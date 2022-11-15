Introduction to Apollo Server
⚠️ As of 15 November 2022, Apollo Server 3 is officially deprecated, with end-of-life scheduled for 22 October 2024.
Apollo Server is an open-source , spec-compliant GraphQL server that's compatible with any GraphQL client, including Apollo Client . It's the best way to build a production-ready, self-documenting GraphQL API that can use data from any source.
You can use Apollo Server as:
A gateway for a federated supergraph
The GraphQL server for a subgraph in a federated supergraph
A stand-alone GraphQL server, including in a serverless environment
An add-on to your application's existing Node.js middleware (such as Express or Fastify)
Apollo Server provides:
Straightforward setup, so your client developers can start fetching data quickly
Incremental adoption, allowing you to add features as they're needed
Universal compatibility with any data source, any build tool, and any GraphQL client
Production readiness, enabling you to ship features faster