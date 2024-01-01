Router Errors
Error and status codes returned by GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core
Learn about error codes and HTTP response status codes returned by GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core.
Status codes
|Code
|Description
|Bad request
A request failed GraphQL validation or failed to be parsed.
|Unauthorized
Requests may receive this response in two cases:
|Method not allowed
A request used an unallowed HTTP method.
ⓘ note
Both mutations and subscriptions must use POST.
|Not acceptable
A request's HTTP
Accept header didn't contain any of the router's supported mime-types:
|Too many requests
Request traffic exceeded configured rate limits. See client side traffic shaping .
|Request canceled by client
The request was canceled because the client closed the connection, possibly due to a client side timeout.
|Internal server error
The router encountered an unexpected issue. Report this possible bug to the router team.
|Request timed out
The request was not able to complete within a configured amount of time. See client side traffic shaping timeouts .
ⓘ note
You can create Rhai scripts that throw custom status codes. See Terminating client requests to learn more.
Error codes
Demand control
Errors returned by the router when demand control is enabled.
|Code
|Description
|The estimated cost of the query was greater than the configured maximum cost.
|The actual cost of the query was greater than the configured maximum cost.
|The query could not be parsed.
|The response from a subgraph did not match the GraphQL schema.