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Apollo compiler plugins
The Apollo compiler supports a wide range of options. For the cases where these options are not enough, you can use Apollo compiler plugins to modify the behaviour of the compiler.
Apollo compiler plugins allow to:
Change the layout of the generated sources (name of the classes, package names, capitalization rules).
Change the ids of operation for persisted queries.
Transform the JavaPoet/KotlinPoet models.
Transform the Apollo IR.
Implementing a compiler plugin
In this example we will implement a plugin that uses custom persisted queries ids registered on your backend.
The Apollo compiler use the ServiceLoader API to load plugins at runtime. Plugins need to be implemented in a separate module that is added to the classpath.
To start, create a new Gradle module and add
apollo-compiler as a dependency to the module
build.gradle[.kts] file. In this example, we'll use
apollo-compiler-plugin as module name:
1// apollo-compiler-plugin/build.gradle.kts
2plugins {
3 id("org.jetbrains.kotlin.jvm")
4}
5
6dependencies {
7 // Add apollo-compiler as a compileOnly dependency
8 compileOnly("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-compiler:4.4.3")
9}
Next create your plugin in a
src/main/kotlin/mypackage/MyPlugin file:
1class MyPlugin: ApolloCompilerPlugin {
2 override fun beforeCompilationStep(
3 environment: ApolloCompilerPluginEnvironment,
4 registry: ApolloCompilerRegistry,
5 ) {
6 // add your custom code here
7 }
8}
Make your plugin discoverable by ServiceLoader by adding a resource in
src/main/resources/META-INF/services/com.apollographql.apollo.compiler.ApolloCompilerPlugin. This file contains the fully qualified name of your plugin:
1mypackage.MyPlugin
com.apollographql.apollo.compiler.ApolloCompilerPlugin and be in the
META-INF/services folder. This is how
ServiceLoader looks up plugins at runtime.
Adding a plugin to the Apollo compiler classpath
Use the
Service.plugin() Gradle method to add the plugin to the Apollo compiler classpath:
1// app/build.gradle.kts
2plugins {
3 id("org.jetbrains.kotlin.jvm")
4 id("com.apollographql.apollo")
5}
6
7apollo {
8 service("service") {
9 packageName.set("com.example")
10
11 // Add your plugin to the Apollo compiler classpath
12 plugin(project(":apollo-compiler-plugin"))
13 }
14}
The plugin code will now be invoked the next time the compiler is invoked.
Passing arguments to your Apollo compiler plugin
Because the compiler plugin runs in an isolated classpath, you can't use classes or data from your main build logic classpath.
In order to pass build-time arguments to your Apollo compiler plugin, use the
argument() function:
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 packageName.set("com.example")
4
5 // Add your plugin to the Apollo compiler classpath
6 plugin(project(":apollo-compiler-plugin")) {
7 argument("token", token)
8 }
9 }
10}
The arguments are available in
ApolloCompilerPluginEnvironment.arguments:
1class MyPlugin: ApolloCompilerPlugin {
2 override fun beforeCompilationStep(
3 environment: ApolloCompilerPluginEnvironment,
4 registry: ApolloCompilerRegistry,
5 ) {
6 val token = environment.arguments.get("token") as String
7
8 // add your custom code here
9 }
10}
Arguments must be serializable and be instances of classes accessible from the bootstrap classloader. In practice, built-in types and collections are supported.
Limitations
Because codegen is run in a separate classloader when using compiler plugins, it's not possible to use
packageNameGenerator,
operationIdGenerator or
operationOutputGenerator at the same time as compiler plugins. If you want to use them, you'll have to:
use
ApolloCompilerRegistry.registerLayout()instead of
packageNameGenerator
use
ApolloCompilerRegistry.registerOperationIdsGenerator()instead of
operationIdGeneratorand
operationOutputGenerator
Other references
For other plugin APIs like layout, IR, JavaPoet and KotlinPoet transforms, check out the ApolloCompilerPlugin API docs
For more examples, check out the integration-tests.