WebSocket.WSProtocol

ENUM

WebSocket.WSProtocol

Swift
1public enum WSProtocol: CustomStringConvertible

The GraphQL over WebSocket protocols supported by apollo-ios.

Cases

graphql_ws

Swift
1case graphql_ws

WebSocket protocol graphql-ws. This is implemented by the subscriptions-transport-ws and AWS AppSync libraries.

graphql_transport_ws

Swift
1case graphql_transport_ws

WebSocket protocol graphql-transport-ws. This is implemented by the graphql-ws library.

Properties

description

Swift
1public var description: String