouterRequest,
RouterResponse,
SubgraphRequest,
SubgraphResponse)
coprocessor.succeeded: bool
Performance
apollo_router_processing_time- Time spent processing a request (outside of waiting for external or subgraph requests) in seconds.
apollo_router_schema_load_duration- Time spent loading the schema in seconds.
Query planning
apollo_router.query_planning.warmup.duration- Time spent warming up the query planner queries in seconds.
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.duration- Histogram of plan durations isolated to query planning time only.
apollo.router.query_planning.total.duration- Histogram of plan durations including queue time.
apollo.router.query_planning.queued- A gauge of the number of queued plans requests.
apollo.router.query_planning.plan.evaluated_plans- Histogram of the number of evaluated query plans.
apollo.router.v8.heap.used- heap memory used by V8, in bytes.
apollo.router.v8.heap.total- total heap allocated by V8, in bytes.
Uplink
apollo_router_uplink_fetch_duration_seconds_bucket- Uplink request duration, attributes:
url: The Uplink URL that was polled
query: The query that the router sent to Uplink (
SupergraphSdlor
License)
kind: (
new,
unchanged,
http_error,
uplink_error)
code: The error code depending on type (if an error occurred)
error: The error message (if an error occurred)
apollo_router_uplink_fetch_count_total
status: (
success,
failure)
query: The query that the router sent to Uplink (
SupergraphSdlor
License)
Subscriptions
apollo_router_opened_subscriptions- Number of different opened subscriptions (not the number of clients with an opened subscriptions in case it's deduplicated)
apollo_router_deduplicated_subscriptions_total- Number of subscriptions that has been deduplicated
apollo_router_skipped_event_count- Number of subscription events that has been skipped because too many events have been received from the subgraph but not yet sent to the client.
Batching
apollo.router.operations.batching- A counter of the number of query batches received by the router.
apollo.router.operations.batching.size- A histogram tracking the number of queries contained within a query batch.
GraphOS Studio
apollo.router.telemetry.studio.reports- The number of reports submitted to GraphOS Studio by the router.
report.type: The type of report submitted: "traces" or "metrics"
report.protocol: Either "apollo" or "otlp", depending on the experimental_otlp_tracing_sampler configuration.
Deprecated
The following metrics have been deprecated and should not be used.
apollo_router_span- Deprecated—use
apollo_router_processing_timeinstead.