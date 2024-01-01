PROTOCOL

ApolloErrorInterceptor

Swift copy 1 public protocol ApolloErrorInterceptor

An error interceptor called to allow further examination of error data when an error occurs in the chain.

Methods

handleErrorAsync(error:chain:request:response:completion:)

Swift copy 1 func handleErrorAsync < Operation : GraphQLOperation >( 2 error : Error , 3 chain : RequestChain, 4 request : HTTPRequest<Operation>, 5 response : HTTPResponse<Operation> ? , 6 completion : @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error >) -> Void )

Asynchronously handles the receipt of an error at any point in the chain.

Parameters: error: The received error chain: The chain the error was received on request: The request, as far as it was constructed response: [optional] The response, if one was received completion: The completion closure to fire when the operation has completed. Note that if you call retry on the chain, you will not want to call the completion block in this method.



