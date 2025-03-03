Connectors Community
Use prebuilt Connectors to kickstart integrating REST APIs into your graph
The Apollo Connectors Community is an open space for sharing and building Apollo Connectors. The community's prebuilt Connectors help you integrate a variety of REST APIs—including AWS, OpenAPI, Strapi, Stripe—into your graph more quickly than building them from scratch.
Community benefits
When using these prebuilt Connectors, you get the following benefits:
Strong developer experience
Docker file to easily host the project
VS Code settings for enhanced productivity
Hot reloading for rapid iteration
GraphOS integration
Automatic schema registration and management
Access to GraphOS observability features
Performance monitoring for Connector operations
Integration with existing Apollo workflows
Getting started
Explore available Connectors to get started.