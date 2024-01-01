Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

1public class HTTPResponse<Operation: GraphQLOperation>

Data about a response received by an HTTP request.

Properties

httpResponse

Swift
1public var httpResponse: HTTPURLResponse

The HTTPURLResponse received from the URL loading system

rawData

Swift
1public var rawData: Data

The raw data received from the URL loading system

parsedResponse

Swift
1public var parsedResponse: GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>?

[optional] The data as parsed into a GraphQLResult, which can eventually be returned to the UI. Will be nil if not yet parsed.

legacyResponse

Swift
1public var legacyResponse: GraphQLResponse<Operation.Data>? = nil

[optional] The data as parsed into a GraphQLResponse for legacy caching purposes. If you're not using the JSONResponseParsingInterceptor, you probably shouldn't be using this property. NOTE: This property will be removed when the transition to the Swift Codegen is complete.

Methods

init(response:rawData:parsedResponse:)

Swift
1public init(response: HTTPURLResponse,
2            rawData: Data,
3            parsedResponse: GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>?)

Designated initializer

  • Parameters:

    • response: The HTTPURLResponse received from the server.

    • rawData: The raw, unparsed data received from the server.

    • parsedResponse: [optional] The response parsed into the ParsedValue type. Will be nil if not yet parsed, or if parsing failed.

Parameters

