GraphQLNullable
ENUM
GraphQLNullable
Swift
1public enum GraphQLNullable<Wrapped>: ExpressibleByNilLiteral
Indicates the presence of a value, supporting both
nil and
null values.
In GraphQL, explicitly providing a
null value for an input value to a field argument is
semantically different from not providing a value at all (
nil). This enum allows you to
distinguish your input values between
null and
nil.
Cases
none
Swift
1case none
The absence of a value.
Functionally equivalent to
nil.
null
Swift
1case null
The presence of an explicity null value.
Functionally equivalent to
NSNull
some(_:)
Swift
1case some(Wrapped)
The presence of a value, stored as
Wrapped
Properties
unwrapped
Swift
1@inlinable public var unwrapped: Wrapped?
Methods
init(nilLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(nilLiteral: ())