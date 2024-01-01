Router Errors

400 Bad request



A request failed GraphQL validation or failed to be parsed.

401 Unauthorized



Requests may receive this response in two cases: For a client request that requires authentication, the client's JWT failed verification.

For a non-client subscription endpoint calling a subscription callback URL, the router couldn't find a matching subscription identifier between its registered subscriptions and a subscription event.

405 Method not allowed



A request used an unallowed HTTP method. ⓘ note Both mutations and subscriptions must use POST.

406 Not acceptable



A request's HTTP Accept header didn't contain any of the router's supported mime-types: application/json

application/graphql-response+json

multipart/mixed;deferSpec=20220824

multipart/mixed;subscriptionSpec=1.0 .

429 Too many requests



Request traffic exceeded configured rate limits. See client side traffic shaping .

499 Request canceled by client



The request was canceled because the client closed the connection, possibly due to a client side timeout.

500 Internal server error



The router encountered an unexpected issue. Report this possible bug to the router team.