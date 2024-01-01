Federation Support in JetBrains IDEs
Streamline federated GraphQL development
The GraphQL Plugin for JetBrains provides federation-specific development features, such as auto-complete for federation directives. However, you must enable this federation support after installing the plugin. Otherwise, your IDE might display unexpected errors while you're working with a subgraph schema.
Setup
To enable federation support, do the following in your IDE after installing the plugin:
Open your IDE's Settings window.
Expand the Languages & Frameworks section.
Click GraphQL.
Check the Federation checkbox.
This plugin supports all IntelliJ-based IDEs, including:
IntelliJ IDEA
PyCharm
PhpStorm
WebStorm
CLion
RubyMine
Rider
GoLand