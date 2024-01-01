CLASS

RequestChainNetworkTransport

Swift copy 1 open class RequestChainNetworkTransport : NetworkTransport

An implementation of NetworkTransport which creates a RequestChain object for each item sent through it.

Properties

endpointURL

Swift copy 1 public let endpointURL: URL

The GraphQL endpoint URL to use.

additionalHeaders

Swift copy 1 public private ( set ) var additionalHeaders: [ String : String ]

Any additional headers that should be automatically added to every request.

autoPersistQueries

Swift copy 1 public let autoPersistQueries: Bool

Set to true if Automatic Persisted Queries should be used to send a query hash instead of the full query body by default.

useGETForQueries

Swift copy 1 public let useGETForQueries: Bool

Set to true if you want to use GET instead of POST for queries, for example to take advantage of a CDN.

useGETForPersistedQueryRetry

Swift copy 1 public let useGETForPersistedQueryRetry: Bool

Set to true to use GET instead of POST for a retry of a persisted query.

requestBodyCreator

Swift copy 1 public var requestBodyCreator: RequestBodyCreator

The RequestBodyCreator object to use to build your URLRequest .

clientName

Swift copy 1 public var clientName = RequestChainNetworkTransport. defaultClientName

clientVersion

Swift copy 1 public var clientVersion = RequestChainNetworkTransport. defaultClientVersion

Methods

init(interceptorProvider:endpointURL:additionalHeaders:autoPersistQueries:requestBodyCreator:useGETForQueries:useGETForPersistedQueryRetry:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( interceptorProvider : InterceptorProvider, 2 endpointURL : URL, 3 additionalHeaders : [ String : String ] = [ : ], 4 autoPersistQueries : Bool = false , 5 requestBodyCreator : RequestBodyCreator = ApolloRequestBodyCreator (), 6 useGETForQueries : Bool = false , 7 useGETForPersistedQueryRetry : Bool = false )

Designated initializer

Parameters: interceptorProvider: The interceptor provider to use when constructing chains for a request endpointURL: The GraphQL endpoint URL to use. additionalHeaders: Any additional headers that should be automatically added to every request. Defaults to an empty dictionary. autoPersistQueries: Pass true if Automatic Persisted Queries should be used to send a query hash instead of the full query body by default. Defaults to false . requestBodyCreator: The RequestBodyCreator object to use to build your URLRequest . Defaults to the provided ApolloRequestBodyCreator implementation. useGETForQueries: Pass true if you want to use GET instead of POST for queries, for example to take advantage of a CDN. Defaults to false . useGETForPersisted Query Retry: Pass true to use GET instead of POST for a retry of a persisted query. Defaults to false .



Parameters

constructRequest(for:cachePolicy:contextIdentifier:)

Swift copy 1 open func constructRequest < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( 2 for operation : Operation, 3 cachePolicy : CachePolicy, 4 contextIdentifier : UUID ? = nil ) -> HTTPRequest<Operation>

Constructs a default (ie, non-multipart) GraphQL request.

Override this method if you need to use a custom subclass of HTTPRequest .

Parameters: operation: The operation to create the request for cachePolicy: The CachePolicy to use when creating the request contextIdentifier: [optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Should default to nil .

Returns: The constructed request.

Parameters

send(operation:cachePolicy:contextIdentifier:callbackQueue:completionHandler:)

Swift copy 1 public func send < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( 2 operation : Operation, 3 cachePolicy : CachePolicy = . default , 4 contextIdentifier : UUID ? = nil , 5 callbackQueue : DispatchQueue = . main , 6 completionHandler : @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error >) -> Void ) -> Cancellable

Parameters