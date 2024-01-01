Federation Support in JetBrains IDEs

The GraphQL Plugin for JetBrains provides federation-specific development features, such as auto-complete for federation directives. However, you must enable this federation support after installing the plugin. Otherwise, your IDE might display unexpected errors while you're working with a subgraph schema.

Setup

To enable federation support, do the following in your IDE after installing the plugin:

Open your IDE's Settings window. Expand the Languages & Frameworks section. Click GraphQL. Check the Federation checkbox.

This plugin supports all IntelliJ-based IDEs, including: