Self-Service SSO Availability

Self-service single sign-on (SSO) is currently only available for organizations with Dedicated and Enterprise plans who previously set up their SSO using PingOne and need to migrate. To confirm if you can use self-service SSO, visit GraphOS Studio and check for an SSO migration banner.

Non-self-service setup

If you don't see the migration banner, you can't use the self-service setup and must use these instructions to set up your SSO:

SAML-based

OIDC-based