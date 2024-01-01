ENUM

DocumentType

Swift copy 1 public enum DocumentType

The means of providing the operation document that includes the definition of the operation over network transport.

This data represents the Document as defined in the GraphQL Spec.

The Apollo Code Generation Engine will generate the DocumentType on each generated GraphQLOperation . You can change the type of DocumentType generated in your [code generation configuration](// TODO: ADD URL TO DOCUMENTATION HERE).

Cases

notPersisted(definition:)

Swift copy 1 case notPersisted ( definition : OperationDefinition)

The traditional way of providing the operation Document . The Document is sent with every operation request.

automaticallyPersisted(operationIdentifier:definition:)

Swift copy 1 case automaticallyPersisted ( operationIdentifier : String , definition : OperationDefinition)

Automatically persists your operations using Apollo Server's APQs .

This allow the operation definition to be persisted using an operationIdentifier instead of being sent with every operation request. If the server does not recognize the operationIdentifier , the network transport can send the provided definition to "automatically persist" the operation definition.

persistedOperationsOnly(operationIdentifier:)

Swift copy 1 case persistedOperationsOnly ( operationIdentifier : String )

Provides only the operationIdentifier for operations that have been previously persisted to an Apollo Server using APQs .