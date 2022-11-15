Introduction to Apollo Server

⚠️ As of 15 November 2022, Apollo Server 3 is officially deprecated, with end-of-life scheduled for 22 October 2024. Learn more about deprecation and end-of-life.

Apollo Server is an open-source , spec-compliant GraphQL server that's compatible with any GraphQL client, including Apollo Client . It's the best way to build a production-ready, self-documenting GraphQL API that can use data from any source.

You can use Apollo Server as:

A gateway for a federated supergraph

The GraphQL server for a subgraph in a federated supergraph

A stand-alone GraphQL server, including in a serverless environment

An add-on to your application's existing Node.js middleware (such as Express or Fastify)

Apollo Server provides:

Straightforward setup , so your client developers can start fetching data quickly

Incremental adoption , allowing you to add features as they're needed

Universal compatibility with any data source, any build tool, and any GraphQL client

Production readiness, enabling you to ship features faster

Ready to try it out?