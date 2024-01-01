ENUM

GraphQLNullable

Swift copy 1 public enum GraphQLNullable < Wrapped >: ExpressibleByNilLiteral

Indicates the presence of a value, supporting both nil and null values.

In GraphQL, explicitly providing a null value for an input value to a field argument is semantically different from not providing a value at all ( nil ). This enum allows you to distinguish your input values between null and nil .

Cases

none

Swift copy 1 case none

The absence of a value. Functionally equivalent to nil .

null

Swift copy 1 case null

The presence of an explicity null value. Functionally equivalent to NSNull

some(_:)

Swift copy 1 case some (Wrapped)

The presence of a value, stored as Wrapped

Properties

unwrapped

Swift copy 1 @inlinable public var unwrapped: Wrapped ?

Methods

init(nilLiteral:)