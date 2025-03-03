The Apollo Connectors Community is an open space for sharing and building Apollo Connectors. The community's prebuilt Connectors help you integrate a variety of REST APIs—including AWS, OpenAPI, Strapi, Stripe—into your graph more quickly than building them from scratch.

Community benefits

When using these prebuilt Connectors, you get the following benefits:

Strong developer experience Docker file to easily host the project VS Code settings for enhanced productivity Hot reloading for rapid iteration

GraphOS integration Automatic schema registration and management Access to GraphOS observability features Performance monitoring for Connector operations Integration with existing Apollo workflows



Getting started

Explore available Connectors to get started.