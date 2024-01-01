ApolloStore.ReadWriteTransaction
ApolloStore.ReadWriteTransaction
1public final class ReadWriteTransaction: ReadTransaction
Methods
update(_:_:)
1public func update<CacheMutation: LocalCacheMutation>(
2 _ cacheMutation: CacheMutation,
3 _ body: (inout CacheMutation.Data) throws -> Void
4) throws
updateObject(ofType:withKey:variables:_:)
1public func updateObject<SelectionSet: ApolloAPI.MutableRootSelectionSet>(
2 ofType type: SelectionSet.Type,
3 withKey key: CacheKey,
4 variables: GraphQLOperation.Variables? = nil,
5 _ body: (inout SelectionSet) throws -> Void
6) throws
write(data:for:)
1public func write<CacheMutation: LocalCacheMutation>(
2 data: CacheMutation.Data,
3 for cacheMutation: CacheMutation
4) throws
write(selectionSet:withKey:variables:)
1public func write<SelectionSet: MutableRootSelectionSet>(
2 selectionSet: SelectionSet,
3 withKey key: CacheKey,
4 variables: GraphQLOperation.Variables? = nil
5) throws
removeObject(for:)
1public func removeObject(for key: CacheKey) throws
Removes the object for the specified cache key. Does not cascade or allow removal of only certain fields. Does nothing if an object does not exist for the given key.
Parameters:
key: The cache key to remove the object for
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|key
|The cache key to remove the object for
removeObjects(matching:)
1public func removeObjects(matching pattern: CacheKey) throws
Removes records with keys that match the specified pattern. This method will only remove whole records, it does not perform cascading deletes. This means only the records with matched keys will be removed, and not any references to them. Key matching is case-insensitive.
If you attempt to pass a cache path for a single field, this method will do nothing since it won't be able to locate a record to remove based on that path.
Note: This method can be very slow depending on the number of records in the cache. It is recommended that this method be called in a background queue.
Parameters:
pattern: The pattern that will be applied to find matching keys.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|pattern
|The pattern that will be applied to find matching keys.