1public final class GraphQLQueryWatcher<Query: GraphQLQuery>: Cancellable, ApolloStoreSubscriber
GraphQLQueryWatcher is responsible for watching the store, and calling the result handler with a new result whenever any of the data the previous result depends on changes.
NOTE: The store retains the watcher while subscribed. You must call
cancel() on your query watcher when you no longer need results. Failure to call
cancel() before releasing your reference to the returned watcher will result in a memory leak.
Properties
query
1public let query: Query
Methods
init(client:query:callbackQueue:resultHandler:)
1public init(client: ApolloClientProtocol,
2 query: Query,
3 callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main,
4 resultHandler: @escaping GraphQLResultHandler<Query.Data>)
Designated initializer
Parameters:
client: The client protocol to pass in.
query: The query to watch.
callbackQueue: The queue for the result handler. Defaults to the main queue.
resultHandler: The result handler to call with changes.
Parameters
refetch(cachePolicy:)
1public func refetch(cachePolicy: CachePolicy = .fetchIgnoringCacheData)
Refetch a query from the server.
cancel()
1public func cancel()
Cancel any in progress fetching operations and unsubscribe from the store.