STRUCT

ResponsePath

Swift copy 1 public struct ResponsePath : ExpressibleByArrayLiteral

Represents a list of string components joined into a path using a reverse linked list.

A response path is stored as a linked list because using an array turned out to be a performance bottleneck during decoding/execution.

In order to optimize for calculation of a path string, ResponsePath does not allow insertion of components in the middle or at the beginning of the path. Components may only be appended to the end of an existing path.

Properties

joined

Swift copy 1 public var joined: String

isEmpty

Swift copy 1 public var isEmpty: Bool

Methods

toArray()

Swift copy 1 public func toArray () -> [ String ]

init(arrayLiteral:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( arrayLiteral segments : Key ... )

init(_:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( _ key : Key )

append(_:)

Swift copy 1 public mutating func append ( _ key : Key )

appending(_:)

Swift copy 1 public func appending ( _ key : Key ) -> ResponsePath

+(_:_:)

Swift copy 1 public static func + ( lhs : ResponsePath, rhs : Key ) -> ResponsePath

+(_:_:)

Swift copy 1 public static func + ( lhs : ResponsePath, rhs : ResponsePath) -> ResponsePath

+(_:_:)