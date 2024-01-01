Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Federation Support in JetBrains IDEs

Streamline federated GraphQL development

The GraphQL Plugin for JetBrains provides federation-specific development features, such as auto-complete for federation directives. However, you must enable this federation support after installing the plugin. Otherwise, your IDE might display unexpected errors while you're working with a subgraph schema.

Setup

To enable federation support, do the following in your IDE after installing the plugin:

  1. Open your IDE's Settings window.

  2. Expand the Languages & Frameworks section.

  3. Click GraphQL.

  4. Check the Federation checkbox.

An animation showing the process of enabling Apollo Federation support in the GraphQL plugin for JetBrains (described above)

This plugin supports all IntelliJ-based IDEs, including:

  • IntelliJ IDEA

  • PyCharm

  • PhpStorm

  • WebStorm

  • CLion

  • RubyMine

  • Rider

  • GoLand