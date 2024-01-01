CLASS

ApolloStore.ReadWriteTransaction

Swift copy 1 public final class ReadWriteTransaction : ReadTransaction

Methods

Swift copy 1 public func update < CacheMutation : LocalCacheMutation >( 2 _ cacheMutation : CacheMutation, 3 _ body : ( inout CacheMutation.Data) throws -> Void 4 ) throws

Swift copy 1 public func updateObject < SelectionSet : ApolloAPI.MutableRootSelectionSet >( 2 ofType type : SelectionSet. Type , 3 withKey key : CacheKey, 4 variables : GraphQLOperation.Variables ? = nil , 5 _ body : ( inout SelectionSet) throws -> Void 6 ) throws

write(data:for:)

Swift copy 1 public func write < CacheMutation : LocalCacheMutation >( 2 data : CacheMutation.Data, 3 for cacheMutation : CacheMutation 4 ) throws

write(selectionSet:withKey:variables:)

Swift copy 1 public func write < SelectionSet : MutableRootSelectionSet >( 2 selectionSet : SelectionSet, 3 withKey key : CacheKey, 4 variables : GraphQLOperation.Variables ? = nil 5 ) throws

removeObject(for:)

Swift copy 1 public func removeObject ( for key : CacheKey) throws

Removes the object for the specified cache key. Does not cascade or allow removal of only certain fields. Does nothing if an object does not exist for the given key.

Parameters

Name Description key The cache key to remove the object for

removeObjects(matching:)

Swift copy 1 public func removeObjects ( matching pattern : CacheKey) throws

Removes records with keys that match the specified pattern. This method will only remove whole records, it does not perform cascading deletes. This means only the records with matched keys will be removed, and not any references to them. Key matching is case-insensitive.

If you attempt to pass a cache path for a single field, this method will do nothing since it won't be able to locate a record to remove based on that path.

Note: This method can be very slow depending on the number of records in the cache. It is recommended that this method be called in a background queue.

Parameters