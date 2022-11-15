Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Introduction to Apollo Server

⚠️ As of 15 November 2022, Apollo Server 3 is officially deprecated, with end-of-life scheduled for 22 October 2024.

Learn more about deprecation and end-of-life.

Apollo Server is an open-source , spec-compliant GraphQL server that's compatible with any GraphQL client, including Apollo Client . It's the best way to build a production-ready, self-documenting GraphQL API that can use data from any source.

Diagram showing Apollo Server bridging frontend and backend

You can use Apollo Server as:

Apollo Server provides:

  • Straightforward setup, so your client developers can start fetching data quickly

  • Incremental adoption, allowing you to add features as they're needed

  • Universal compatibility with any data source, any build tool, and any GraphQL client

  • Production readiness, enabling you to ship features faster

Ready to try it out?