OpenTelemetry standard attributes
Attach standard attributes to router telemetry
OpenTelemetry semantic conventions define a set of standard attributes that can be attached to spans , instruments and events . These attributes are used to filter and group data in your application performance monitor (APM).
The attributes available depend on the service of the router pipeline.
For example, set the standard attribute
http.response.status_code on the router span:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes:
6 # Standard attributes
7 http.response.status_code: true
Alias
If you don't want to use the standard name you can still create an alias and use that alias for the name, for example:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes:
6 # Standard attributes
7 http.response.status_code:
8 alias: status_code # It will be named status_code instead of http.response.status_code
Attribute configuration reference
A router's request lifecycle has three major services:
Router service - Handles an incoming request before it is parsed. Works within a context of opaque bytes.
Supergraph service - Handles a request after it has been parsed and before it is sent to the subgraph. Works within a GraphQL context.
Subgraph service - Handles a request after it has been sent to the subgraph. Works within a GraphQL context.
Each service supports a unique set of standard attributes.
Router
Standard attributes of the
router service:
|Attribute
|Values
|Description
error.type
|Describes a class of error the operation ended with
http.request.body.size
|The size of the request payload body in bytes
http.request.method
|HTTP request method
http.response.body.size
|The size of the response payload body in bytes
http.response.status_code
|HTTP response status code
network.protocol.name
|OSI application layer or non-OSI equivalent
network.protocol.version
|Version of the protocol specified in network.protocol.name
network.transport
|OSI transport layer
network.type
|OSI network layer or non-OSI equivalent
user_agent.original
|Value of the HTTP User-Agent header sent by the client
http.route
|The matched route (path template in the format used by the respective server framework)
network.local.address
|Local socket address. Useful in case of a multi-IP host
network.local.port
|Local socket port. Useful in case of a multi-port host
network.peer.address
|Peer address of the network connection - IP address or Unix domain socket name
network.peer.port
|Peer port number of the network connection
server.address
|Name of the local HTTP server that received the request
server.port
|Port of the local HTTP server that received the request
url.path
|The URI path component
url.query
|The URI query component
url.scheme
|The scheme portion of the URL, such as "https" or "http"
http.request.header.<key> and
http.response.header.<key> attributes are not available as standard attributes, but they can be configured using a custom attribute.For example, to configure an attribute for
x-my-header on
router spans:
1telemetry:
2 instrumentation:
3 spans:
4 router:
5 attributes:
6 "http.request.header.x-my-header":
7 request_header: "x-my-header"
Supergraph
Standard attributes of the
supergraph service:
|Attribute
|Values
|Description
graphql.operation.name
|The operation name from the graphql query (need
spec_compliant mode to disable it)
graphql.operation.type
query|
mutation|
subscription
|The operation kind from the subgraph query
graphql.document
|The GraphQL query to the subgraph (need
spec_compliant mode to disable it)
Subgraph
Standard attributes of the
subgraph service:
|Attribute
|Values
|Description
subgraph.name
|The name of the subgraph (need
spec_compliant mode to disable it)
subgraph.graphql.operation.name
|The operation name from the subgraph query (need
spec_compliant mode to disable it)
subgraph.graphql.operation.type
query|
mutation|
subscription
|The operation kind from the subgraph query
subgraph.graphql.document
|The GraphQL query to the subgraph (need
spec_compliant mode to disable it)